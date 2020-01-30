SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, a leading provider of software-driven solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected world, announced that it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion, and perseverance of individuals and companies worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Arrcus as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Digital transformation is forcing organizations to re-imagine the way they build, manage, and operate networking infrastructure to deliver value to their customers. By delivering agile, elastic, and cognitive solutions, Arrcus is democratizing networking with its best-in-class software and a flexible consumption model while lowering the total costs of ownership (TCO).

“We are transforming the networking industry with our innovative solutions. This, along with the BIG recognition, is additional validation of our innovative products, ArcOS and ArcIQ, and their adoption by our ever-increasing customer base. On behalf of Arrcus, I thank the Business Intelligence Group and everyone who has supported our efforts to be a 2020 Innovation Award recipient,” said Devesh Garg, co-founder and CEO, Arrcus.

About Arrcus

Arrcus provides software solutions that power network transformation for the interconnected data. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and Tier One VCs.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.