Bloomington, Ind., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, an educational publisher and professional development provider, has announced Westmont High School in Westmont, Ill. as the winner of the fifth annual DuFour Award. The award honors one high-performing school that is recognized as a Model PLC on AllThingsPLC.info.



Westmont was revealed as the winner during The Summit on PLC at Work®, which took place in Phoenix, Ariz. on January 28–30, 2020. During the ceremony, Solution Tree presented the school with a check for $25,000.



Mike Mattos, a best-selling author and PLC expert, had high praise for the school, explaining, “Westmont truly embodies the spirit of a professional learning community. Their passion for every team member’s success—students and staff—is very obvious.”



Westmont’s application included multiple essays and a short video highlighting their long-term dedication to building a high-performing PLC, improving student learning, and advancing instructional best practices.



Established in 2015, the award is named in honor of the late Dr. Richard DuFour. An award-winning educator and best-selling author, Dr. DuFour was recognized as one of the leading authorities on the PLC at Work process.



Previous recipients of the DuFour Award include Minnieville Elementary School in Woodbridge, Va.; Woodlawn Middle School in Long Grove Ill.; Mason Crest Elementary School in Annandale, Va.; and Fern Creek High School in Louisville, Ky.



About Solution Tree

