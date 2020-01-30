Fourth Quarter Summary:



Net income of $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, up 31.0% from $6.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share a year ago and up from $7.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share last quarter

Total sourced origination volume of $236.5 million, up 9.3% year-over-year; Direct origination volume of $50.4 million, up 24.9% year-over-year

Net Investment in Leases and Loans totaled $1.0 billion, relatively flat from a year ago, and total managed assets ended the fourth quarter at $1.3 billion, up 15.7% from a year ago

Total origination yield of 12.43%, down 95 basis points from the prior quarter and up 7 basis points year-over-year

Full Year 2019 Summary:

Net income of $27.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, up 8.6% from $25.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted share a year ago; Net income on an adjusted basis* of $27.2 million, or $2.20 per share, up from $25.4 million, or $2.04 per diluted share in the prior year

Total sourced origination volume of $877.9 million, up 18.7% from a year ago; Direct origination volume of $184.6 million, up 29% year-over-year

Operating efficiency of 54.18% compared to 55.32% in the prior year; operating efficiency on an adjusted basis* of 49.42% compared to 53.16% in the prior year

ROE of 13.33% compared to 13.27% in the prior year; ROE on an adjusted basis* of 13.36% compared with ROE on an adjusted basis* of 13.52% in the prior year

In addition to quarterly dividends, returned capital through share repurchases totaling $6.8 million, or 294,686 shares

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses (“Marlin” or the “Company”), today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, compared with $7.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and $6.4 million, or $0.51 per share a year ago.

Commenting on the Company’s results, Jeffrey A. Hilzinger, Marlin’s President and CEO, said, “Marlin concluded 2019 with strong performance in the fourth quarter highlighted by record origination volume, disciplined expense management and excellent earnings growth. Total origination volume of $236.5 million increased 9.3% year-over-year, driven by increasing customer demand for both our equipment finance and working capital loan products, as well as solid growth in our direct origination channel. For the full year, total origination volume of $877.9 million grew 18.7% year-over-year, more than double the prior year’s growth rate. We also delivered solid earnings growth despite an increase in provisions for credit losses driven by higher delinquencies and charge-offs. We continue to closely monitor the portfolio and are making appropriate adjustments to ensure optimal risk-adjusted portfolio performance.”

Mr. Hilzinger continued, “While the origination growth we experienced demonstrates the significant demand that exists for our financing products, market conditions during the quarter created both an increasingly competitive pricing environment and a favorable capital markets environment. These market conditions allowed us to offset continued yield compression with exceptionally strong capital markets execution. I also remain extremely pleased with our ability to carefully manage expenses as evidenced by decreases in our adjusted efficiency ratio, which improved on both a sequential quarter and year-over-year basis. As a result, fourth quarter net income expanded to $8.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, up 31% from a year ago. For the full year net income of $27.1 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, was up 9% from a year ago. Overall, I believe that the fundamentals of our business remain strong as we enter 2020 and that Marlin is well-positioned for another year of profitable growth.”



Results of Operations

Total sourced origination volume for the fourth quarter of $236.5 million was up 9.3% from a year ago. Direct origination volume of $50.4 million in the fourth quarter was up 24.9% from $40.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Indirect origination volume in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $167.7 million, up 5.1% from $159.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Assets originated for sale in the fourth quarter of $16.3 million compared with $11.9 million in the fourth quarter last year. Referral volume totaled $2.0 million, down from $4.5 million in the fourth quarter last year.

Net interest and fee margin as a percentage of average finance receivables was 9.44% for the fourth quarter, down 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and down 32 basis points from a year ago. The sequential quarter decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in new origination loan and lease yields. The year-over-year decrease in margin percentage was primarily a result of an increase in interest expense resulting from higher deposit rates and lower fee income, partially offset by an increase of seven basis points in new origination loan and lease yield. The Company’s interest expense as a percent of average total finance receivables was 236 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 250 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 and 220 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was due to a higher cost of funds associated with deposits.

On an absolute basis, net interest and fee income was $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $23.7 million for the fourth quarter last year.

