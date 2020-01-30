SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq, a new company focused on helping companies hire and retain the best employees, today introduced the first-ever reference check integration with Slack. Crosschq for Slack enables HR and hiring teams to immediately access and interact with important reference information, reducing the time it takes to hire and onboard employees.



“In a tight job market with low unemployment, companies are hard pressed to find and hire great employees. By integrating with Slack, we are providing essential information on candidates – human insights from the people that know them best and predictive data on their fit for the company and position – right at the hiring team’s fingertips,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, co-founder and CEO of Crosschq. “Our customers want to hire fast, and we continually strive to innovate and provide access to valuable reference data directly from the tools they use most.”

With Crosschq in Slack, HR and hiring teams can easily access reference information and data on candidates from the channel of their choice. Access to Crosschq reports directly from a Slack channel helps to streamline the hiring process and ensures teams stay on top of, and act on, reference information in real-time. Reports can be shared via Slack, either live or with a PDF, and a candidate’s personal information is only accessible to HR and hiring teams that have a Crosschq account to maintain privacy.

Current customers can download Crosschq from the Slack marketplace. To learn more about Crosschq, visit www.Crosschq.com .

Crosschq™ is a technology platform that uses human intelligence to help companies hire and retain the best talent. Through proprietary software and science, Crosschq gathers people-driven insights from job seekers and those who know them best and converts those insights into predictive data. Crosschq data can be used to ensure people and businesses are well-matched, creating long-term, successful employees and winning workplace cultures. The company’s cloud-based SaaS solutions were built with a talent-first approach that prioritizes trust and transparency, minimizes bias and protects privacy. Founded in 2017, Crosschq is backed by GGV Capital, Bessemer Ventures, SAP and other well-known Silicon Valley Investors. To learn more, visit crosschq.com .

