VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,604,622 units at a price of $0.45 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,622,080 (the “Offering”).



Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.70 per share expiring on January 29, 2023, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

The majority of the Offering was purchased by existing key shareholders of the Company, including Rock Tech’s chairman Dirk Harbecke.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for further development of the Company’s Georgia Lake lithium property and for general working capital purposes.

No bonuses, finder’s fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering. All shares issues pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 31, 2020.