Non-interest income was $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $10.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.1 million in the prior year period. The sequential and year-over-year increase in non-interest income is primarily due to an increase in gains from the sale of assets. Non-interest expense was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $17.0 million in the prior quarter and $16.4 million in the fourth quarter last year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter improved to 43.2% from 53.1% in the fourth quarter last year. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 40.2% compared with 50.9% in the fourth quarter last year. Marlin’s efficiency ratio has improved primarily due to an increase in non-interest income from capital markets activities coupled with a stable expense base.

Marlin recorded income tax expense of $2.9 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with an income tax expense of $2.3 million, representing an effective tax rate of 26.0%, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Portfolio Performance

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total finance receivables was 2.15% at December 31, 2019 compared with 1.86% at September 30, 2019 and 1.62% at December 31, 2018.

Finance receivables over 30 days delinquent were 1.41% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of December 31, 2019, up 13 basis points from September 30, 2019 and up 32 basis points from December 31, 2018. Finance receivables over 60 days delinquent were 0.85% of the Company’s total finance receivables portfolio as of December 31, 2019, up 1 basis point from September 30, 2019 and up 20 basis points from December 31, 2018. Annualized fourth quarter net charge-offs were 3.00% of average total finance receivables versus 1.99% in the third quarter of 2019 and 2.30% a year ago. Included in fourth quarter charge-offs was $0.9 million that was specifically reserved for during the third quarter, thereby eliminating the entire allowance related to the fraudulent activities within a specific dealer’s portfolio.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company’s consolidated equity to assets ratio was 17.80%. This compares to 16.74% and 17.01%, in the prior quarter and year ago quarter, respectively.

Corporate Developments

Marlin’s Board of Directors today declared a $0.14 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable February 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2020. Based on the closing stock price on January 29, 2020, the annualized dividend yield on the Company’s common stock is 2.66%.

Business Outlook

The Company expects earnings per share on an adjusted basis* for the year ending December 31, 2020 to be between $2.17 and $2.27 per share. The Company’s earnings guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2020 reflects the adoption of Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses. ASU 2016 – 13 replaces the currently used incurred loss methodology for estimating credit losses with a forward-looking current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology effective on January 1, 2020. We estimate that the adoption of the CECL methodology could unfavorably impact earnings in 2020 by up to $0.25 per share.

The Company’s earnings guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Total sourced origination volume growth in 2020 of approximately 20% from 2019 levels, with continued disproportionate growth in the working capital loan product.

Portfolio performance does not deteriorate from year-end 2019 experience and delinquencies and net charge-offs remain at the higher end of our expected range.

Net interest and fee margin in 2020, as a percentage of average finance receivables, of between 9.25% and 9.75%.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net income on an adjusted basis, ROE on an adjusted basis and adjusted efficiency ratio are financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements represent only the company’s current beliefs regarding future events and are not guarantees of performance or results. All forward-looking statements (including statements regarding expectations of future financial and operating results) involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “could”, “intend” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Economic, business, funding, market, competitive, legal and/or regulatory factors, among others, affecting our business are examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. More detailed information about these factors is contained under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are also available in the “Investors” section of our website. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain financial measures which are not calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company defines net income on an adjusted basis as net income excluding after-tax income and expenses that are deemed to be unusual in nature or infrequent in occurrence and are not indicative of the underlying performance of the business for the period presented. The Company defines diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, return on average assets on an adjusted basis and return on average equity on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” number substituting net income as reported with net income on an adjusted basis while using the same denominator in the “as reported” number, where appropriate. The Company defines efficiency ratio on an adjusted basis as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the numerator for any discrete adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement and acquisition related expense, as applicable. The Company adjusts the denominator in the “as reported” ratio for pass-through lease revenue that is required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The Company defines General and administrative annualized percent of average finance receivables, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio, adjusting the numerator for acquisition related general and administrative expenses and pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company defines Non-interest expense divided by average total managed assets, on an adjusted basis, as the calculation used for the “as reported” ratio adjusting the number for any discrete adjustments used to present net income on an adjusted basis as well as the impact of pass-through lease expenses that are required to be presented on a gross basis in the income statement and acquisition related expenses, as applicable. The adjusted ratio uses the same denominator as the “as reported” ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful performance metrics for management, investors and lenders, because it provides a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the Company's financial performance without the effects of certain adjustments in accordance with GAAP that may not necessarily be indicative of current operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

