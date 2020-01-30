Today the Court of Appeal ruled on the second claim of the Company towards the Icelandic Competition Authority, based on Article 102 of the Icelandic criminal procedures act, claiming that the seized documents from two dawn raids should be returned and all copies destroyed. Reykjavik District Court rejected the second claim on 18 December and today the Court of Appeal confirmed that verdict. The Court of Appeal stipulates that the Company can use the same arguments at a later stage to seek annulment of a decision of the authority, should it make a decision.

The Court of Appeal also ruled today on the claim of the former CEO that the investigation of the District Prosecutor should be ceased. Reykjavik District Court rejected the claim on last 17 January and the Court of Appeal confirmed the district court verdict.