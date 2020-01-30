New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Metagenomics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764188/?utm_source=GNW

Whereas, expensive techniques of metagenomics is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



In Asia Pacific, the government is supporting more for the genomics and with the support from the government the Chinese players are investing more into the genetic research.The genomics in this region is booming due to the increasing demand for the genetic sequencing.



The rise in the Asia’s genomics market is driven by the factors such as rise in the geriatric population, significant growth of the healthcare system and rise in the income of the population.The Chinese government has made compulsion for the data banking of its citizens, the population’s includes genomic data of the people.



In addition, a data provided by the Chinese genetics leader BGI states that in China market size of the genetic testing has grown by five times of a market share which is approximately to US$ 925 billion in between 2012 to 2016.Moreover, near around 330 million people of age of 65years and above are anticipated in 2025, therefore the rise in the personalized medicine is expected to grow the market in coming future.



Also, investments in the field of genomics is rising For instance, in 2016, the Chinese Academy of Sciences had launched the initiative for precision medicine. Whereas it invested approximately US$ 9 billion to a project that will sequence over 100 million human genomes by 2030. Recently in December 2017, the China’s Ministry of Science and Technology has joined with a human genome research project to document the genetic makeup of 25,000 people.

Owing to growing demand for genomics by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Metagenomics across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period.The metagenomic market in china is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to the extensive conduction of metagenomics.



For instance. a project titled as ’Metagenomic Analysis of Flaviviridae in Mosquito Viromes Isolated From Yunnan Province in China Reveals Genes From Dengue and Zika Viruses’ was conducted. This project was funded by some Chinese entities which include the National Program on Key Research Project of China, Special Fund for Agro-scientific Research in the Public Interest, National Natural Science Foundation of China and others. This project utilized Illumina sequencing to conclude its results.



Exhibit: Rest of Asia Pacific Metagenomics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



