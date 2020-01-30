Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Performance Indicators
Full Year 2019 Key Performance Indicators
Key Updates
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, reporting net income of $127 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $1.36 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $132 million, or $1.57 per share, in the prior quarter.
“In 2019, we delivered another year of solid business and financial growth, including increases in assets, organic growth, and earnings,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on executing our strategy of winning in our traditional markets, deploying new affiliation models, creating an industry-leading service experience, and innovating on a new layer of value for our advisors’ practices. We believe this approach will drive long-term value across our stakeholders.”
“We continued to build financial and balance sheet strength in 2019,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We invested to drive growth while staying disciplined on expenses, extended the duration of our cash sweep portfolio, refinanced our debt, and returned capital to our shareholders. Going forward, we plan to continue to deploy capital to drive growth, take advantage of M&A opportunities when appropriate, and create long-term shareholder value.”
Dividend Declaration
The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on March 31, 2020 stockholders of record as of March 18, 2020.
*Allen & Company of Florida, LLC (“Allen & Company”)
**Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 34 on page 20 of this release.
Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,448 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $894 million and $16 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.
Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,248 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 7 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.
EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.
Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s Credit Agreement-defined EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to Net Income, please see footnote 23 on page 19 of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2020 Core G&A** outlook), future capabilities and affiliation models, future advisor service experience, future capital deployment and long-term shareholder value, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of January 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs, and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|2019
|2018
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Commission
|$
|476,920
|$
|469,923
|1
|%
|$
|1,892,407
|$
|1,919,694
|(1
|%)
|Advisory
|533,259
|474,102
|12
|%
|1,982,869
|1,793,493
|11
|%
|Asset-based
|288,925
|265,681
|9
|%
|1,165,979
|972,515
|20
|%
|Transaction and fee
|118,291
|119,254
|(1
|%)
|480,328
|471,299
|2
|%
|Interest income, net of interest expense
|10,966
|11,784
|(7
|%)
|46,508
|40,210
|16
|%
|Other
|19,534
|(23,702
|)
|n/m
|56,765
|(8,811
|)
|n/m
|Total net revenues
|1,447,895
|1,317,042
|10
|%
|5,624,856
|5,188,400
|8
|%
|EXPENSES
|Commission and advisory
|893,831
|793,310
|13
|%
|3,388,186
|3,177,576
|7
|%
|Compensation and benefits
|149,128
|132,766
|12
|%
|556,128
|506,650
|10
|%
|Promotional
|51,050
|45,141
|13
|%
|205,537
|208,603
|(1
|%)
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,663
|21,897
|17
|%
|95,779
|87,656
|9
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,631
|15,672
|6
|%
|65,334
|60,252
|8
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|35,320
|30,750
|15
|%
|136,163
|115,598
|18
|%
|Professional services
|17,772
|24,428
|(27
|%)
|73,887
|85,651
|(14
|%)
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|15,927
|16,000
|—
|%
|64,445
|63,154
|2
|%
|Communications and data processing
|12,465
|11,776
|6
|%
|49,859
|46,322
|8
|%
|Other
|30,569
|31,103
|(2
|%)
|114,546
|119,278
|(4
|%)
|Total operating expenses
|1,248,356
|1,122,843
|11
|%
|4,749,864
|4,470,740
|6
|%
|Non-operating interest expense and other
|31,384
|31,756
|(1
|%)
|130,001
|125,023
|4
|%
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,156
|—
|n/m
|3,156
|—
|n/m
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|164,999
|162,443
|2
|%
|741,835
|592,637
|25
|%
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|38,323
|42,145
|(9
|%)
|181,955
|153,178
|19
|%
|NET INCOME
|$
|126,676
|$
|120,298
|5
|%
|$
|559,880
|$
|439,459
|27
|%
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.40
|12
|%
|$
|6.78
|$
|4.99
|36
|%
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.36
|13
|%
|$
|6.62
|$
|4.85
|36
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|80,701
|85,976
|(6
|%)
|82,552
|88,119
|(6
|%)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|82,695
|88,163
|(6
|%)
|84,624
|90,619
|(7
|%)
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Quarterly Results
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|REVENUES
|Commission
|$
|476,920
|$
|474,993
|$
|479,135
|Advisory
|533,259
|514,363
|481,309
|Asset-based
|288,925
|292,140
|288,551
|Transaction and fee
|118,291
|121,222
|118,335
|Interest income, net of interest expense
|10,966
|11,531
|11,690
|Other
|19,534
|1,276
|10,737
|Total net revenues
|1,447,895
|1,415,525
|1,389,757
|EXPENSES
|Commission and advisory
|893,831
|856,635
|838,022
|Compensation and benefits
|149,128
|138,300
|131,788
|Promotional
|51,050
|61,715
|41,423
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,663
|24,062
|22,584
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,631
|16,286
|16,249
|Occupancy and equipment
|35,320
|34,417
|33,320
|Professional services
|17,772
|17,666
|18,837
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense
|15,927
|16,380
|15,994
|Communications and data processing
|12,465
|12,535
|12,532
|Other
|30,569
|27,599
|29,975
|Total operating expenses
|1,248,356
|1,205,595
|1,160,724
|Non-operating interest expense and other
|31,384
|31,944
|33,957
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,156
|—
|—
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|164,999
|177,986
|195,076
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|38,323
|46,272
|48,984
|NET INCOME
|$
|126,676
|$
|131,714
|$
|146,092
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.75
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.71
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic
|80,701
|81,833
|83,247
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|82,695
|83,844
|85,350
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|590,209
|$
|929,536
|$
|511,096
|Cash segregated under federal and other regulations
|822,697
|526,741
|985,195
|Restricted cash
|58,872
|52,406
|65,828
|Receivables from:
|Clients, net of allowance
|433,986
|418,976
|412,944
|Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations
|177,654
|171,151
|166,793
|Advisor loans, net of allowance
|441,743
|397,653
|298,821
|Others, net of allowance
|298,790
|268,262
|248,711
|Securities owned:
|Trading — at fair value
|46,447
|32,774
|29,267
|Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost
|11,806
|13,043
|13,001
|Securities borrowed
|17,684
|10,231
|4,829
|Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|533,044
|504,410
|461,418
|Operating lease assets
|102,477
|104,305
|—
|Goodwill
|1,503,648
|1,502,679
|1,490,247
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|439,838
|456,469
|484,171
|Other assets
|401,343
|351,912
|305,147
|Total assets
|$
|5,880,238
|$
|5,740,548
|$
|5,477,468
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Drafts payable
|$
|218,636
|$
|141,423
|$
|225,034
|Payables to clients
|1,058,873
|1,119,575
|950,946
|Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations
|92,002
|85,341
|76,180
|Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable
|174,330
|162,104
|164,211
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|557,969
|487,399
|478,644
|Income taxes payable
|20,129
|7,146
|32,990
|Unearned revenue
|82,842
|85,003
|80,524
|Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value
|176
|206
|169
|Long-term borrowing, net of unamortized debt issuance cost
|2,398,818
|2,360,218
|2,371,808
|Operating lease liabilities
|141,900
|144,194
|—
|Finance lease liabilities
|108,592
|107,184
|—
|Leasehold financing and capital lease obligations
|—
|—
|104,564
|Deferred income taxes, net
|2,098
|20,805
|18,325
|Total liabilities
|4,856,365
|4,720,598
|4,503,395
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019
|126
|126
|125
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,703,973
|1,687,021
|1,634,337
|Treasury stock, at cost — 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019
|(2,234,793
|)
|(2,114,814
|)
|(1,730,535
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,554,567
|1,447,617
|1,070,146
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,023,873
|1,019,950
|974,073
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,880,238
|$
|5,740,548
|$
|5,477,468
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations(3)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Certain information presented on pages 9-16 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 4 of this release.
|Quarterly Results
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|% Change
|Q4 2018
|% Change
|Gross Profit(3)
|Sales-based commissions
|$
|193,980
|$
|194,342
|—
|%
|$
|199,468
|(3
|%)
|Trailing commissions
|282,940
|280,651
|1
|%
|270,455
|5
|%
|Advisory
|533,259
|514,363
|4
|%
|474,102
|12
|%
|Commission and advisory fees
|1,010,179
|989,356
|2
|%
|944,025
|7
|%
|Production based payout(4)
|(876,654
|)
|(857,384
|)
|2
|%
|(818,382
|)
|7
|%
|Commission and advisory fees, net of payout
|133,525
|131,972
|1
|%
|125,643
|6
|%
|Client cash
|155,322
|162,517
|(4
|%)
|147,774
|5
|%
|Other asset-based(5)
|133,603
|129,623
|3
|%
|117,907
|13
|%
|Transaction and fee
|118,291
|121,222
|(2
|%)
|119,254
|(1
|%)
|Interest income and other, net(6)
|13,323
|13,556
|(2
|%)
|13,154
|1
|%
|Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue
|554,064
|558,890
|(1
|%)
|523,732
|6
|%
|Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense
|(15,927
|)
|(16,380
|)
|(3
|%)
|(16,000
|)
|—
|%
|Gross Profit(3)
|538,137
|542,510
|(1
|%)
|507,732
|6
|%
|G&A Expense
|Core G&A(7)
|230,182
|215,198
|7
|%
|216,185
|6
|%
|Regulatory charges
|7,893
|7,905
|n/m
|9,593
|n/m
|Promotional
|51,050
|61,715
|(17
|%)
|45,141
|13
|%
|Employee share-based compensation
|7,179
|7,414
|(3
|%)
|5,045
|42
|%
|Total G&A
|296,304
|292,232
|1
|%
|275,964
|7
|%
|EBITDA(3)
|241,833
|250,278
|(3
|%)
|231,768
|4
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,663
|24,062
|7
|%
|21,897
|17
|%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,631
|16,286
|2
|%
|15,672
|6
|%
|Non-operating interest expense and other
|31,384
|31,944
|(2
|%)
|31,756
|(1
|%)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,156
|—
|n/m
|—
|n/m
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|164,999
|177,986
|(7
|%)
|162,443
|2
|%
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|38,323
|46,272
|(17
|%)
|42,145
|(9
|%)
|NET INCOME
|$
|126,676
|$
|131,714
|(4
|%)
|$
|120,298
|5
|%
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.57
|(3
|%)
|$
|1.36
|13
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|82,695
|83,844
|(1
|%)
|88,163
|(6
|%)
|EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34)
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.71
|(2
|%)
|$
|1.49
|13
|%
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations Trend(3)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Quarterly Results
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Gross Profit(3)
|Sales-based commissions
|$
|193,980
|$
|194,342
|$
|203,531
|Trailing commissions
|282,940
|280,651
|275,604
|Advisory
|533,259
|514,363
|481,309
|Commission and advisory fees
|1,010,179
|989,356
|960,444
|Production based payout(4)
|(876,654
|)
|(857,384
|)
|(831,178
|)
|Commission and advisory fees, net of payout
|133,525
|131,972
|129,266
|Client cash
|155,322
|162,517
|161,815
|Other asset-based(5)
|133,603
|129,623
|126,736
|Transaction and fee
|118,291
|121,222
|118,335
|Interest income and other, net (6)
|13,323
|13,556
|15,583
|Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue
|554,064
|558,890
|551,735
|Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense
|(15,927
|)
|(16,380
|)
|(15,994
|)
|Gross Profit(3)
|538,137
|542,510
|535,741
|G&A Expense
|Core G&A(7)
|230,182
|215,198
|210,514
|Regulatory charges
|7,893
|7,905
|8,632
|Promotional
|51,050
|61,715
|41,423
|Employee share-based compensation
|7,179
|7,414
|7,306
|Total G&A
|296,304
|292,232
|267,875
|EBITDA(3)
|241,833
|250,278
|267,866
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,663
|24,062
|22,584
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,631
|16,286
|16,249
|Non-operating interest expense and other
|31,384
|31,944
|33,957
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,156
|—
|—
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|164,999
|177,986
|195,076
|PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|38,323
|46,272
|48,984
|NET INCOME
|$
|126,676
|$
|131,714
|$
|146,092
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|1.53
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.71
|Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
|82,695
|83,844
|85,350
|EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34)
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.85
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Measures(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q4 2018
|Change
|Market Drivers
|S&P 500 Index (end of period)
|3,231
|2,977
|9
|%
|2,507
|29
|%
|Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps)
|165
|220
|(55bps)
|222
|(57bps)
|Assets
|Advisory Assets(8)
|$
|365.8
|$
|338.0
|8
|%
|$
|282.0
|30
|%
|Brokerage Assets(9)
|398.6
|381.3
|5
|%
|346.0
|15
|%
|Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
|$
|764.4
|$
|719.3
|6
|%
|$
|628.1
|22
|%
|Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
|47.8
|%
|47.0
|%
|80bps
|44.9
|%
|290bps
|Assets by Platform
|Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(10)
|$
|228.3
|$
|209.4
|9
|%
|$
|172.3
|33
|%
|Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(11)
|137.5
|128.6
|7
|%
|109.7
|25
|%
|Brokerage Assets
|398.6
|381.3
|5
|%
|346.0
|15
|%
|Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
|$
|764.4
|$
|719.3
|6
|%
|$
|628.1
|22
|%
|Centrally Managed Assets
|Centrally Managed Assets(12)
|$
|52.4
|$
|47.8
|10
|%
|$
|38.5
|36
|%
|Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets
|14.3
|%
|14.1
|%
|20bps
|13.7
|%
|60bps
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Measures(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q4 2018
|Change
|Net New Assets (NNA)
|Net New Advisory Assets(13)
|$
|9.6
|$
|9.2
|n/m
|$
|5.0
|n/m
|Net New Brokerage Assets(14)
|(0.8
|)
|0.6
|n/m
|0.9
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets
|$
|8.8
|$
|9.9
|n/m
|$
|5.9
|n/m
|Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Allen & Co.
|Net New Advisory Assets
|$
|9.6
|$
|8.2
|n/m
|$
|5.0
|n/m
|Net New Brokerage Assets
|(0.8
|)
|(1.2
|)
|n/m
|0.9
|n/m
|Total Net New Assets
|$
|8.8
|$
|7.0
|n/m
|$
|5.9
|n/m
|Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15)
|$
|1.9
|$
|1.7
|n/m
|$
|1.4
|n/m
|Advisory NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Allen & Co.(16)
|11.4
|%
|10.0
|%
|n/m
|6.5
|%
|n/m
|Total NNA Annualized Growth, Prior to Allen & Co.(16)
|4.9
|%
|4.0
|%
|n/m
|3.5
|%
|n/m
|Net New Advisory Assets
|Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(17)
|$
|7.5
|$
|6.6
|n/m
|$
|5.1
|n/m
|Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(18)
|2.1
|2.6
|n/m
|(0.2
|)
|n/m
|Total Net New Advisory Assets
|$
|9.6
|$
|9.2
|n/m
|$
|5.0
|n/m
|Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(19)
|$
|2.0
|$
|1.9
|n/m
|$
|1.4
|n/m
|Client Cash Balances
|Insured Cash Account Balances
|$
|24.4
|$
|22.2
|10
|%
|$
|24.8
|(2
|%)
|Deposit Cash Account Balances
|5.0
|4.6
|9
|%
|5.1
|(2
|%)
|Total Insured Sweep Balances
|29.4
|26.8
|10
|%
|29.9
|(2
|%)
|Money Market Account Cash Balances
|1.9
|2.6
|(27
|%)
|4.9
|(61
|%)
|Purchased Money Market Funds
|2.4
|1.8
|33
|%
|—
|—
|%
|Total Money Market Balances
|4.3
|4.4
|(2
|%)
|4.9
|(12
|%)
|Total Client Cash Balances
|$
|33.7
|$
|31.2
|8
|%
|$
|34.9
|(3
|%)
|Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets
|4.4
|%
|4.3
|%
|10bps
|5.6
|%
|(120bps)
|Client Cash Balance Average Fees
|Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20)
|222
|241
|(19
|)
|215
|7
|Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20)
|184
|217
|(33
|)
|207
|(23
|)
|Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(20)
|69
|68
|1
|75
|(6
|)
|Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(20)
|29
|29
|n/m
|—
|n/m
|Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(20)
|193
|211
|(18
|)
|196
|(3
|)
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21)
|$
|9.8
|$
|9.0
|n/m
|$
|2.3
|n/m
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|December 2019
|November 2019
|Nov to Dec Change
|October 2019
|September 2019
|Assets Served
|Advisory Assets(8)
|$
|365.8
|$
|354.9
|3.1%
|$
|345.3
|$
|338.0
|Brokerage Assets(9)
|398.6
|392.9
|1.5%
|386.5
|381.3
|Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets
|$
|764.4
|$
|747.8
|2.2%
|$
|731.7
|$
|719.3
|Net New Assets (NNA)
|Net New Advisory Assets(13)
|$
|3.8
|$
|2.9
|n/m
|$
|3.0
|$
|2.2
|Net New Brokerage Assets(14)
|(0.9
|)
|(0.3
|)
|n/m
|0.3
|(0.4
|)
|Total Net New Assets
|$
|2.9
|$
|2.6
|n/m
|$
|3.3
|$
|1.8
|Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15)
|$
|0.6
|$
|0.7
|n/m
|$
|0.6
|$
|0.5
|Client Cash Balances
|Insured Cash Account Balances
|$
|24.4
|$
|22.9
|6.6%
|$
|22.6
|$
|22.2
|Deposit Cash Account Balances
|5.0
|4.6
|8.7%
|4.6
|4.6
|Total Insured Sweep Balances
|29.4
|27.5
|6.9%
|27.2
|26.8
|Money Market Account Cash Balances
|1.9
|2.0
|(5.0%)
|2.3
|2.6
|Purchased Money Market Funds
|2.4
|2.2
|9.1%
|2.1
|1.8
|Total Money Market Balances
|4.3
|4.3
|—%
|4.4
|4.4
|Total Client Cash Balances
|$
|33.7
|$
|31.8
|6.0%
|$
|31.6
|$
|31.2
|Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21)
|$
|3.2
|$
|3.3
|(3.0%)
|$
|3.3
|$
|2.9
|Market Indices
|S&P 500 Index (end of period)
|3,231
|3,141
|2.9%
|3,038
|2,977
|Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
|155
|155
|—bps
|183
|205
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q4 2018
|Change
|Commission Revenue by Product
|Annuities
|$
|244,249
|$
|252,433
|(3
|%)
|$
|247,212
|(1
|%)
|Mutual funds
|150,697
|148,672
|1
|%
|145,780
|3
|%
|Fixed income
|34,647
|30,917
|12
|%
|29,201
|19
|%
|Equities
|21,233
|20,149
|5
|%
|22,752
|(7
|%)
|Other
|26,094
|22,822
|14
|%
|24,978
|4
|%
|Total commission revenue
|$
|476,920
|$
|474,993
|—
|%
|$
|469,923
|1
|%
|Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission
|Sales-based commissions
|Annuities
|$
|86,141
|$
|95,236
|(10
|%)
|$
|99,441
|(13
|%)
|Mutual funds
|37,611
|36,358
|3
|%
|33,687
|12
|%
|Fixed income
|28,642
|24,950
|15
|%
|23,504
|22
|%
|Equities
|21,233
|20,149
|5
|%
|22,752
|(7
|%)
|Other
|20,353
|17,649
|15
|%
|20,084
|1
|%
|Total sales-based commissions
|$
|193,980
|$
|194,342
|—
|%
|$
|199,468
|(3
|%)
|Trailing commissions
|Annuities
|$
|158,108
|$
|157,197
|1
|%
|$
|147,771
|7
|%
|Mutual funds
|113,086
|112,314
|1
|%
|112,093
|1
|%
|Fixed income
|6,005
|5,967
|1
|%
|5,697
|5
|%
|Other
|5,741
|5,173
|11
|%
|4,894
|17
|%
|Total trailing commissions
|$
|282,940
|$
|280,651
|1
|%
|$
|270,455
|5
|%
|Total commission revenue
|$
|476,920
|$
|474,993
|—
|%
|$
|469,923
|1
|%
|Payout Rate
|Base Payout Rate
|82.82
|%
|83.05
|%
|(23bps)
|82.81
|%
|1bps
|Production Based Bonuses
|3.96
|%
|3.61
|%
|35bps
|3.88
|%
|8bps
|Total Payout Ratio
|86.78
|%
|86.66
|%
|12bps
|86.69
|%
|9bps
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Cash Available for Corporate Use(22)
|Cash at Parent
|$
|115,252
|$
|86,987
|Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement
|66,842
|117,355
|Other Available Cash
|21,597
|22,601
|Total Cash Available for Corporate Use
|$
|203,691
|$
|226,943
|Credit Agreement Net Leverage
|Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium)
|$
|2,415,000
|$
|2,370,000
|Cash Available (up to $300 million)
|203,691
|226,943
|Credit Agreement Net Debt
|$
|2,211,309
|$
|2,143,057
|Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (23)
|$
|1,080,847
|$
|1,069,878
|Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio
|2.05
|x
|2.00
|x
|December 31, 2019
|Total Debt
|Balance
|Current Applicable
Margin
|Yield At Issuance
|Interest Rate
|Maturity
|Revolving Credit Facility(a)
|$
|45,000
|ABR+25bps(b)
|5.000
|%
|11/12/2024
|Senior Secured Term Loan B
|1,070,000
|LIBOR+175 bps(c)
|3.542
|%
|11/12/2026
|Senior Unsecured Notes(d)
|500,000
|5.75% Fixed
|5.750
|%
|5.750
|%
|9/15/2025
|Senior Unsecured Notes(d)
|400,000
|(e)
|5.75% Fixed
|5.115
|%
|5.750
|%
|9/15/2025
|Senior Unsecured Notes(f)
|400,000
|4.625% Fixed
|4.625
|%
|4.625
|%
|11/15/2027
|Total / Weighted Average
|$
|2,415,000
|4.571
|%
LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Change
|Q4 2018
|Change
|Advisors
|Advisors
|16,464
|16,349
|1
|%
|16,109
|2
|%
|Net New Advisors
|115
|188
|n/m
|(65
|)
|n/m
|Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(24)
|$
|246
|$
|243
|1
|%
|$
|234
|5
|%
|Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(25)
|$
|46.4
|$
|44.0
|5
|%
|$
|39.0
|19
|%
|Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(26)
|$
|26.1
|$
|24.4
|7
|%
|$
|21.3
|23
|%
|Total client accounts (in millions)
|5.7
|5.5
|4
|%
|5.4
|6
|%
|Employees - period end
|4,343
|4,353
|—
|%
|4,229
|3
|%
|Productivity Metrics
|Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (27)
|1.02
|%
|1.02
|%
|—
|bps
|1.05
|%
|(3
|bps)
|Gross Profit ROA (28)
|30.7
|bps
|31.4
|bps
|(0.7
|bps)
|29.7
|bps
|1.0
|bps
|OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (29)
|18.3
|bps
|18.7
|bps
|(0.4
|bps)
|18.8
|bps
|(0.5
|bps)
|EBIT ROA (30)
|12.4
|bps
|12.8
|bps
|(0.4
|bps)
|10.9
|bps
|1.5
|bps
|Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (31)
|96.5
|%
|96.3
|%
|20
|bps
|95.9
|%
|60
|bps
|Recurring Gross Profit Rate (32)
|85.9
|%
|87.1
|%
|(120
|bps)
|86.7
|%
|(80
|bps)
|EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit
|44.9
|%
|46.1
|%
|(120
|bps)
|45.6
|%
|(70
|bps)
|Capital Expenditure ($ in millions)
|$
|52.1
|$
|40.7
|28
|%
|$
|47.5
|10
|%
|Share Repurchases ($ in millions)
|$
|120.0
|$
|130.3
|(8
|%)
|$
|117.8
|2
|%
|Dividends ($ in millions)
|20.2
|20.5
|(1
|%)
|21.5
|(6
|%)
|Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions)
|$
|140.2
|$
|150.8
|(7
|%)
|$
|139.3
|1
|%
|Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted
|82.7
|83.8
|(1
|%)
|88.2
|(6
|%)
|Total Capital Allocated per Share(33)
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.80
|(6
|%)
|$
|1.58
|8
|%
Endnote Disclosures
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q4 2018
|Production based payout
|$
|876,654
|$
|857,384
|$
|831,178
|$
|818,382
|Advisor deferred compensation expense
|17,177
|(749
|)
|6,844
|(25,072
|)
|Commission and advisory expense
|$
|893,831
|$
|856,635
|$
|838,022
|$
|793,310
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q4 2018
|Interest income, net of interest expense
|$
|10,966
|$
|11,531
|$
|11,690
|$
|11,784
|Plus: Other revenue
|19,534
|1,276
|10,737
|(23,702
|)
|Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense
|(17,177
|)
|749
|(6,844
|)
|25,072
|Interest income and other, net
|$
|13,323
|$
|13,556
|$
|15,583
|$
|13,154
7. Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q4 2018
|Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands)
|Core G&A
|$
|230,182
|$
|215,198
|$
|210,514
|$
|216,185
|Regulatory charges
|7,893
|7,905
|8,632
|9,593
|Promotional
|51,050
|61,715
|41,423
|45,141
|Employee share-based compensation
|7,179
|7,414
|7,306
|5,045
|Total G&A
|296,304
|292,232
|267,875
|275,964
|Commissions and advisory
|893,831
|856,635
|838,022
|793,310
|Depreciation & amortization
|25,663
|24,062
|22,584
|21,897
|Amortization of intangible assets
|16,631
|16,286
|16,249
|15,672
|Brokerage, clearing and exchange
|15,927
|16,380
|15,994
|16,000
|Total operating expenses
|$
|1,248,356
|$
|1,205,595
|$
|1,160,724
|$
|1,122,843
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)
|Net income
|$
|559,880
|$
|553,502
|Non-operating interest expense
|130,001
|130,373
|Provision for income taxes
|181,955
|185,777
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|3,156
|—
|Depreciation and amortization
|95,779
|92,013
|Amortization of intangible assets
|65,334
|64,375
|EBITDA
|$
|1,036,105
|$
|1,026,040
|Credit Agreement Adjustments:
|Employee share-based compensation expense
|$
|29,866
|$
|27,732
|Advisor share-based compensation expense
|2,992
|2,889
|Other
|11,884
|13,217
|Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)
|$
|1,080,847
|$
|1,069,878
|EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data)
|Q4 2019
|EPS
|$
|1.53
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|16,631
|Tax Benefit
|(4,657
|)
|Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit
|$
|11,974
|Diluted Share Count
|82,695
|EPS Impact
|$
|0.15
|EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets
|$
|1.68
Formats available: