Florence, SC, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc., an innovator in the design and manufacturing of spinal implant technology, is pleased to announce its expansion to Charleston, South Carolina. The new facility is in the heart of the downtown commercial business district at the corner of King Street and Market Street. This new space is in addition to the company’s main headquarters, which will still be located in Florence, SC.

With a rapidly growing product portfolio, the facility will house the engineering department, an onsite cadaveric lab and training facility. This expansion is part of DeGen Medical’s continued commitment towards groundbreaking research and technological innovation.

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical, Inc. is a medical-device development company dedicated to providing surgeons with innovative products engineered to improve quality of life for patients with complex spinal disorders. World-class implants, coupled with intuitively-designed instrumentation, provide a complete package to promote superior surgical outcomes. Our passion to advance spine-care solutions is driven by clinical insights, sound research, and science-based design. DeGen Medical maintains the highest quality standards to provide reliable products and safeguard patient health.



DeGen Medical, Inc.

1321-C North Cashua Dr

Florence, SC 29501

Phone: 877-240-7838





Jessica McCracken DeGen Medical, Inc. 843-407-0538 jessica@degenmedical.com