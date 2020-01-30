Tampa, FL, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC: RMSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has launched its official website Remsleep.com and has begun taking orders for its line of Sleep Apnea products and accessories. The Company has recently negotiated agreements with several sleep industry manufacturers to distribute quality products to enhance offerings for online customers. Additional items will be added soon.



Today the Company announces the launch of its official Twitter Account @remsleepinc. The Company announces material information to the public about the Company, its products and services and other matters through a variety of means, including press releases posted by the Company on the OTC Markets Group Website, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission through the SEC EDGAR Database at www.sec.gov , and now social media through its Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/RemsleepInc ) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. The Company encourages investors and others to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