--Tables to Follow--

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,701 $ 5,088 Interest-earning deposits with banks 118,395 92,068 Total cash and cash equivalents 123,096 97,156 Time deposits with banks 12,927 9,659 Restricted interest-earning deposits (includes $6.9 and $10.0 million at December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 6,931 14,045 Investment securities (amortized cost of $11.1 million and $11.2 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 11,076 10,956 Net investment in leases and loans: Leases 426,608 489,299 Loans 601,607 527,541 Net investment in leases and loans, excluding allowance for credit losses (includes $76.1 million and $150.2 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 1,028,215 1,016,840 Allowance for credit losses (21,695) (16,100 ) Total net investment in leases and loans 1,006,520 1,000,740 Intangible assets 7,461 7,912 Goodwill 6,735 7,360 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,863 — Property and equipment, net of allowance 7,888 4,317 Property tax receivables 5,493 5,245 Other assets 10,453 9,656 Total assets $ 1,207,443 $ 1,167,046 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits $ 839,132 $ 755,776 Long-term borrowings related to consolidated VIEs 76,091 150,055 Operating lease liabilities 9,730 — Other liabilities: Sales and property taxes payable 2,678 3,775 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,028 36,369 Net deferred income tax liability 30,828 22,560 Total liabilities 992,487 968,535 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 12,113,585 and 12,367,724 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 121 124 Additional paid-in capital 79,665 83,496 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 58 (44) Retained earnings 135,112 114,935 Total stockholders’ equity 214,956 198,511 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,207,443 $ 1,167,046









MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Interest income $ 26,747 $ 24,946 $ 107,420 $ 97,025 Fee income 3,787 4,078 15,205 15,843 Interest and fee income 30,534 29,024 122,625 112,868 Interest expense 6,102 5,349 25,033 17,414 Net interest and fee income 24,432 23,675 97,592 95,454 Provision for credit losses 10,255 5,761 28,036 19,522 Net interest and fee income after provision for credit losses 14,177 17,914 69,556 75,932 Non-interest income: Gain on leases and loans sold 8,810 3,505 22,210 8,363 Insurance premiums written and earned 2,258 2,108 8,796 8,087 Other income 2,452 1,512 13,025 4,984 Non-interest income 13,520 7,125 44,031 21,434 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 9,351 9,908 44,168 39,750 General and administrative 7,052 6,450 32,566 24,915 Non-interest expense 16,403 16,358 76,734 64,665 Income before income taxes 11,294 8,681 36,853 32,701 Income tax expense 2,880 2,259 9,737 7,721 Net income $ 8,414 $ 6,422 $ 27,116 $ 24,980 Basic earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 2.01 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.51 $ 2.20 $ 2.00





