HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announced net income of $5.05 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $4.64 million or $0.50 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on February 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2020.
Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased by the Company’s performance in 2019. We were able to increase our earnings by $2.78 million or 14.49% in 2019 compared to 2018. Our strong performance allowed us to increase our cash dividends paid in 2019 by $0.35 or 30.70% per common share as compared to 2018. We would like to thank our shareholders and customers for their support in 2019.”
Interest Income
Net interest income decreased to $14.49 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $14.87 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Total interest income was $18.80 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $18.61 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $194,000 growth in interest income was due to a $212,000 increase in interest earned on loans which resulted primarily from the $27.54 million increase in the average loans receivable. The growth in interest income on loans was offset by a $77,000 decline in interest income on investment securities. The decrease in interest earned on securities occurred primarily because of a six basis point decline in the average yield on the securities portfolio.
Interest Expense and Provision for Loan Losses
Total interest expense rose to $4.31 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $3.74 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Interest expense on deposits increased to $3.34 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $2.98 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $368,000 increase in total interest expense on deposits occurred because of a nine basis point increase in the average cost of deposits and a $6.97 million increase in average total deposits. Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased to $921,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 from $639,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The $282,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB advances occurred because of a 25 basis point increase in the average cost of advances and a $35.01 million increase in the average FHLB advance balance. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, there was a $4,000 reversal in loan loss provision compared to $100,000 provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The reversal of loan loss provisions occurred primarily because of a decrease in loan delinquencies.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.02 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $839,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $318,000 increase in the gain on sale of loans that occurred when the Company securitized $7.62 million of mortgage loans into mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and sold $2.24 million of mortgage loans. These transactions were conducted to increase the Bank’s liquidity. The gain in the loan securitization transaction occurred as the fair value of the MBS exceeded the cost basis of the mortgage loans.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $9.32 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $9.22 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to a $217,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits which was offset by a $151,000 decrease in FDIC insurance premiums. The increase in salaries and employee benefits occurred primarily from an annual salary increase and an increase in commissions. These expenses were offset by an increase in the credit to compensation expense for the cost of new loan originations. More loans were originated in the three months ended December 31, 2019 than in the three months ended December 31, 2018 and the increase in new loan originations raised the credit to compensation expense for the cost of new loan originations. The decrease in FDIC insurance premiums occurred when the Bank received a credit because the FDIC insurance fund was over-capitalized.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1.15 million with an effective rate of 18.54% compared to $1.74 million with an effective tax rate of 27.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included a $402,000 tax benefit that occurred when the Company filed an amended 2017 corporate tax return which included an increase in depreciation expense. The additional depreciation expense occurred when the Company conducted a study which reduced the asset lives used to calculate depreciation. The Company filed an amended tax return and was able to deduct the increase in depreciation expense at the 2017 federal corporate tax rate of 35.00% rather than the current 21.00% federal corporate tax rate.
Year Ended December 31, 2019 Results
Net income for 2019 was $22.00 million compared to $19.21 million for 2018, an increase of $2.78 million or 14.49%. The increase in earnings is primarily due to a $2.87 million increase in gain on sale of investment securities, a $1.47 million increase in gain on sale of loans and a reduction in the effective tax rate in 2019. The reduction in the 2019 effective tax rate is discussed later in this press release.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, net interest income was $58.54 million compared to $59.77 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Total interest income increased to $75.57 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $73.30 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Interest income on loans grew by $2.86 million, or 4.74%, to $63.14 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily because of a $60.12 million increase in the average loan portfolio that occurred as new loan originations exceeded loan repayments, sales and loan securitizations. This increase was offset by a reduction of $777,000 in interest earned on investment securities that occurred primarily because of a $23.65 million decrease in the average size of the securities portfolio that resulted as repayments exceeded the purchase of new securities and the securitization of mortgage loans into MBS. In 2019, the Bank securitized $37.04 million of mortgage loans into MBS to increase the Bank’s liquid assets. The securitization transaction increased investment securities, mortgage servicing assets and lowered loans receivable. Total interest expense increased to $17.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 from $13.53 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to a $2.45 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $1.34 million increase in interest expense on advances from the FHLB. The increase in interest expense on deposits occurred because of a 15 basis point increase in the cost of deposits and an $11.14 million increase in average total deposits. The increase in interest expense on FHLB advances occurred because of a 53 basis point increase in the average cost of advances and a $32.02 million increase in the average balance of FHLB advances. Provision for loan losses decreased to $61,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $119,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in loan loss provisions occurred primarily because of a decrease in loan delinquencies.
Noninterest income was $7.83 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $3.16 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $2.87 million increase in the gain on sale of investment securities and a $1.47 million increase in the gain on sale of loans. The gain on sale of investment securities occurred when the Company sold a trust preferred security. This security was written down in 2010 and the gain exceeded the previous write-down. The $1.47 million gain on sale of loans occurred when the Bank securitized $37.04 million of mortgage loans into MBS. The gain in the loan securitization transaction occurred as the fair value of the MBS exceeded the cost basis of the mortgage loans.
