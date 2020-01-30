Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $16.1 million; Return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.97%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 19.39%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 21.17%

  • C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million; C Corp equivalent ROAA of 1.85%; C Corp equivalent ROAE of 18.19%; and C Corp equivalent ROATCE(1) of 19.86%

  • Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income(1) of $14.4 million; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAA(1) of 1.77%; adjusted C Corp equivalent ROAE(1) of 17.38%; and adjusted C Corp equivalent ROATCE(1) of 18.97%

  • Initial public offering priced on October 10, 2019

_____________________
(1)   See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln, today reported net income of $16.1 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $17.4 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and net income of $11.9 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Our 2019 performance is a result of strong execution on the strategies that have made HBT Financial a consistently high performing company.  HBT Financial has an attractive core deposit base, strong capital levels and solid asset quality.  We are pleased to initiate a quarterly cash dividend to enhance the total return we deliver for shareholders.  During 2019, we had continued momentum on our earnings and organic loan growth.  We are pleased to have completed our initial public offering and are well positioned for the future, and we expect to continue to enhance the value of our franchise through both organic and acquisition growth strategies.”

C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income

The Company has historically operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes.  Following the completion of the initial public offering during the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company was treated as a C Corporation (“C Corp”) for federal and state income tax purposes. For comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which does not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share. This compares to C Corp equivalent net income of $13.1 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and C Corp equivalent net income of $9.2 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted C Corp equivalent results, which adjust for mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, gains (losses) on sales of securities, and certain non-recurring items, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.4 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares to adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $14.3 million, or $0.80 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019, and adjusted C Corp equivalent net income of $10.9 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $32.3 million, a decrease of 2.6% from $33.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest income decreased $0.8 million, or 2.4%. The decline was primarily attributable to a lower net interest margin, partially offset by an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 4.12%, including 2 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, compared to 4.31%, including 4 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in average loan yields, lower average loan balances, and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, net interest margin decreased from 4.29%, including 9 basis points attributable to acquired loan discount accretion, due primarily to lower loan yields and an increase in lower-yielding cash balances.

The increase in lower yielding cash balances during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to higher balances for a small number of retail deposit accounts.  These funds were mainly invested in lower yielding cash balances, resulting in a $0.2 million increase in net interest income and a 4 basis point reduction in the net interest margin for the quarter.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered its target federal funds rate for the first time in 11 years on July 31, 2019 and then again in September 2019 and October 2019. The Company expects the cumulative decrease of 75 basis points in the target federal funds rate in 2019 to continue placing downward pressure on its net interest margin in 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $10.3 million, an increase of 36.3% from $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 results benefitted from a $0.6 million gain on the fair value adjustment of the MSR asset compared to a negative $0.9 million MSR fair value adjustment in the third quarter of 2019. Gains on foreclosed assets and fees on customer-related interest rate swaps, included in other noninterest income, also contributed to noninterest income growth.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest income increased 60.8% from $6.4 million. The growth was primarily attributable to lower securities losses, gains on foreclosed assets, and higher other income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $22.0 million, compared with $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower employee benefits expense, as third quarter of 2019 results included a $0.8 million charge for the supplemental executive retirement plan (SERP) which was terminated in June 2019.  The SERP liability varies inversely with interest rates, therefore there was a $0.4 million credit in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The SERP will be liquidated in June 2020. FDIC insurance expense was lower in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to the application of small bank assessment credits. Other noninterest and occupancy expenses were also lower in the fourth quarter of 2019, but were more than offset by higher salaries, marketing, and furniture and equipment costs. 

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2018, noninterest expense decreased 6.4% from $23.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower other, FDIC insurance, employee benefits, and occupancy expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans, before allowance for loan losses outstanding were $2.16 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $2.17 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.14 billion at December 31, 2018. The $7.2 million decline in loans from September 30, 2019 was primarily due to a $41.2 million reduction in loan participations resulting primarily from the payoff of five loans, offset by organic loan growth primarily in commercial real estate – non-owner occupied and construction and development. The five loan participations that paid off included $22.3 million in commercial and industrial, $4.8 million in CRE – non-owner occupied, $8.8 million in multi-family and $3.6 million in municipal, consumer and other.  Loan participations make up a small portion of the Company’s loan portfolio totaling $71.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $112.9 million at September 30, 2019 and $131.4 million at December 31, 2018.

