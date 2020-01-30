Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Performance Indicators

  • Earnings per share ("EPS") increased 13% year-over-year to $1.53.
    • Net Income increased 5% year-over-year to $127 million.
  • EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 13% year-over-year to $1.68.
  • Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets increased 22% year-over-year to $764 billion.
  • Total organic net new assets were an inflow of $8.8 billion, translating to a 4.9% annualized growth rate.
    • Organic net new advisory assets were an inflow of $9.6 billion, translating to an 11.4% annualized growth rate.
    • Organic net new brokerage assets were an outflow of $0.8 billion, translating to a (0.9)% annualized growth rate.
    • Recruited Assets(1) were $10.6 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $35.0 billion.
    • Advisor count was 16,464, up 115 sequentially, and year-to-date production retention rate was 96.5%.
      • Advisor count was up 554 year-over-year prior to the impact of a hybrid firm that formed its own broker-dealer and departed.
  • Total client cash balances were $33.7 billion, up $2.5 billion or 8% sequentially.
    • Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 4.4%, up from 4.3% in Q3.
  • Gross Profit** increased 6% year-over-year to $538 million.
  • EBITDA** increased 4% year-over-year to $242 million.
    • EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 45%, down from 46% a year ago.
    • Core G&A** increased 6% year-over-year to $230 million, up 7% sequentially.
  • Shareholder capital returns were $140 million, translating to $1.70 per share.
    • Share repurchases were $120 million for 1.4 million shares at an average purchase price of $85.06.
    • Weighted-average fully diluted share count was 82.7 million, down 6% year-over-year.
    • Dividends were $20 million.
  • Cash available for corporate use was $204 million.
  • Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(2) was 2.05x.

Full Year 2019 Key Performance Indicators

  • EPS increased 36% year-over-year to $6.62.
    • Net Income increased 27% year-over-year to $560 million.
  • EPS prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** increased 35% year-over-year to $7.17.
  • Total organic net new assets were $23.8 billion, translating to a 3.8% annualized growth rate, up from 2.3% in 2018.
  • Gross Profit** increased 12% year-over-year to $2.17 billion.
  • EBITDA** increased 20% year-over-year to $1.04 billion.
    • EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 48%, up from 44% a year ago.
    • Core G&A** was $868 million, up 6% year-over-year. This included $3 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Allen & Company*.
  • Shareholder capital returns were $583 million, translating to $6.89 per share.
    • Share repurchases were $500 million for 6.4 million shares at an average purchase price of $77.96.
    • Weighted-average fully diluted share count was 84.6 million, down 7% year-over-year.
    • Dividends were $83 million.

Key Updates

  • Shifted $3.3 billion of Insured Cash Accounts (ICA) balances to fixed rate contracts in Q4 which brought fixed rate balances to $12.3 billion, or ~50% of the total ICA portfolio, up from ~40% in Q3.
  • 2019 Core G&A** was $868 million, which translates to a ~6% growth rate from 2018 and within our outlook range of $860 to $870 million.
  • Established 2020 Core G&A** outlook range of $915 to $940 million, which translates to a ~5.5% to 8% growth rate from 2019.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, reporting net income of $127 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $1.36 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $132 million, or $1.57 per share, in the prior quarter.

“In 2019, we delivered another year of solid business and financial growth, including increases in assets, organic growth, and earnings,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2020, we remain focused on executing our strategy of winning in our traditional markets, deploying new affiliation models, creating an industry-leading service experience, and innovating on a new layer of value for our advisors’ practices.  We believe this approach will drive long-term value across our stakeholders.”

“We continued to build financial and balance sheet strength in 2019,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We invested to drive growth while staying disciplined on expenses, extended the duration of our cash sweep portfolio, refinanced our debt, and returned capital to our shareholders. Going forward, we plan to continue to deploy capital to drive growth, take advantage of M&A opportunities when appropriate, and create long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on March 31, 2020 stockholders of record as of March 18, 2020.

