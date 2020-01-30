ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC
(the “Company”)
30 January 2020
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 30 January 2020, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 984.50 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 9,247 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
Contacts
Investor Enquiries:
Owen Jones
Director, Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 3201 7700
Media Enquiries:
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 3201 7994
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM