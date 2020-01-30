FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) today announced the tax treatment of its 2019 distributions. The following tables summarize, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to stockholders of UMH’s common and preferred shares during the calendar year ended December 31, 2019.

Common - CUSIP 903002103

Shown as Dollars ($) 
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)  Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.18  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.18  $0.00 
6/17/19 $0.18  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.18  $0.00 
9/16/19 $0.18  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.18  $0.00 
12/16/19 $0.18  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.18  $0.00 
TOTAL $0.72  $0.00  $0.00  $0.00  $0.72  $0.00 
                   
Shown as a Percentage (%)                
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a)		  Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.18    0%   0%   0%  100%   0%
6/17/19 $0.18   0%  0%  0%  100%  0%
9/16/19 $0.18   0%  0%  0%  100%  0%
12/16/19 $0.18   0%  0%  0%  100%  0%
TOTAL $0.72   0%  0%  0%  100%  0%


8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002301

Shown as Dollars ($)                     
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a)		  Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.500000  $0.296190  $0.013485  $0.00  $0.190325  $0.296190 
6/17/19 $0.500000  $0.296190  $0.013485  $0.00  $0.190325  $0.296190 
9/16/19 $0.500000  $0.296190  $0.013485  $0.00  $0.190325  $0.296190 
12/16/19 $0.500000  $0.296190  $0.013485  $0.00  $0.190325  $0.296190 
TOTAL $2.000000  $1.184760  $0.053940  $0.00  $0.761300  $1.184760 
                   
Shown as a Percentage (%)                
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a)		  Total Long- Term Capital Gain (2a)  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.500000   59.237944%  2.696796%   0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
6/17/19 $0.500000   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
9/16/19 $0.500000   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
12/16/19 $0.500000   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
TOTAL $2.000000   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%

6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002400

Shown as Dollars ($)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a)		  Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a)		  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.421875  $0.249910  $0.011377  $0.00  $0.160588  $0.249910 
6/17/19 $0.421875  $0.249910  $0.011377  $0.00  $0.160588  $0.249910 
9/16/19 $0.421875  $0.249910  $0.011377  $0.00  $0.160588  $0.249910 
12/16/19 $0.421875  $0.249910  $0.011377  $0.00  $0.160588  $0.249910 
TOTAL $1.687500  $0.999640  $0.045508  $0.00  $0.642352  $0.999640 


Shown as a Percentage (%)
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income
(1a)		  Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a)		  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.421875   59.237944%  2.696796%   0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
6/17/19 $0.421875   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
9/16/19 $0.421875   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
12/16/19 $0.421875   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
TOTAL $1.687500   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%

6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred - CUSIP 903002509

Shown as Dollars ($)                     
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)  Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a)		  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.3984375  $0.236025  $0.010745  $0.00  $0.1516675  $0.236025 
6/17/19 $0.3984375  $0.236025  $0.010745  $0.00  $0.1516675  $0.236025 
9/16/19 $0.3984375  $0.236025  $0.010745  $0.00  $0.1516675  $0.236025 
12/16/19 $0.3984375  $0.236025  $0.010745  $0.00  $0.1516675  $0.236025 
TOTAL $1.5937500  $0.944100  $0.042980  $0.00  $0.6066700  $0.944100 


Shown as a Percentage (%)                     
Payment Date Distributions Per Share  Non-Qualifying Ord. Income (1a)  Total Long-
Term Capital Gain (2a)		  Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
(2b)		  Return of Capital (3)  Section 199A Dividends (5) 
3/15/19 $0.3984375   59.237944%  2.696796%   0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
6/17/19 $0.3984375   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
9/16/19 $0.3984375   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
12/16/19 $0.3984375   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%
TOTAL $1.5937500   59.237944%  2.696796%  0%  38.065260%  59.237944%

NOTE: Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in Box 2a. Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Non-Qualifying Ordinary Income reported in Box 1a.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN DISCOUNTS
Common - CUSIP 903002103

DISCOUNT DATE FAIR MARKET VALUE ($)  DISCOUNT PRICE ($)  DISCOUNT ON D/R ($) 
1/15/2019  12.375   11.875   0.500 
2/15/2019  13.705   13.250   0.455 
3/15/2019  13.660   13.000   0.660 
4/15/2019  13.845   13.250   0.595 
5/15/2019  13.195   12.625   0.570 
6/17/2019  13.330   12.750   0.580 
7/15/2019  12.405   12.000   0.405 
8/15/2019  11.870   11.625   0.245 
9/16/2019  13.795   13.125   0.670 
10/15/2019  14.280   13.625   0.655 
11/15/2019  14.910   14.375   0.535 
12/16/2019  15.845   15.250   0.595 

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from the Company.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-4062