*Allen & Company of Florida, LLC (“Allen & Company”)

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects, and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 34 on page 20 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as net revenues, which were $1,448 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, less commission and advisory expenses and brokerage, clearing, and exchange fees, which were $894 million and $16 million, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers its Gross Profit amounts to be non-GAAP financial measures that may not be comparable to those of others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,248 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, excluding the following expenses: commission and advisory, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing, and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as commission and advisory expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 7 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as commission and advisory expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and  amortization and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s Credit Agreement-defined EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to Net Income, please see footnote 23 on page 19 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2020 Core G&A** outlook), future capabilities and affiliation models, future advisor service experience, future capital deployment and long-term shareholder value, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of January 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs; execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs, and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended  December 31,   Years Ended  December 31,  
 2019 2018 %  Change 2019 2018 %  Change
REVENUES           
Commission$476,920  $469,923  1% $1,892,407  $1,919,694  (1%)
Advisory533,259  474,102  12% 1,982,869  1,793,493  11%
Asset-based288,925  265,681  9% 1,165,979  972,515  20%
Transaction and fee118,291  119,254  (1%) 480,328  471,299  2%
Interest income, net of interest expense10,966  11,784  (7%) 46,508  40,210  16%
Other19,534  (23,702) n/m  56,765  (8,811) n/m 
Total net revenues1,447,895  1,317,042  10% 5,624,856  5,188,400  8%
EXPENSES           
Commission and advisory893,831  793,310  13% 3,388,186  3,177,576  7%
Compensation and benefits149,128  132,766  12% 556,128  506,650  10%
Promotional51,050  45,141  13% 205,537  208,603  (1%)
Depreciation and amortization25,663  21,897  17% 95,779  87,656  9%
Amortization of intangible assets16,631  15,672  6% 65,334  60,252  8%
Occupancy and equipment35,320  30,750  15% 136,163  115,598  18%
Professional services17,772  24,428  (27%) 73,887  85,651  (14%)
Brokerage, clearing and exchange15,927  16,000  % 64,445  63,154  2%
Communications and data processing12,465  11,776  6% 49,859  46,322  8%
Other30,569  31,103  (2%) 114,546  119,278  (4%)
Total operating expenses1,248,356  1,122,843  11% 4,749,864  4,470,740  6%
Non-operating interest expense and other31,384  31,756  (1%) 130,001  125,023  4%
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,156    n/m  3,156    n/m 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES164,999  162,443  2% 741,835  592,637  25%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES38,323  42,145  (9%) 181,955  153,178  19%
NET INCOME$126,676  $120,298  5% $559,880  $439,459  27%
EARNINGS PER SHARE           
Earnings per share, basic$1.57  $1.40  12% $6.78  $4.99  36%
Earnings per share, diluted$1.53  $1.36  13% $6.62  $4.85  36%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic80,701 85,976 (6%) 82,552 88,119 (6%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted82,695 88,163 (6%) 84,624 90,619 (7%)


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Quarterly Results
 
  Q4 2019  Q3 2019 Q2 2019
REVENUES
     
Commission$476,920  $474,993  $479,135 
Advisory533,259  514,363  481,309 
Asset-based288,925  292,140  288,551 
Transaction and fee118,291  121,222  118,335 
Interest income, net of interest expense10,966  11,531  11,690 
Other19,534  1,276  10,737 
Total net revenues1,447,895  1,415,525  1,389,757 
EXPENSES     
Commission and advisory893,831  856,635  838,022 
Compensation and benefits149,128  138,300  131,788 
Promotional51,050  61,715  41,423 
Depreciation and amortization25,663  24,062  22,584 
Amortization of intangible assets16,631  16,286  16,249 
Occupancy and equipment35,320  34,417  33,320 
Professional services17,772  17,666  18,837 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense15,927  16,380  15,994 
Communications and data processing12,465  12,535  12,532 
Other30,569  27,599  29,975 
Total operating expenses1,248,356  1,205,595  1,160,724 
Non-operating interest expense and other31,384  31,944  33,957 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,156     
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES164,999  177,986  195,076 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES38,323  46,272  48,984 
NET INCOME$126,676  $131,714  $146,092 
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Earnings per share, basic$1.57  $1.61  $1.75 
Earnings per share, diluted$1.53  $1.57  $1.71 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 80,701   81,833   83,247 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
  82,695 83,844 85,350


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $590,209  $929,536  $511,096 
Cash segregated under federal and other regulations 822,697  526,741  985,195 
Restricted cash 58,872  52,406  65,828 
Receivables from:      
Clients, net of allowance 433,986  418,976  412,944 
Product sponsors, broker-dealers, and clearing organizations 177,654  171,151  166,793 
Advisor loans, net of allowance 441,743  397,653  298,821 
Others, net of allowance 298,790  268,262  248,711 
Securities owned:      
Trading — at fair value 46,447  32,774  29,267 
Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost 11,806  13,043  13,001 
Securities borrowed 17,684  10,231  4,829 
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization 533,044  504,410  461,418 
Operating lease assets 102,477  104,305   
Goodwill 1,503,648  1,502,679  1,490,247 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 439,838  456,469  484,171 
Other assets 401,343  351,912  305,147 
Total assets $5,880,238  $5,740,548  $5,477,468 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:      
Drafts payable $218,636  $141,423  $225,034 
Payables to clients 1,058,873  1,119,575  950,946 
Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations 92,002  85,341  76,180 
Accrued commission and advisory expenses payable 174,330  162,104  164,211 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 557,969  487,399  478,644 
Income taxes payable 20,129  7,146  32,990 
Unearned revenue 82,842  85,003  80,524 
Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value 176  206  169 
Long-term borrowing, net of unamortized debt issuance cost 2,398,818  2,360,218  2,371,808 
Operating lease liabilities 141,900  144,194   
Finance lease liabilities 108,592  107,184   
Leasehold financing and capital lease obligations     104,564 
Deferred income taxes, net 2,098  20,805  18,325 
Total liabilities 4,856,365  4,720,598  4,503,395 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock, $.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019 126  126  125 
Additional paid-in capital 1,703,973  1,687,021  1,634,337 
Treasury stock, at cost — 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019 (2,234,793) (2,114,814) (1,730,535)
Retained earnings 1,554,567  1,447,617  1,070,146 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,023,873  1,019,950  974,073 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,880,238  $5,740,548  $5,477,468 


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations(3)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 9-16 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 4 of this release. 

 Quarterly Results
 
 Q4 2019
 Q3 2019 %  Change Q4 2018 %  Change
Gross Profit(3)         
Sales-based commissions$193,980  $194,342  % $199,468  (3%)
Trailing commissions282,940  280,651  1% 270,455  5%
Advisory533,259  514,363  4% 474,102  12%
Commission and advisory fees1,010,179  989,356  2% 944,025  7%
Production based payout(4)(876,654) (857,384) 2% (818,382) 7%
Commission and advisory fees, net of payout133,525  131,972  1% 125,643  6%
Client cash155,322  162,517  (4%) 147,774  5%
Other asset-based(5)133,603  129,623  3% 117,907  13%
Transaction and fee118,291  121,222  (2%) 119,254  (1%)
Interest income and other, net(6)13,323  13,556  (2%) 13,154  1%
Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue554,064  558,890  (1%) 523,732  6%
Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense(15,927) (16,380) (3%) (16,000) %
Gross Profit(3)538,137  542,510  (1%) 507,732  6%
          
G&A Expense         
Core G&A(7)230,182  215,198  7% 216,185  6%
Regulatory charges7,893  7,905  n/m  9,593  n/m 
Promotional51,050  61,715  (17%) 45,141  13%
Employee share-based compensation7,179  7,414  (3%) 5,045  42%
Total G&A296,304  292,232  1% 275,964  7%
EBITDA(3)241,833  250,278  (3%) 231,768  4%
Depreciation and amortization25,663  24,062  7% 21,897  17%
Amortization of intangible assets16,631  16,286  2% 15,672  6%
Non-operating interest expense and other31,384  31,944  (2%) 31,756  (1%)
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,156    n/m    n/m 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES164,999  177,986  (7%) 162,443  2%
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES38,323  46,272  (17%) 42,145  (9%)
NET INCOME$126,676  $131,714  (4%) $120,298  5%
Earnings per share, diluted$1.53  $1.57  (3%) $1.36  13%
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted82,695 83,844  (1%) 88,163 (6%)
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34)$1.68  $1.71  (2%) $1.49  13%


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations Trend(3)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Quarterly Results
 
 Q4 2019
 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
Gross Profit(3)
     
Sales-based commissions$193,980  $194,342  $203,531 
Trailing commissions282,940  280,651  275,604 
Advisory533,259  514,363  481,309 
Commission and advisory fees1,010,179  989,356  960,444 
Production based payout(4)(876,654) (857,384) (831,178)
Commission and advisory fees, net of payout133,525  131,972  129,266 
Client cash155,322  162,517  161,815 
Other asset-based(5)133,603  129,623  126,736 
Transaction and fee118,291  121,222  118,335 
Interest income and other, net (6)13,323  13,556  15,583 
Total net commission and advisory fees and attachment revenue554,064  558,890  551,735 
Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense(15,927) (16,380) (15,994)
Gross Profit(3)538,137  542,510  535,741 
      
