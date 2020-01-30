MONTCLAIR, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifi H2O - An innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality surveillance systems allowing users to make critical and urgent water quality decisions, has been named winner of The Water Council Tech Challenge for Inline Sensors.



The Water Council, with its supporting corporate sponsors, A.O. Smith Corporation, Zurn Industries and Badger Meter announced the winners for the second round of the Tech Challenge during a recent event at their facility in Milwaukee, WI. This round focused on innovative solutions for inline sensors that detect water quality parameters and artificial intelligence for pipe networks and systems.

“We are thrilled and honored to have won The Water Council’s very competitive Tech Challenge,” said Jim Poder, Verifi H2O’s President and COO. “Verifi H2O’s Sentinel Pro inline automated water quality surveillance platform being recognized by The Water Council and their corporate sponsors makes all the work and ingenuity we’ve put into our system very rewarding for our team.”

Verifi H2O’s initial water quality surveillance offering is focused on rapidly detecting Legionella in premise water systems at health care facilities and hotels, in addition to cooling towers and other water systems. Future versions are in design and will be manufactured for residential and mobile applications, while expanding the list of tests for other waterborne pathogens and contaminants such as E coli, Pseudomonas, Crypto/Giardia and PFAS.

The Water Council’s Tech Challenge program augments corporate open innovation channels and identifies emerging water technologies and ideas with a high potential for commercialization. Throughout the year, several topics of interest are identified by corporate sponsors, which are then posted as open Tech Challenges and promoted globally. Selected finalists have an opportunity to meet in-person with sponsors for a chance to win prize money, gain access to corporate R&D resources and potentially partner with a corporate sponsor on the development of the technology or idea.

“This round attracted 22 applications from nine countries, of which 80 percent weren’t already on the radar for our sponsor companies,” said Karen Frost, Vice President of Economic Development at The Water Council. “That is exactly what the Tech Challenge is designed to do for our sponsors – build pipeline.”

About Verifi H2O

Verifi H2O is an innovative water-monitoring platform delivering real-time water quality intelligence. Verifi’s water quality surveillance systems are based on proprietary, advanced material technologies that enable the rapid detection of pathogens, contaminants, and chemicals of concern and provide customers with reliable information to make time sensitive decisions. Learn more at www.verifiwater.com.

