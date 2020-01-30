New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the pricing and trading of the initial public offering (“IPO”) for its client AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio” or the “Company”), marking the 1st IPO in 2020 Univest acts as a joint book running manager. 1,333,360 American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at of $12 per ADS for a total of $16,000,320 in gross proceeds before fees and expenses were sold in this offering. AnPac Bio’s ADSs begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 under the trading symbol “ANPC”.



In addition, AnPac Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 200,004 additional amount of ADSs at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts. If the underwriters choose to exercise their overalotment option, the total capital raised will be approximately $18,460,000.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as a joint book running manager to this offering. Cleary Gottlieb Steen&Hamilton LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP acted as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.

AnPac Bio’s registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting:

Univest Securities, LLC

Attention: Edric Guo

375 Park Avenue #1502

New York, NY 10152

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC.

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us

About AnPac Bio

Anpac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection. With two certified clinical laboratories in China, Anpac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, Anpac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. These clinical samples demonstrated that Anpac Bio’s CDA technology could detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity. For more information, please visit: https://www.anpacbio.com .

Contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo, COO

375 Park Avenue #1502

New York, NY 10152

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.