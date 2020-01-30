WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate applicable to its 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 (the “Notes”). In connection with the cash dividends previously announced by the Company and paid on April 24, 2019, July 24, 2019, October 23, 2019 and January 22, 2020, the conversion rate for the Notes has been increased to 14.1948 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.