Based on loan trends experienced in 2019 and a healthy loan pipeline, the Company expects low-single digit loan growth in 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.78 billion at December 31, 2019, compared with $2.70 billion at September 30, 2019, and $2.80 billion at December 31, 2018. The $72.8 million increase in total deposits from September 30, 2019 was broad-based with growth in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings balances more than offsetting a decline in time deposits.

The deposit growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 included approximately $40.2 million in increased balances in a small number of retail deposit accounts. The changes in these accounts included a $4.2 million increase in non-interest bearing, a $3.0 million decrease in interest bearing demand, a $31.1 million increase in money market, and a $8.0 million increase in savings.  The Company expects some outflow in these deposits during the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $19.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared with $19.1 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, and $15.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The reduction in provision for loan losses was primarily due to a reduction in specific reserves on two credits as a result of improved collateral positions. The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.03% of total loans and 117.06% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 1.05% of total loans and 119.34% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2019.

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’, as summarized in the following table:

    
 December 31, Well Capitalized
 2019Regulatory Requirements
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.5410.00%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.648.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.385.00%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.156.50%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.26%NA
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.49NA

_____________________
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Completion of Initial Public Offering

On October 10, 2019, the Company priced its initial public offering (the “IPO”), and issued 8,300,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share on October 11, 2019.  On October 29, 2019, the underwriters purchased an additional 1,129,794 shares pursuant to the exercise of their option to purchase additional shares from HBT Financial at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. In total, HBT sold 9,429,794 shares of common stock in the initial public offering, raising total net proceeds, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company, of approximately $138 million.

On October 22, 2019, the Company paid a $170 million distribution to its pre-IPO stockholders, using the net proceeds of the initial public offering and the proceeds of dividends from Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. The banks provide a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 64 branches. As of December 31, 2019, HBT had total assets of $3.2 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $2.8 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back nearly 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent net income, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets, adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth.  These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology.  Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME              
Loans, including fees:              
Taxable$28,039  $29,308  $29,886  $30,063  $28,625 
Federally tax exempt 716   684   736   710   704 
Securities:              
Taxable 3,559   3,572   3,801   3,922   3,655 
Federally tax exempt 1,269   1,395   1,512   1,552   1,670 
Interest-bearing deposits in bank 1,003   662   599   687   580 
Other interest and dividend income 14   15   16   15   14 
Total interest and dividend income 34,600   35,636   36,550   36,949   35,248 
               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 1,838   2,000   2,111   1,983   1,672 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 24   17   17   14   16 
Borrowings 2      4   3   8 
Subordinated debentures 460   478   487   497   476 
Total interest expense 2,324   2,495   2,619   2,497   2,172 
Net interest income 32,276   33,141   33,931   34,452   33,076 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 138   684   1,806   776   3,906 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 32,138   32,457   32,125   33,676   29,170 
               
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Card income 1,952   1,985   1,996   1,832   1,954 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,065   2,111   1,931   1,763   2,078 
Wealth management fees 1,911   1,676   1,493   2,047   2,087 
Mortgage servicing 801   795   818   729   861 
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 582   (860)  (1,120)  (1,002)  355 
Gains on sale of mortgage loans 915   992   660   525   666 
Gains (losses) on securities (47)  (73)  36   79   (2,813)
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 808   (20)  169   (17)  (479)
Gains (losses) on other assets    (29)  368   605   580 
Title insurance activity       38   129   276 
Other noninterest income 1,349   1,005   957   797   864 
Total noninterest income 10,336   7,582   7,346   7,487   6,429 
               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries 13,006   12,335   11,597   12,407   13,091 
Employee benefits 1,250   2,224   4,731   1,359   1,522 
Occupancy of bank premises 1,607   1,785   1,638   1,837   1,776 
Furniture and equipment 763   545   716   789   693 
Data processing 1,547   1,471   1,390   1,162   1,299 
Marketing and customer relations 1,036   801   1,103   933   1,125 
Amortization of intangible assets 336   335   376   376   390 
FDIC insurance (237)  8   208   219   214 
Loan collection and servicing 732   547   612   742   720 
Foreclosed assets 151   196   165   164   100 
Other noninterest expense 1,759   2,056   2,025   2,224   2,510 
Total noninterest expense 21,950   22,303   24,561   22,212   23,440 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 20,524   17,736   14,910   18,951   12,159 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,437   299   305   215   239 
NET INCOME$16,087  $17,437  $14,605  $18,736  $11,920 
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.61  $0.97  $0.81  $1.04  $0.66 
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.61  $0.97  $0.81  $1.04  $0.66 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 26,211,282   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512 
               
C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION              
Historical income before income tax expense$20,524  $17,736  $14,910  $18,951  $12,159 
C Corp equivalent income tax expense 5,436   4,614   3,784   4,915   2,965 
C Corp equivalent net income$15,088  $13,122  $11,126  $14,036  $9,194 
               
C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC$0.58  $0.73  $0.62  $0.78  $0.51 
C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED$0.58  $0.73  $0.62  $0.78  $0.51 
                    


 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 As of
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS           
Cash and due from banks$22,112  $19,969  $17,151  $17,984  $21,343 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 261,859   134,972   124,575   142,518   165,536 
Cash and cash equivalents 283,971   154,941   141,726   160,502   186,879 
               
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks 248   248   248   248   248 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 592,404   618,120   651,967   681,233   679,526 
Securities held-to-maturity 88,477   99,861   108,829   116,745   121,715 
Equity securities 4,389   4,436   4,030   3,994   3,261 
Restricted stock, at cost 2,425   2,425   2,425   2,719   2,719 
Loans held for sale 4,531   7,608   5,303   2,496   2,800 
               
Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,163,826   2,171,014   2,203,096   2,183,322   2,144,257 
Allowance for loan losses (22,299)  (22,761)  (22,542)  (21,013)  (20,509)
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,141,527   2,148,253   2,180,554   2,162,309   2,123,748 
               
Bank premises and equipment, net 53,987   54,105   53,993   54,185   54,736 
Bank premises held for sale 121   121   149   208   749 
Foreclosed assets 5,099   6,574   9,707   10,151   9,559 
Goodwill 23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620 
Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030   4,366   4,701   5,077   5,453 
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 8,518   7,936   8,796   9,916   10,918 
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165   1,165   1,165   1,165   1,165 
Accrued interest receivable 13,951   14,816   14,609   15,256   15,300 
Other assets 16,640   18,018   12,338   7,843   7,173 
Total assets$3,245,103  $3,166,613  $3,224,160  $3,257,667  $3,249,569 
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing$689,116  $649,316  $662,405  $661,527  $664,876 
Interest-bearing 2,087,739   2,054,742   2,111,363   2,159,916   2,131,094 
Total deposits 2,776,855   2,704,058   2,773,768   2,821,443   2,795,970 
               
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 44,433   32,267   35,646   40,528   46,195 
Subordinated debentures 37,583   37,566   37,550   37,533   37,517 
Other liabilities 53,314   43,786   37,326   29,570   29,491 
Total liabilities 2,912,185   2,817,677   2,884,290   2,929,074   2,909,173 
               
Stockholders' Equity              
Common stock 275   181   181   181   181 
Surplus 190,524   32,288   32,288   32,288   32,288 
Retained earnings 134,287   311,055   302,984   298,131   315,234 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,832   8,431   7,436   1,012   (4,288)
Less cost of treasury stock held    (3,019)  (3,019)  (3,019)  (3,019)
Total stockholders’ equity 332,918   348,936   339,870   328,593   340,396 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,245,103  $3,166,613  $3,224,160  $3,257,667  $3,249,569 
               
SHARE INFORMATION              
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512 
                    



