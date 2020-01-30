Charlottesville, Va., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) invites everyone to consider Albemarle County and Charlottesville for a romantic Valentine’s Day excursion this year. Named one of the “9 Most Romantic Cities in the South” by The Huffington Post, Albemarle County & Charlottesville offer a wide variety of romantic activities and attractions, including charming lodging options; a plethora of cozy, award-winning wineries with crackling fireplaces; and an array of intimate and romantic restaurants.

The Charlottesville area is home to some of the most picturesque and breathtaking scenery in the country. Nestled in the foothills of Virginia near Shenandoah National Park, the views alone are enough to inspire feelings of love and romance. Home to 35+ wineries, the region has been dubbed one of the “Top Wine Destinations in the World” by Wine Enthusiast and many of these wineries have an incredibly romantic ambiance, with roaring fireplaces, scrumptious food pairings, and occasionally, even live music. The vineyards are situated on gorgeous parcels of land, with grapevines set against the backdrop of pastoral landscapes, gently rolling hills, and breathtaking mountains. These serene settings also make Albemarle County vineyards popular marriage proposal sites and wedding venues. There are even lodging options on site at a few of the wineries, for those seeking a vineyard vacation.

In addition to the bounty of wineries, the Charlottesville area is also home to a world-renowned culinary scene. Named the “Locavore Capital of the World” by Forbes, the destination has been leading the pack in the farm-to-table movement since its inception. A stroll down the historic pedestrian Downtown Mall, one of the longest of its kind in the country, is sure to provide couples with many unique romantic dining options. A short, scenic drive into surrounding Albemarle County also provides many romantic dining gems in quaint and charming towns like Crozet and Scottsville. After dinner, be sure to enjoy a delicious cocktail at one of the area’s rooftop bars for sweeping views that will provide the perfect ending to a romantic day.

Couples will be pleased with the selection of romantic inns, B&Bs, and boutique hotels in Albemarle County & Charlottesville, with lodging options available for every budget. Many of these properties offer special deals and packages to guests for Valentine’s Day weekend and throughout the winter season. Trip ideas and more information about Albemarle County & Charlottesville can be found at www.visitcharlottesville.org.

###

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) welcomes thousands of visitors to the region each year from all over the world who are seeking a variety of unique experiences in history, food, wine, spirits and adventure. The CACVB serves as the global resource for marketing the tourism assets of the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, and assists tour operators, meeting planners, and other groups in planning visits to the destination. The CACVB’s mission is to enhance the economic prosperity of the people of the City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the area as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets.

Attachment

Brantley Ussery Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (434) 972-4139 bussery@albemarle.org