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) (Dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Net income as reported $ 8,414 $ 6,422 $ 27,116 $ 24,980 Deduct: Reversal of charges in connection with executive separation - - 218 - Charges in connection with executive separation - - (631 ) Charge in connection with workforce reorganization - - (311 ) - Tax effect - - 24 162 Total adjustments, net of tax - - (69 ) (469 ) Net Income on an adjusted basis $ 8,414 $ 6,422 $ 27,185 $ 25,449 Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.69 $ 0.51 $ 2.20 $ 2.00 Diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis $ 0.69 $ 0.51 $ 2.20 $ 2.04 Return on Average Assets as reported 2.74 % 2.28 % 2.18 % 2.29 % Return on Average Assets on an adjusted basis 2.74 % 2.28 % 2.19 % 2.33 % Return on Average Equity as reported 16.04 % 13.16 % 13.33 % 13.27 % Return on Average Equity on an adjusted basis 16.04 % 13.16 % 13.36 % 13.52 % Efficiency Ratio numerator as reported $ 16,403 $ 16,358 $ 76,734 $ 64,665 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - - (93 ) (631 ) Acquisition related expenses (1,050 ) (680 ) (3,193 ) (1,900 ) Pass-through expenses (374 ) - (6,624 ) - Efficiency ratio numerator on an adjusted basis $ 14,979 $ 15,678 $ 66,824 $ 62,134 Adjustments to Denominator: Efficiency Ratio denominator as reported $ 37,952 $ 30,800 $ 141,623 $ 116,888 Pass-through revenue (721 ) - (6,401 ) - Efficiency Ratio denominator on an adjusted basis $ 37,231 $ 30,800 $ 135,222 $ 116,888 Efficiency Ratio as reported 43.22 % 53.11 % 54.18 % 55.32 % Efficiency Ratio on an adjusted basis 40.23 % 50.90 % 49.42 % 53.16 % Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, as reported $ 16,403 $ 16,358 $ 76,734 $ 64,665 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - - (93 ) (631 ) Acquisition related expenses (1,050 ) (680 ) (3,193 ) (1,900 ) Pass-through expenses (374 ) - (6,624 ) - Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets numerator, on an adjusted basis $ 14,979 $ 15,678 $ 66,824 $ 62,134 Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets as reported 4.99 % 5.86 % 6.14 % 6.14 % Non-interest Expense / Average total managed assets on an adjusted basis 4.56 % 5.61 % 5.35 % 5.90 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as reported $ 7,052 $ 6,450 $ 32,566 $ 24,915 Adjustments to Numerator: Expense adjustments as seen in Net Income reconciliation above - - - (136 ) Acquisition related expenses (480 ) (219 ) (1,181 ) (378 ) Pass-through expenses (374 ) - (6,624 ) - General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables numerator as adjusted $ 6,198 $ 6,231 $ 24,761 $ 24,401 General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables as reported 2.73 % 2.66 % 3.17 % 2.64 % General and administrative expense Annualized % of Average Finance Receivables on an adjusted basis 2.40 % 2.57 % 2.41 % 2.58 %

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2019

Net Income: Net Income $ 6,422 $ 5,141 $ 6,115 $ 7,446 $ 8,414 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.28 % 1.69 % 1.94 % 2.34 % 2.74 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 13.16 % 10.45 % 12.05 % 14.58 % 16.04 % EPS Data: Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $ 6,322 $ 5,069 $ 6,041 $ 7,357 $ 8,313 Number of Shares - Basic 12,202,652 12,165,646 12,184,996 12,054,944 11,996,446 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.52 $ 0.42 $ 0.50 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,286,748 12,252,116 12,266,851 12,167,962 12,118,193 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.60 $ 0.69 Cash Dividends Declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $ 40,381 $ 43,565 $ 49,038 $ 41,556 $ 50,421 Indirect Originations $ 159,534 $ 149,875 $ 160,279 $ 139,472 $ 167,740 Total Originations $ 199,915 $ 193,440 $ 209,317 $ 181,028 $ 218,161 Equipment Finance Originations $ 180,116 $ 169,831 $ 181,824 $ 154,781 $ 186,852 Working Capital Loans Originations $ 19,799 $ 23,609 $ 27,493 $ 26,247 $ 31,309 Total Originations $ 199,915 $ 193,440 $ 209,317 $ 181,028 $ 218,161 Assets originated for sale in the period $ 11,905 $ 11,298 $ 18,025 $ 18,174 $ 16,344 Assets referred in the period $ 4,451 $ 3,617 $ 4,140 $ 2,408 $ 1,961 Total Sourced Originations $ 216,271 $ 208,355 $ 231,482 $ 201,610 $ 236,466 Assets sold in the period $ 58,138 $ 52,867 $ 57,640 $ 85,425 $ 114,483 Implicit Yield on Direct Originations 21.79 % 23.09 % 23.09 % 24.38 % 23.20 % Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations 9.97 % 9.76 % 9.85 % 10.10 % 9.19 % Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations 12.36 % 12.76 % 12.95 % 13.38 % 12.43 % Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations 9.68 % 9.59 % 9.71 % 9.57 % 8.91 % Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations 36.67 % 35.55 % 34.34 % 35.81 % 33.51 % # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 7,873 7,467 7,648 6,836 7,279 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 59 % 58 % 55 % 53 % 54 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,140 1,074 1,149 1,067 1,033 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted general and administrative expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 12/31/2018 3/31/2019

6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.28 % 10.36 % 10.50 % 10.57 % 10.34 % Fee Income 1.68 % 1.62 % 1.36 % 1.48 % 1.46 % Interest and Fee Income 11.96 % 11.98 % 11.86 % 12.05 % 11.80 % Interest Expense 2.20 % 2.39 % 2.48 % 2.50 % 2.36 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 9.76 % 9.59 % 9.38 % 9.55 % 9.44 % Cost of Funds (1) 2.43 % 2.49 % 2.60 % 2.63 % 2.57 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 21,590 $ 21,722 $ 22,390 $ 22,355 $ 21,620 Interest Income Working Capital Loans $ 2,824 $ 3,228 $ 3,767 $ 4,389 $ 4,545 Average Total Finance Receivables $ 970,785 $ 999,432 $ 1,031,774 $ 1,048,798 $ 1,034,464 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 937,004 $ 960,501 $ 986,075 $ 995,346 $ 977,225 Average Working Capital Loans $ 33,781 $ 38,931 $ 45,699 $ 53,452 $ 57,239 End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 965,351 $ 981,664 $ 1,012,463 $ 980,799 $ 947,477 End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 35,389 $ 41,526 $ 49,808 $ 53,699 $ 59,043 Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $ 1,000,740 $ 1,023,190 $ 1,062,271 $ 1,034,498 $ 1,006,520 Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 164,029 $ 192,731 $ 213,797 $ 264,226 $ 341,064 Total Managed Assets $ 1,164,769 $ 1,215,921 $ 1,276,068 $ 1,298,724 $ 1,347,584 Average Total Managed Assets $ 1,117,069 $ 1,177,812 $ 1,229,588 $ 1,278,394 $ 1,314,728 Portfolio Asset Quality: Total Finance Receivables 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.28 % 1.41 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 12,295 $ 12,849 $ 12,594 $ 14,916 $ 16,076 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.65 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 7,292 $ 7,626 $ 7,686 $ 9,783 $ 9,688 Equipment Finance 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.08 % 1.13 % 1.08 % 1.28 % 1.41 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 11,803 $ 12,565 $ 12,354 $ 14,176 $ 15,221 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.65 % 0.68 % 0.67 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 7,100 $ 7,626 $ 7,686 $ 9,756 $ 9,417 Working Capital Loans 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.44 % 1.41 % 0.52 % 1.89 % 1.75 % 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 526 $ 605 $ 268 $ 1,043 $ 1,058 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.35 % 0.66 % 0.47 % 1.34 % 1.42 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 492 $ 284 $ 240 $ 740 $ 855 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted general and administrative expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 12/31/2018