 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
LOANS              
Commercial and industrial$307,175 $340,650 $352,326 $363,918 $360,501
Agricultural and farmland 207,776  205,041  208,923  207,817  209,875
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 231,162  239,805  244,954  250,274  255,074
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 579,757  552,262  543,444  556,386  533,910
Multi-family 179,073  191,646  191,734  146,374  135,925
Construction and land development 224,887  210,939  236,902  223,489  237,275
One-to-four family residential 313,580  321,947  323,135  321,224  313,108
Municipal, consumer, and other 120,416  108,724  101,678  113,840  98,589
Total loans, before allowance for loan losses$2,163,826 $2,171,014 $2,203,096 $2,183,322 $2,144,257
               


               
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS              
Noninterest-bearing$689,116 $649,316 $662,405 $661,527 $664,876
Interest-bearing demand 814,639  800,471  815,770  819,313  856,919
Money market 477,765  463,444  472,738  453,117  427,730
Savings 438,927  426,707  428,439  435,353  421,698
Time 356,408  364,120  394,416  452,133  424,747
Total deposits$2,776,855 $2,704,058 $2,773,768 $2,821,443 $2,795,970
               



 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average   * Average   * Average   *
 Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost
 (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                       
Loans$2,162,975  $28,755 5.32% $2,191,230  $29,992 5.47% $2,138,839  $29,329 5.48%
Securities 700,441   4,828 2.76%  745,532   4,967 2.67%  812,469   5,325 2.62%
Deposits with banks 265,237   1,003 1.51%  136,635   662 1.94%  132,614   580 1.75%
Other 2,425   14 2.39%  2,425   15 2.37%  2,719   14 2.20%
Total interest-earning assets 3,131,078  $34,600 4.42%  3,075,822  $35,636 4.63%  3,086,641  $35,248 4.57%
Allowance for loan losses (22,766)       (22,326)       (20,863)     
Noninterest-earning assets 152,961        149,146        151,767      
Total assets$3,261,273       $3,202,642       $3,217,545      
                        
LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY		                       
Liabilities                       
Interest-bearing deposits:                       
Interest-bearing demand$820,390  $299 0.15% $812,526  $347 0.17% $820,754  $414 0.20%
Money market 486,288   481 0.40%  468,139   497 0.42%  426,864   194 0.18%
Savings 434,241   71 0.07%  428,447   70 0.07%  424,011   70 0.07%
Time 359,731   987 1.10%  383,070   1,086 1.13%  432,902   994 0.92%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,100,650   1,838 0.35%  2,092,182   2,000 0.38%  2,104,531   1,672 0.32%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,028   24 0.21%  35,757   17 0.19%  49,907   16 0.13%
Borrowings 272   2 2.60%  33    2.42%  1,326   8 2.40%
Subordinated debentures 37,577   460 4.90%  37,561   478 5.09%  37,512   476 5.08%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,184,527  $2,324 0.43%  2,165,533  $2,495 0.46%  2,193,276  $2,172 0.40%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 699,373        651,085        659,009      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,589        37,274        28,146      
Total liabilities 2,929,489        2,853,892        2,880,431      
Stockholders' Equity 331,784        348,750        337,114      
Total liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		$3,261,273       $3,202,642       $3,217,545      
                        
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)   $32,276 4.12%    $33,141 4.31%    $33,076 4.29%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)    534 0.07%     559 0.07%     641 0.08%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent
basis)/Net interest margin (tax-equivalent
basis) (1) (2)		   $32,810 4.19%    $33,700 4.38%    $33,717 4.37%
Net interest rate spread (4)      3.99%       4.17%       4.17%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$946,551       $910,289       $893,365      
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities		 1.43        1.42        1.41      
Cost of deposits      0.26%       0.29%       0.24%

