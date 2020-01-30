Oslo, 30 January 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from earlier today, 30 January 2020, regarding exercise of employee share options.

Upon option exercise, the primary insiders below have realised the subscribed shares.

Raymond Carlsen, Chief Executive Officer, sold 81,623 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Mikkel Tørud, Chief Financial Officer, sold 61,278 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Terje Pilskog, EVP Project Development & Project Finance, sold 53,345 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Torstein Berntsen, EVP Power Production, sold 50,587 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Roar Haugland, EVP Sustainable Business & HSSE, sold 46,909 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Snorre Valdimarsson, EVP General Counsel, sold 47,007 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Pål Helsing, EVP Solutions, sold 10,710 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

Toril Haaland, EVP People & Organisation, sold 9,096 shares at a price of NOK 149.3474 per share.

An overview of shares and options held by primary insiders after the transaction is attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364, email: ir@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

