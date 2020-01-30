VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to holders of common shares of record on March 17, 2020.



Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH”. Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:

Kim Campbell

Manager, Investor Relations

Methanex Corporation

604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851

www.methanex.com