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average      Average     
 Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost
 (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS               
Loans$2,178,897  $120,142 5.51% $2,131,512  $114,034 5.35%
Securities 759,479   20,582 2.71%  860,804   21,613 2.51%
Deposits with banks 164,986   2,951 1.79%  114,202   1,717 1.50%
Other 2,501   60 2.41%  2,771   68 2.47%
Total interest-earning assets 3,105,863  $143,735 4.63%  3,109,289  $137,432 4.42%
Allowance for loan losses (21,704)       (20,046)     
Noninterest-earning assets 149,227        158,355      
Total assets$3,233,386       $3,247,598      
                
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY               
Liabilities               
Interest-bearing deposits:               
Interest-bearing demand$821,480  $1,474 0.18% $824,910  $1,378 0.17%
Money market 463,233   1,837 0.40%  442,872   685 0.15%
Savings 430,220   278 0.06%  433,661   283 0.07%
Time 396,560   4,343 1.10%  442,569   3,541 0.80%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,111,493   7,932 0.38%  2,144,012   5,887 0.27%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,177   72 0.18%  40,725   48 0.12%
Borrowings 351   9 2.60%  14,946   260 1.74%
Subordinated debentures 37,553   1,922 5.12%  37,487   1,795 4.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,190,574  $9,935 0.45%  2,237,170  $7,990 0.36%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 666,055        653,885      
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 35,213        26,329      
Total liabilities 2,891,842        2,917,384      
Stockholders' Equity 341,544        330,214      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,233,386       $3,247,598      
                
Net interest income/Net interest margin (3)   $133,800 4.31%    $129,442 4.16%
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)    2,309 0.07%     2,661 0.09%
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/Net interest
margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2)		   $136,109 4.38%    $132,103 4.25%
Net interest rate spread (4)      4.18%       4.06%
Net interest-earning assets (5)$915,289       $872,119      
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.42        1.39      
Cost of deposits      0.29%       0.21%

_____________________
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
(5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS              
Nonaccrual$19,019  $18,977  $25,051   13,877   15,876 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 30   95   2   53   37 
Total nonperforming loans 19,049   19,072   25,053   13,930   15,913 
Foreclosed assets 5,099   6,574   9,707   10,151   9,559 
Total nonperforming assets$24,148  $25,646  $34,760  $24,081  $25,472 
               
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2)              
Nonaccrual$10,811  $11,268  $15,985   8,619   10,329 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 30   95   2   53   37 
Total nonperforming loans 10,841   11,363   15,987   8,672   10,366 
Foreclosed assets 1,022   1,048   1,510   1,439   1,395 
Total nonperforming (originated)$11,863  $12,411  $17,497  $10,111  $11,761 
               
NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2)              
Nonaccrual$8,208  $7,709  $9,066  $5,258  $5,547 
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)              
Total nonperforming loans 8,208   7,709   9,066   5,258   5,547 
Foreclosed assets 4,077   5,526   8,197   8,712   8,164 
Total nonperforming assets (acquired)$12,285  $13,235  $17,263  $13,970  $13,711 
               
Allowance for loan losses$22,299  $22,761  $22,542  $21,013  $20,509 
Total loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,163,826   2,171,014   2,203,096   2,183,322   2,144,257 
Total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 1,998,496   1,987,265   2,005,250   1,974,840   1,923,859 
Total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 165,330   183,749   197,846   208,482   220,398 
               
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS              
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.03%  1.05%  1.02%  0.96%  0.96%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 117.06%  119.34%  89.98%  150.85%  128.88%
Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.88%  0.88%  1.14%  0.64%  0.74%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.74%  0.81%  1.08%  0.74%  0.78%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 1.11%  1.18%  1.57%  1.10%  1.18%
               
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2)              
Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.54%  0.57%  0.80%  0.44%  0.54%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.59%  0.62%  0.87%  0.51%  0.61%
               
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2)              
Nonperforming loans to total loans, before allowance for loan losses 4.96%  4.20%  4.58%  2.52%  2.52%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 7.25%  6.99%  8.38%  6.43%  6.00%

_____________________
(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.1 million, $0.7 million, $0.5 million, $2.5 million, and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.
(2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended
 December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES                    
Beginning balance$22,761  $22,542  $21,013  $20,509  $21,171  $20,509  $19,765 
Provision 138   684   1,806   776   3,906   3,404   5,697 
Charge-offs (837)  (937)  (966)  (533)  (4,953)  (3,273)  (6,485)
Recoveries 237   472   689   261   385   1,659   1,532 
Ending balance$22,299  $22,761  $22,542  $21,013  $20,509  $22,299  $20,509 
                     
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$600  $465  $277  $272  $4,568  $1,614  $4,953 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 550   224   (238)  196   2,778   732   3,137 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 50   241   515   76   1,790   882   1,816 
                     
Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.11%  0.08%  0.05%  0.05%  0.85%  0.07%  0.23%
Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) 0.11%  0.04%  -0.05%  0.04%  0.58%  0.04%  0.17%
Net charge-offs to average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 0.11%  0.51%  1.00%  0.14%  3.10%  0.45%  0.70%
                     
Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses$2,162,975  $2,191,230  $2,196,934  $2,164,330  $2,138,839  $2,178,897  $2,131,512 
Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 1,988,658   2,001,803   1,990,015   1,946,035   1,907,503   1,981,658   1,873,623 
Average total loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 174,317   189,427   206,919   218,295   231,336   197,240   257,889 

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs to average loans (originated and acquired), nonperforming loans to total loans (originated and acquired), and nonperforming assets to total loans and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by Heartland Bank and Trust Company or State Bank of Lincoln. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.

 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION              
Net income$16,087  $17,437  $14,605  $18,736  $11,920 
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.61   0.97   0.81   1.04   0.66 
               
C Corp equivalent net income (1)$15,088  $13,122  $11,126  $14,036  $9,194 
C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (1) 0.58   0.73   0.62   0.78   0.51 
               
Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512 
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 26,211,282   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512 
               
PERFORMANCE RATIOS              
Return on average assets * 1.97%  2.18%  1.81%  2.32%  1.48%
Return on average stockholders' equity * 19.39%  20.00%  17.25%  21.59%  14.14%
               
Net interest margin * 4.12%  4.31%  4.36%  4.44%  4.29%
Efficiency ratio 50.72%  53.94%  58.59%  52.07%  58.35%
               
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) 1.85%  1.64%  1.38%  1.74%  1.14%
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 18.19%  15.05%  13.14%  16.17%  10.91%
               
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income (2)$14,417  $14,343  $14,308  $14,359  $10,874 
Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted (2) 0.55   0.80   0.79   0.80   0.60 
               
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 4.19%  4.38%  4.44%  4.52%  4.37%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 50.10%  53.21%  57.74%  51.32%  57.42%
               
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) 1.77%  1.79%  1.77%  1.78%  1.35%
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 17.38%  16.45%  16.90%  16.54%  12.90%
               
Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 21.17%  21.76%  18.84%  23.55%  15.49%
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) 19.86%  16.37%  14.35%  17.64%  11.95%
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (2) 18.97%  17.90%  18.46%  18.05%  14.13%

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Net Income and Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Average Assets
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income$16,087  $17,437  $14,605  $18,736  $11,920 
               
C Corp equivalent net income (1)$15,088  $13,122  $11,126  $14,036  $9,194 
Adjustments:              
Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (2) (9)  (3)  (14)  550   98 
Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans 365   (845)  (3,316)      
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities             (2,803)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 582   (860)  (1,120)  (1,002)  355 
Total adjustments 938   (1,708)  (4,450)  (452)  (2,350)
C Corp equivalent tax effect of adjustments (267)  487   1,268   129   670 
Less adjustments after C Corp equivalent tax effect 671   (1,221)  (3,182)  (323)  (1,680)
Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income$14,417  $14,343  $14,308  $14,359  $10,874 
               
Average assets$3,261,273  $3,202,642  $3,236,353  $3,233,293  $3,217,545 
               
Return on average assets * 1.97%  2.18%  1.81%  2.32%  1.48%
C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) 1.85%  1.64%  1.38%  1.74%  1.14%
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average assets * 1.77%  1.79%  1.77%  1.78%  1.35%
               
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 26,211,282   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512   18,027,512 
               
Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted$0.61  $0.97  $0.81  $1.04  $0.66 
C Corp equivalent Earnings per share - Basic and Diluted (1) 0.58   0.73   0.62   0.78   0.51 
Adjusted C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic and diluted 0.55   0.80   0.79   0.80   0.60 

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.
(2) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc.