G&A Expense     
Core G&A(7)230,182  215,198  210,514 
Regulatory charges7,893  7,905  8,632 
Promotional51,050  61,715  41,423 
Employee share-based compensation7,179  7,414  7,306 
Total G&A296,304  292,232  267,875 
EBITDA(3)241,833  250,278  267,866 
Depreciation and amortization25,663  24,062  22,584 
Amortization of intangible assets16,631  16,286  16,249 
Non-operating interest expense and other31,384  31,944  33,957 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,156     
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES164,999  177,986  195,076 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES38,323  46,272  48,984 
NET INCOME$126,676  $131,714  $146,092 
Earnings per share, diluted$1.53  $1.57  $1.71 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 82,695  83,844   85,350 
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(3)(34)
$1.68 $1.71 $1.85


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Measures(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change
Market Drivers         
S&P 500 Index (end of period)3,231  2,977  9% 2,507  29%
Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps)165  220  (55bps) 222  (57bps)
          
Assets         
Advisory Assets(8)$365.8  $338.0  8% $282.0  30%
Brokerage Assets(9)398.6  381.3  5% 346.0  15%
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets$764.4  $719.3  6% $628.1  22%
Advisory % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets47.8% 47.0% 80bps 44.9% 290bps
          
Assets by Platform         
Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(10)$228.3  $209.4  9% $172.3  33%
Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(11)137.5  128.6  7% 109.7  25%
Brokerage Assets398.6  381.3  5% 346.0  15%
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets$764.4  $719.3  6% $628.1  22%
          
Centrally Managed Assets         
Centrally Managed Assets(12)$52.4  $47.8  10% $38.5  36%
Centrally Managed  % of Total Advisory Assets14.3% 14.1% 20bps 13.7% 60bps

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Measures(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted) (Unaudited)

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change
Net New Assets (NNA)         
Net New Advisory Assets(13)$9.6  $9.2  n/m $5.0  n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets(14)(0.8) 0.6  n/m 0.9  n/m
Total Net New Assets$8.8  $9.9  n/m $5.9  n/m
          
Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Allen & Co.         
Net New Advisory Assets$9.6  $8.2  n/m $5.0  n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets(0.8) (1.2) n/m 0.9  n/m
Total Net New Assets$8.8  $7.0  n/m $5.9  n/m
          
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15)$1.9  $1.7  n/m $1.4  n/m
Advisory NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Allen & Co.(16)11.4% 10.0% n/m 6.5% n/m
Total NNA Annualized Growth, Prior to Allen & Co.(16)4.9% 4.0% n/m 3.5% n/m
          
Net New Advisory Assets         
Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(17)$7.5  $6.6  n/m $5.1  n/m
Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(18)2.1  2.6  n/m (0.2) n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets$9.6  $9.2  n/m $5.0  n/m
Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(19)$2.0  $1.9  n/m $1.4  n/m
          
Client Cash Balances         
Insured Cash Account Balances$24.4  $22.2  10% $24.8  (2%)
Deposit Cash Account Balances5.0  4.6  9% 5.1  (2%)
Total Insured Sweep Balances29.4  26.8  10% 29.9  (2%)
Money Market Account Cash Balances1.9  2.6  (27%) 4.9  (61%)
Purchased Money Market Funds2.4  1.8  33%   %
Total Money Market Balances4.3  4.4  (2%) 4.9  (12%)
Total Client Cash Balances$33.7  $31.2  8% $34.9  (3%)
Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets4.4% 4.3% 10bps 5.6% (120bps)
          
Client Cash Balance Average Fees         
Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20)222  241  (19) 215  7 
Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps(20)184  217  (33) 207  (23)
Money Market Account Average Fee - bps(20)69  68  1  75  (6)
Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps(20)29  29  n/m   n/m
Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps(20)193  211  (18) 196  (3)
          
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21)$9.8  $9.0  n/m $2.3  n/m


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics(3)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

  December 2019 November 2019 Nov to Dec Change October 2019 September 2019
Assets Served
          
Advisory Assets(8) $365.8  $354.9  3.1% $345.3  $338.0 
Brokerage Assets(9) 398.6  392.9  1.5% 386.5  381.3 
Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets $764.4  $747.8  2.2% $731.7  $719.3 
           
Net New Assets (NNA)          
Net New Advisory Assets(13) $3.8  $2.9  n/m $3.0  $2.2 
Net New Brokerage Assets(14) (0.9) (0.3) n/m 0.3  (0.4)
Total Net New Assets $2.9  $2.6  n/m $3.3  $1.8 
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(15) $0.6  $0.7  n/m $0.6  $0.5 
           
Client Cash Balances          
Insured Cash Account Balances $24.4  $22.9  6.6% $22.6  $22.2 
Deposit Cash Account Balances 5.0  4.6  8.7% 4.6  4.6 
Total Insured Sweep Balances 29.4  27.5  6.9% 27.2  26.8 
Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.9  2.0  (5.0%) 2.3  2.6 
Purchased Money Market Funds 2.4  2.2  9.1% 2.1  1.8 
Total Money Market Balances 4.3  4.3  —% 4.4  4.4 
Total Client Cash Balances $33.7  $31.8  6.0% $31.6  $31.2 
           
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(21) $3.2  $3.3  (3.0%) $3.3  $2.9 
           
Market Indices          
S&P 500 Index (end of period) 3,231  3,141  2.9% 3,038  2,977 
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 155  155  —bps 183  205 


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change
Commission Revenue by Product         
Annuities$244,249  $252,433  (3%) $247,212  (1%)
Mutual funds150,697  148,672  1% 145,780  3%
Fixed income34,647  30,917  12% 29,201  19%
Equities21,233  20,149  5% 22,752  (7%)
Other26,094  22,822  14% 24,978  4%
Total commission revenue$476,920  $474,993  % $469,923  1%
          
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission      
Sales-based commissions         
Annuities$86,141  $95,236  (10%) $99,441  (13%)
Mutual funds37,611  36,358  3% 33,687  12%
Fixed income28,642  24,950  15% 23,504  22%
Equities21,233  20,149  5% 22,752  (7%)
Other20,353  17,649  15% 20,084  1%
Total sales-based commissions$193,980  $194,342  % $199,468  (3%)
Trailing commissions         
Annuities$158,108  $157,197  1% $147,771  7%
Mutual funds113,086  112,314  1% 112,093  1%
Fixed income6,005  5,967  1% 5,697  5%
Other5,741  5,173  11% 4,894  17%
Total trailing commissions$282,940  $280,651  1% $270,455  5%
Total commission revenue$476,920  $474,993  % $469,923  1%
          
Payout Rate         
Base Payout Rate82.82% 83.05% (23bps) 82.81% 1bps
Production Based Bonuses3.96% 3.61% 35bps 3.88% 8bps
Total Payout Ratio86.78% 86.66% 12bps 86.69% 9bps


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
Cash Available for Corporate Use(22)
   
Cash at Parent$115,252  $86,987 
Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement66,842  117,355 
Other Available Cash21,597  22,601 
Total Cash Available for Corporate Use$203,691  $226,943 
    
Credit Agreement Net Leverage   
Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium)$2,415,000  $2,370,000 
Cash Available (up to $300 million)203,691  226,943 
Credit Agreement Net Debt$2,211,309  $2,143,057 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months) (23)$1,080,847  $1,069,878 
Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio2.05x 2.00x



  December 31, 2019  
Total Debt Balance Current Applicable
Margin		 Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $45,000  ABR+25bps(b)   5.000% 11/12/2024
Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,070,000  LIBOR+175 bps(c)   3.542% 11/12/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 500,000  5.75% Fixed 5.750% 5.750% 9/15/2025
Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 400,000 (e)5.75% Fixed 5.115% 5.750% 9/15/2025
Senior Unsecured Notes(f) 400,000  4.625% Fixed 4.625% 4.625% 11/15/2027
Total / Weighted Average $2,415,000      4.571%  
  1. The Revolving Credit Facility has a borrowing capacity of $750 million.
  2. The alternate base rate (ABR) was the effective PRIME rate on December 31, 2019, the date of the borrowing.
  3. The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.
  4. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount.
  5. Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $8.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
  6. The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.


LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics(3)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Change Q4 2018 Change
Advisors         
Advisors16,464 16,349 1% 16,109 2%
Net New Advisors115  188  n/m  (65) n/m 
Annualized commission and advisory fees per Advisor(24)$246  $243  1% $234  5%
Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(25)$46.4  $44.0  5% $39.0  19%
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(26)$26.1  $24.4  7% $21.3  23%
Total client accounts (in millions)5.7  5.5  4% 5.4  6%
          
Employees - period end4,343 4,353 % 4,229 3%
          
Productivity Metrics         
Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets (27)1.02% 1.02% bps 1.05% (3bps)
Gross Profit ROA (28)30.7bps 31.4bps (0.7bps) 29.7bps 1.0bps
OPEX as a % of Brokerage and Advisory Assets (29)18.3bps 18.7bps (0.4bps) 18.8bps (0.5bps)
EBIT ROA (30)12.4bps 12.8bps (0.4bps) 10.9bps 1.5bps
Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized) (31)96.5% 96.3% 20bps 95.9% 60bps
Recurring Gross Profit Rate (32)85.9% 87.1% (120bps) 86.7% (80bps)
EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit44.9% 46.1% (120bps) 45.6% (70bps)
          
Capital Expenditure ($ in millions)$52.1  $40.7  28% $47.5  10%
          
Share Repurchases ($ in millions)$120.0  $130.3  (8%) $117.8  2%
Dividends ($ in millions)20.2  20.5  (1%) 21.5  (6%)
Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions)$140.2  $150.8  (7%) $139.3  1%
Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted82.7  83.8  (1%) 88.2  (6%)
Total Capital Allocated per Share(33)$1.70  $1.80  (6%) $1.58  8%

Endnote Disclosures

  1. Represents the estimated total brokerage and advisory assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.
  2. Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under the revolving credit facility.
  3. Certain information presented on pages 9-16 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4.
  4. Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as a commission and advisory expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s commission and advisory expense for the periods presented (in thousands):
 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018
Production based payout
  876,654 $  857,384 $  831,178 $  818,382
Advisor deferred compensation expense17,177  (749) 6,844  (25,072)
Commission and advisory expense$893,831  $856,635  $838,022  $793,310 
  1. Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
  2. Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):
 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018
Interest income, net of interest expense
  10,966  $ 11,531  $ 11,690  $ 11,784
Plus: Other revenue19,534  1,276  10,737  (23,702)
Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense(17,177) 749  (6,844) 25,072 
Interest income and other, net$13,323  $13,556  $15,583  $13,154 

7.       Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018
Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands)
       
Core G&A$230,182  $215,198  $210,514  $216,185 
Regulatory charges7,893  7,905  8,632  9,593 
Promotional51,050  61,715  41,423  45,141 
Employee share-based compensation7,179  7,414  7,306  5,045 
Total G&A296,304  292,232  267,875  275,964 
Commissions and advisory893,831  856,635  838,022  793,310 
Depreciation & amortization25,663  24,062  22,584  21,897 
Amortization of intangible assets16,631  16,286  16,249  15,672 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange15,927  16,380  15,994  16,000 
Total operating expenses$1,248,356  $1,205,595  $1,160,724  $1,122,843 
  1. Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.
  2. Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisor licensed with Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.
  3. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company.
  4. Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.
  5. Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios, and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.
  6. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals respectively.
  7. Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively.
  8. Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.
  9. Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total brokerage and advisory assets.
  10. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 10) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform.
  11. Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 11) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform.
  12. Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 12) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts.
  13. Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.
  14. Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received, or fees paid.
  15. Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing, and financing uses.
  16. Credit Agreement EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below is a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented:
 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)
   
Net income$559,880  $553,502 
Non-operating interest expense130,001  130,373 
Provision for income taxes181,955  185,777 
Loss on extinguishment of debt3,156   
Depreciation and amortization95,779  92,013 
Amortization of intangible assets65,334  64,375 
EBITDA$1,036,105  $1,026,040 
Credit Agreement Adjustments:   
Employee share-based compensation expense$29,866  $27,732 
Advisor share-based compensation expense2,992  2,889 
Other11,884  13,217 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)$1,080,847  $1,069,878 
  1. Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.
  2. Calculated based on the end of period total brokerage and advisory assets divided by end of period advisor count.
  3. Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.
  4. Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (FN 10) for the trailing twelve month period.
  5. Represents Gross Profit (FN 3) for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the trailing twelve month period.
  6. Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total brokerage and advisory assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes core G&A (FN 7), regulatory, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation & amortization, and amortization of intangible assets.
  7. EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA less OPEX as a % of Total Brokerage and Advisory Assets.
  8. Reflects retention of commission and advisory revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.
  9. Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks recurring gross profit, a characterization of gross profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs, and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.
  10. Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
  11. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 4 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:
EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data)Q4 2019
EPS
  1.53
Amortization of Intangible Assets16,631 
Tax Benefit(4,657)
  Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit$11,974 
Diluted Share Count82,695 
EPS Impact$0.15 
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets$1.68 