3/31/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/219 Portfolio Asset Quality: Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $ 5,578 $ 4,581 $ 4,861 $ 5,228 $ 7,771 % on Average Total Finance Receivables Annualized 2.30 % 1.83 % 1.88 % 1.99 % 3.00 % Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $ 5,132 $ 3,927 $ 4,310 $ 5,038 $ 6,634 % on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance Annualized 2.19 % 1.64 % 1.75 % 2.02 % 2.72 % Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $ 446 $ 654 $ 551 $ 190 $ 1,137 % of Average Working Capital Loans Annualized 5.28 % 6.72 % 4.82 % 1.42 % 7.95 % Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 16,100 $ 16,882 $ 16,777 $ 19,211 $ 21,695 % of Total Finance Receivables 1.62 % 1.66 % 1.59 % 1.86 % 2.15 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 220.79 % 221.37 % 218.28 % 196.37 % 223.94 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $ 14,633 $ 15,198 $ 14,837 $ 17,115 $ 19,796 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.52 % 1.56 % 1.47 % 1.75 % 2.09 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 206.10 % 199.28 % 193.03 % 175.43 % 210.21 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $ 1,467 $ 1,684 $ 1,940 $ 2,096 $ 1,899 % of Total Working Capital Loans 4.02 % 3.94 % 3.79 % 3.80 % 3.14 % Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $ 3,720 $ 4,390 $ 4,282 $ 7,209 $ 5,441 Non-accrual - Equipment Finance 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.65 % 0.50 % Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $ 492 $ 284 $ 248 $ 740 $ 946 Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans 1.35 % 0.66 % 0.48 % 1.34 % 1.57 % Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $ 4,212 $ 4,674 $ 4,530 $ 7,949 $ 6,387 Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.68 % 0.56 % Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $ 3,636 $ 3,363 $ 3,122 $ 2,533 $ 2,906 Expense Ratios: Salaries and Benefits Expense $ 9,908 $ 11,451 $ 12,469 $ 10,897 $ 9,351 Salaries and Benefits Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 4.08 % 4.58 % 4.83 % 4.16 % 3.62 % Total personnel end of quarter 341 352 356 348 348 General and Administrative Expense $ 6,450 $ 13,354 $ 6,068 $ 6,092 $ 7,052 General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 2.66 % 5.34 % 2.35 % 2.32 % 2.73 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. (3) 2.57 % 2.75 % 2.26 % 2.23 % 2.40 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted general and administrative expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Quarterly Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Quarter Ended: 12/31/2018 3/31/3019 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 Expense Ratios: Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 5.86 % 8.42 % 6.03 % 5.32 % 4.99 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 5.61 % 6.14 % 5.68 % 5.10 % 4.56 % Efficiency Ratio 53.11 % 67.20 % 59.07 % 48.02 % 43.22 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4) 50.90 % 57.80 % 55.78 % 46.05 % 40.23 % Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $ 996,384 $ 1,019,311 $ 1,057,726 $ 1,032,868 $ 1,007,707 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 20,456 20,761 21,322 20,841 20,508 Reserve for Credit Losses (16,100 ) (16,882 ) (16,777 ) (19,211 ) (21,695 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $ 1,000,740 $ 1,023,190 $ 1,062,271 $ 1,034,498 $ 1,006,520 Cash and Cash Equivalents 97,156 140,942 139,731 132,461 123,096 Restricted Cash 14,045 13,174 8,152 7,576 6,931 Other Assets 55,105 69,409 69,829 72,881 70,896 Total Assets $ 1,167,046 $ 1,246,725 $ 1,279,983 $ 1,247,416 $ 1,207,443 Liabilities Deposits 755,776 840,167 888,561 869,257 839,132 Total Debt 150,055 129,171 109,637 91,739 76,091 Other Liabilities 62,704 75,737 76,231 77,633 77,264 Total Liabilities $ 968,535 $ 1,045,075 $ 1,074,429 $ 1,038,629 $ 992,487 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $ 124 $ 123 $ 123 $ 122 $ 121 Paid-in Capital, net 83,496 83,213 82,724 80,226 79,665 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (44 ) (4 ) 48 89 58 Retained Earnings 114,935 118,318 122,659 128,350 135,112 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 198,511 $ 201,650 $ 205,554 $ 208,787 $ 214,956 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,167,046 $ 1,246,725 $ 1,279,983 $ 1,247,416 $ 1,207,443 Capital and Leverage: Equity $ 198,511 $ 201,650 $ 205,554 $ 208,787 $ 214,956 Debt to Equity 4.56 4.81 4.86 4.60 4.26 Equity to Assets 17.01 % 16.17 % 16.06 % 16.74 % 17.80 % Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 16.38 % 15.41 % 15.24 % 15.28 % 16.31 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.50 % 17.25 % 17.01 % 17.72 % 18.73 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 17.50 % 17.25 % 17.01 % 17.72 % 18.73 % Total Risk-based Capital 18.76 % 18.50 % 18.26 % 18.98 % 19.99 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans.





MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Year Ended: 2017 2018 2019 Net Income: Net Income $ 25,292 $ 24,980 $ 27,116 Annualized Performance Measures: Return on Average Assets 2.59 % 2.29 % 2.18 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 15.38 % 13.27 % 13.33 % EPS Data: Net Income Allocated to Common Stock $ 24,664 $ 24,548 $ 26,777 Number of Shares - Basic 12,216,020 12,201,465 12,099,920 Basic Earnings per Share $ 2.02 $ 2.01 $ 2.21 Number of Shares - Diluted 12,249,623 12,273,406 12,197,797 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 2.01 $ 2.00 $ 2.20 Cash Dividends Declared per share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 New Asset Production: Direct Originations $ 91,182 $ 143,057 $ 184,580 Indirect Originations $ 538,263 $ 561,837 $ 617,366 Total Originations $ 629,445 $ 704,894 $ 801,946 Equipment Finance Originations $ 570,555 $ 630,650 $ 693,288 Working Capital Loans Originations $ 58,890 $ 74,244 $ 108,658 Total Originations $ 629,445 $ 704,894 $ 801,946 Assets originated for sale in the period $ 0 $ 17,596 $ 63,841 Assets referred in the period $ 54,110 $ 16,830 $ 12,126 Total Sourced Originations $ 683,555 $ 739,320 $ 877,913 Assets sold in the period $ 66,744 $ 138,995 $ 310,415 Implicit Yield on Direct Originations 21.58 % 20.63 % 23.41 % Implicit Yield on Indirect Originations 10.32 % 10.37 % 9.71 % Total Implicit Yield on Total Originations 11.95 % 12.45 % 12.86 % Implicit Yield on Equipment Finance Originations 9.76 % 9.88 % 9.43 % Implicit Yield on Working Capital Loans Originations 33.19 % 34.26 % 34.72 % # of Leases / Loans Equipment Finance 30,682 31,478 29,230 Equipment Finance Approval Percentage 56 % 57 % 55 % Average Monthly Equipment Finance Sources 1,198 1,186 1,081 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Year Ended: 2017 2018 2019 Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) Percent of Average Total Finance Receivables: Interest Income 10.33 % 10.27 % 10.44 % Fee Income 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.48 % Interest and Fee Income 12.09 % 11.95 % 11.92 % Interest Expense 1.32 % 1.84 % 2.43 % Net Interest and Fee Margin (NIM) 10.77 % 10.11 % 9.49 % Cost of Funds (1) 1.43 % 2.02 % 2.58 % Interest Income Equipment Finance $ 78,171 $ 84,800 88,087 Interest Income Working Capital Loans $ 8,355 $ 10,234 15,929 Average Total Finance Receivables $ 846,743 $ 944,588 $ 1,028,617 Average Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 821,972 $ 913,358 $ 979,787 Average Working Capital Loans $ 24,771 $ 31,230 $ 48,830 End of Period Net Investment Equipment Finance $ 887,328 $ 965,351 $ 947,477 End of Period Working Capital Loans $ 27,092 $ 35,389 $ 59,043 Total Owned Net Investment in Leases and Loans (2) $ 914,420 $ 1,000,740 $ 1,006,520 Total Assets Serviced for Others $ 74,359 $ 164,029 $ 341,064 Total Managed Assets $ 988,779 $ 1,164,769 $ 1,347,584 Average Total Managed Assets $ 884,851 $ 1,053,829 $ 1,250,131 Portfolio Asset Quality: Total Finance Receivables 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.02 % 1.09 % 1.41 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 10,565 $ 12,295 $ 16,076 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.55 % 0.65 % 0.85 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 5,647 $ 7,292 $ 9,688 Equipment Finance 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.41 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 10,446 $ 11,803 $ 15,221 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.56 % 0.65 % 0.87 % 60+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 5,647 $ 7,100 $ 9,417 Working Capital Loans 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.95 % 1.44 % 1.75 % 15+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 264 $ 526 $ 1,058 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies 0.43 % 1.35 % 1.42 % 30+ Days Past Due Delinquencies $ 119 $ 492 $ 855 Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Year Ended: 2017 2018 2019 Portfolio Asset Quality: Net Charge-offs - Total Finance Receivables $ 14,480 $ 18,273 $ 22,441 % on Average Total Finance Receivables Annualized 1.71 % 1.93 % 2.18 % Net Charge-offs - Equipment Finance $ 13,383 $ 16,795 $ 19,909 % on Average Net Investment in Equipment Finance Annualized 1.63 % 1.84 % 2.03 % Net Charge-offs - Working Capital Loans $ 1,097 $ 1,478 $ 2,532 % of Average Working Capital Loans Annualized 4.43 % 4.73 % 5.19 % Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 14,851 $ 16,100 $ 21,695 % of Total Finance Receivables 1.63 % 1.62 % 2.15 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 262.99 % 220.79 % 223.94 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Equipment Finance $ 13,815 $ 14,633 $ 19,796 % of Net Investment Equipment Finance 1.56 % 1.52 % 2.09 % % of 60+ Delinquencies 244.64 % 206.10 % 210.21 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Working Capital Loans $ 1,036 $ 1,467 $ 1,899 % of Total Working Capital Loans 3.73 % 4.02 % 3.14 % Non-accrual - Equipment Finance $ 3,065 $ 3,720 $ 5,441 Non-accrual - Equipment Finance 0.30 % 0.34 % 0.50 % Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans $ 118 $ 492 $ 946 Non-accrual - Working Capital Loans 0.42 % 1.35 % 1.57 % Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables $ 3,183 $ 4,212 $ 6,387 Non-accrual - Total Finance Receivables 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.56 % Restructured - Total Finance Receivables $ 4,489 $ 3,636 $ 2,906 Expense Ratios: Salaries and Benefits Expense $ 37,569 $ 39,750 $ 44,168 Salaries and Benefits Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 4.44 % 4.21 % 4.29 % Total personnel end of quarter 330 341 348 General and Administrative Expense $ 28,272 $ 24,915 $ 32,566 General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. 3.34 % 2.64 % 3.17 % Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Annualized % of Avg. Fin. Recbl. (3) 2.71 % 2.58 % 2.41 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans. MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Annual Data