 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)              
Net interest income$32,276  $33,141  $33,931  $34,452  $33,076 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 534   559   606   610   641 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)$32,810  $33,700  $34,537  $35,062  $33,717 
               
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)              
Net interest margin * 4.12%  4.31%  4.36%  4.44%  4.29%
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.07%  0.07%  0.08%  0.08%  0.08%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.19%  4.38%  4.44%  4.52%  4.37%
               
Average interest-earning assets$3,131,078  $3,075,822  $3,111,395  $3,105,216  $3,086,641 
               
 Year Ended         
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018         
  (dollars in thousands)         
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)              
Net interest income$133,800  $129,442          
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 2,309   2,661          
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)$136,109  $132,103          
               
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)              
Net interest margin * 4.31%  4.16%         
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.07%  0.09%         
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 4.38%  4.25%         
               
Average interest-earning assets$3,105,863  $3,109,289          

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)              
Total noninterest expense$21,950  $22,303  $24,561  $22,212  $23,440 
Less: amortization of intangible assets 336   335   376   376   390 
Adjusted noninterest expense$21,614  $21,968  $24,185  $21,836  $23,050 
               
Net interest income$32,276  $33,141  $33,931  $34,452  $33,076 
Total noninterest income 10,336   7,582   7,346   7,487   6,429 
Operating revenue 42,612   40,723   41,277   41,939   39,505 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 534   559   606   610   641 
Operating revenue (tax-equivalent basis) (1)$43,146  $41,282  $41,883  $42,549  $40,146 
               
Efficiency ratio 50.72%  53.94%  58.59%  52.07%  58.35%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 50.10%  53.21%  57.74%  51.32%  57.42%

_____________________
(1) On a C Corp tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
 
 As of
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity              
Total stockholders' equity$332,918  $348,936  $339,870  $328,593  $340,396 
Less: Goodwill 23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030   4,366   4,701   5,077   5,453 
Tangible common equity$305,268  $320,950  $311,549  $299,896  $311,323 
               
Tangible Assets              
Total assets$3,245,103  $3,166,613  $3,224,160  $3,257,667  $3,249,569 
Less: Goodwill 23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,030   4,366   4,701   5,077   5,453 
Tangible assets$3,217,453  $3,138,627  $3,195,839  $3,228,970  $3,220,496 
               
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.26%  11.02%  10.54%  10.09%  10.48%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.49%  10.23%  9.75%  9.29%  9.67%
                    


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted C Corp Equivalent Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted
C Corp Equivalent Return on Tangible Common Equity
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
 (dollars in thousands)
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total stockholders' equity$331,784  $348,750  $338,613  $347,157  $337,114 
Less: Goodwill 23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620   23,620 
Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 4,224   4,561   4,919   5,301   5,663 
Average tangible common equity$303,940  $320,569  $310,074  $318,236  $307,831 
               
Net income$16,087  $17,437  $14,605  $18,736  $11,920 
C Corp equivalent net income (1) 15,088   13,122   11,126   14,036   9,194 
Adjusted C Corp equivalent net income 14,417   14,343   14,308   14,359   10,874 
               
Return on average stockholders' equity * 19.39%  20.00%  17.25%  21.59%  14.14%
C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) 18.19%  15.05%  13.14%  16.17%  10.91%
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity (1) 17.38%  16.45%  16.90%  16.54%  12.90%
               
Return on average tangible common equity * 21.17%  21.76%  18.84%  23.55%  15.49%
C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) 19.86%  16.37%  14.35%  17.64%  11.95%
Adjusted C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * 18.97%  17.90%  18.46%  18.05%  14.13%

_____________________
*    Annualized measure.
(1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent provision for income tax for such period.