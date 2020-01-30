NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) resulting from allegations that Westpac may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On November 19, 2019, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (“AUSTRAC”), Australia's Anti-Money Laundering regulator, charged Westpac with over 23 million violations of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act (the “AML-CTF Act”). Among other issues, AUSTRAC's Statement of Claim (the Claim) alleges that Westpac failed to detect money laundering or risky payments to and from Southeast Asia that were indicative of child sexual exploitation.



AUSTRAC claims that Westpac was aware of the connection between child exploitation and low-value payments sent to Southeast Asia "since at least 2013"; yet a number of the bank's transfer technologies had not been properly tracking and reporting on potential suspicious payments in contravention of the AML-CTF Act. Westpac's senior management was "specifically briefed" on how the bank's international digital payments service could be at risk for such abuse in 2016, according to the AUSTRAC Claim.



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.80, or 4.45%, to close at $17.15 per share on November 20, 2019, injuring investors.

