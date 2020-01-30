ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

30 January 2020

Notification of Share Transaction

The Company has received notification that on 30 January 2020, Oliver Gardey, Head of Private Equity Fund Investments at ICG, bought 1,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 984.50 pence per share.

As a result of this transaction Oliver Gardey and his connected persons hold a total of 9,247 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).





Contacts





Investor Enquiries:

Owen Jones

Director, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3201 7700





Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994