New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that its agencies and people won big at the inaugural Campaign U.S. Agency of the Year Awards, held last night in New York City. The awards, which are judged by clients, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

All told, IPG took home eight honors, more than the number of awards won by all other holding companies combined. Our people and agencies won in the following categories:

Head of Agency Media: Lynn Lewis, UM Worldwide

Head of Agency PR: Gail Heimann, Weber Shandwick

Strategic Planner of the Year: Elizabeth Paul, MullenLowe U.S.

Media Planner of the Year: Michelle Daidone, The Martin Agency

Creative Person of the Year: Sean Bryan & Tom Murphy, McCann Worldgroup

Head of Agency, Advertising: Devika Bulchandani, McCann Worldgroup

Digital Innovation Agency of the Year: Huge

Agency Network of the Year: McCann Worldgroup

“We’re proud to have won such a high percentage of all the honors given out at the awards show,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “It’s great to see that we were recognized in a variety of disciplines, showing that the work we are providing for clients spans the marketing spectrum and includes everything from digital to public relations to traditional advertising,” he continued.

The U.S. Awards were given by Campaign, which is a leading global business magazine that covers advertising, media, marketing and commercial creativity. As the publication noted, the awards recognize “bold, world changing ideas at the intersection of marketing, brands, advertising, and technology.”