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Year Ended: 2017 2018 2019 Expense Ratios: Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets 7.44 % 6.14 % 6.14 % Adjusted Non-Interest Expense/Average Total Managed Assets (4) 6.71 % 5.90 % 5.35 % Efficiency Ratio 61.04 % 55.32 % 54.18 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4) 55.04 % 53.16 % 49.42 % Balance Sheet: Assets Investment in Leases and Loans $ 911,242 $ 996,384 $ 1,007,707 Initial Direct Costs and Fees 18,029 20,456 20,508 Reserve for Credit Losses (14,851 ) (16,100 ) (21,695 ) Net Investment in Leases and Loans $ 914,420 $ 1,000,740 $ 1,006,520 Cash and Cash Equivalents 67,146 97,156 123,096 Restricted Cash - 14,045 6,931 Other Assets 58,594 55,105 70,896 Total Assets $ 1,040,160 $ 1,167,046 $ 1,207,443 Liabilities Deposits 809,315 755,776 839,132 Total Debt - 150,055 76,091 Other Liabilities 51,196 62,704 77,264 Total Liabilities $ 860,511 $ 968,535 $ 992,487 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock $ 124 $ 124 $ 121 Paid-in Capital, net 82,586 83,496 79,665 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (96 ) (44 ) 58 Retained Earnings 97,035 114,935 135,112 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 179,649 $ 198,511 $ 214,956 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,040,160 $ 1,167,046 $ 1,207,443 Capital and Leverage: Equity $ 179,649 $ 198,511 $ 214,956 Debt to Equity 4.50 4.56 4.26 Equity to Assets 17.27 % 17.01 % 17.80 % Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Capital 17.25 % 16.38 % 16.31 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.22 % 17.50 % 18.73 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 18.22 % 17.50 % 18.73 % Total Risk-based Capital 19.47 % 18.76 % 19.99 % Notes and Footnotes: (1) COF is defined as interest expense for the period divided by average interest bearing liabilities, annualized. (2) Net investment in total finance receivables includes net investment in Equipment Finance leases and loans and Working Capital Loans. (3) Adjusted General and administrative adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. (4) Adjusted non-interest expense adjusts certain items, as defined in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures. See schedule for details. **Equipment Finance consists of equipment leases and loans; Working Capital Loans consist of small business loans.









* Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Net income on an adjusted basis, ROE on an adjusted basis and adjusted efficiency ratio are financial measures that are not in accordance with U. S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See “Regulation G – Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in accordance with Regulation G.

