New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, the company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web archiving for compliance and ediscovery, announced that Hanzo Hold has been named one of six finalists in the LegalLaunch: Product Innovation Competition at Legaltech during Legalweek 2020.

The competition brings together the best in legal technology, new products, and services (no older than twelve months) and gives Legaltech attendees a sneak peek of the future of legal technology.

Business communications have changed dramatically. Today, communications including chats, messages, comments, reactions, attachments, and a myriad of other data types associated with collaboration tools like Slack, have created new challenges for corporate legal teams. The data that these tools generate has barely any relationship to email, much less to the familiar world of paper.

Hanzo launched Hanzo Hold to solve these collaborative data management challenges. Hanzo Hold empowers organizations to apply a legal hold to enterprise Slack data and to adhere to data retention policies while meeting the duty to preserve and discover data for litigation and regulatory use cases.

As a collaboration tool becomes commonplace within an organization, even a small number of users can generate vast volumes of data. Hanzo has invested in its capability to scale ingestion for greater speed and resilience in the face of such data magnitude. Additionally, Hanzo works closely with the team at Slack, regularly evolving the solution to fully utilize the latest updates to Slack’s Discovery API.

Today, companies using Hanzo Hold for Slack can preserve precisely the data needed with targeted preservation, search and view messages in context to efficiently cull data volumes, and easily export data for further review. Hanzo Hold gives corporate legal teams more flexibility in scoping and greater control for a targeted approach to Slack data management.

“Hanzo is incredibly pleased to be recognized as a finalist in the LegalLaunch Product Innovation Competition,” said Brad Harris, VP of Product, Hanzo. “Collaboration applications have fundamentally changed the way we need to approach ediscovery and we’re addressing a critical market need in a truly innovative way with Hanzo Hold."

About Hanzo

Hanzo provides modern ediscovery and compliance software for enterprise organizations. Our solutions empower legal and compliance teams to efficiently manage the preservation, targeted collection, and review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications, social media, and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating Hanzo’s commitment to data security and serves large corporations across the globe—giving them control, visibility, and context over their data to reduce cost and mitigate risk. Learn more at hanzo.co