Noninterest expense was $38.01 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $37.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Salaries and employee benefits grew by $421,000 primarily due to an annual salary increase and an increase in share-based compensation expenses. These expenses were offset by an increase in the credit to compensation expense for the cost of new loan originations. More loans were originated in 2019 than in 2018 and the increase in new loan originations raised the credit to compensation expense for the cost of new loan originations. Equipment expense rose by $203,000 in 2019 primarily because of an increase in information technology expenses. In 2019, FDIC insurance premiums decreased by $320,000 since the Bank received a credit because the FDIC insurance fund was over-capitalized.
Income tax expense for 2019 was $6.31 million with an effective rate of 22.30% compared to $6.11 million with an effective tax rate of 24.13% in 2018. Income tax expense for 2019 included a $402,000 tax benefit that occurred when the Company filed an amended 2017 corporate tax return which included an increase in depreciation expense. The additional depreciation expense occurred when the Company conducted a study which reduced the asset lives used to calculate depreciation. The Company filed an amended tax return and was able to deduct the increase in depreciation expense at the 2017 federal corporate tax rate of 35.00% rather than the current 21.00% federal corporate tax rate. Income tax expense for 2019 also included $297,000 of tax benefits from the exercise of stock options. In addition, the Company received $419,000 of proceeds on bank-owned life insurance in 2019 which were not taxable and lowered the effective tax rate. Income tax expense for 2018 included a $476,000 tax benefit from a $3.40 million pension contribution to the Company’s defined benefit pension plan. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act allowed the tax deduction for the pension contribution to be calculated at the 2017 corporate tax rate of 35.00% rather than current federal corporate tax rate of 21.00%. Income tax expense for 2018 also included $134,000 of tax benefit from the exercise of stock options.
Assets and Equity
Total assets increased to $2.09 billion at December 31, 2019 from $2.07 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans receivable grew by $10.07 million to $1.58 billion at December 31, 2019 from $1.57 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in loans receivable occurred as residential mortgage loan originations exceeded loan repayments, sales and loans securitized into MBS. In 2019, the Bank securitized $37.04 million of mortgage loans into MBS and sold $2.24 million of seasoned loans to increase the Bank’s liquid assets. The securitization transaction increased investment securities and lowered loans receivable. The Company also transferred investment securities to its available-for-sale securities investment portfolio from its held-to-maturity investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2019. These available-for-sale securities had a fair value of $8.63 million at December 31, 2019. The transfer was made when the Company adopted the amended Derivatives and Hedging topic of the FASB ASC. Advances from the FHLB increased to $156.00 million at December 31, 2019 from $142.20 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in advances was used to pay off $20.00 million of securities sold under agreements to repurchase. On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted the amended Lease topic of the FASB ASC by capitalizing the net present value of future lease payments and recording a right-of-use asset and a lease liability. The right-of-use asset and the lease liability had balances of $11.58 million and $12.18 million, respectively, at December 31, 2019. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $243.89 million at December 31, 2019 from $235.08 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in stockholders’ equity occurred as the Company’s net income and the increase in capital from the exercise of stock options and the allocation of ESOP shares exceeded dividends paid to shareholders and share repurchases.
Capital Management
During the current year, the Company completed its eighth repurchase program and announced its ninth stock repurchase program where up to $5,000,000 of its outstanding shares may be repurchased. Through December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased 3,501,353 shares in all of its share repurchase programs. The shares repurchased represent 28.62% of the total shares issued in its initial public offering.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company has 116,409 outstanding, exercisable stock options. The exercise of options would increase the number of shares outstanding, which among other things, would reduce earnings per share.
Asset Quality
The Company did not have any delinquent mortgage loans 90 days or more past due at December 31, 2019 compared to $879,000 at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets totaled $736,000 at December 31, 2019 compared to $2.21 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.04% at December 31, 2019 from 0.11% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 was $2.71 million and represented 0.17% of total loans compared to $2.64 million and 0.17% of total loans as of December 31, 2018.
About Us
Territorial Bancorp Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is the stock holding company for Territorial Savings Bank. Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank which was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii. Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.territorialsavings.net.
|Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|15,662
|$
|15,450
|$
|63,137
|$
|60,279
|Investment securities
|2,876
|2,953
|11,459
|12,236
|Other investments
|263
|204
|972
|786
|Total interest income
|18,801
|18,607
|75,568
|73,301
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|3,343
|2,975
|13,463
|11,015
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|921
|639
|3,346
|2,010
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|45
|128
|218
|504
|Total interest expense
|4,309
|3,742
|17,027
|13,529
|Net interest income
|14,492
|14,865
|58,541
|59,772
|Provision (reversal of provision) for loan losses
|(4
|)
|100
|61
|119
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|14,496
|14,765
|58,480
|59,653
|Noninterest income:
|Service fees on loan and deposit accounts
|510
|514
|1,937
|1,886
|Income on bank-owned life insurance
|203
|218
|835
|865
|Gain on sale of investment securities
|—
|—
|2,910
|45
|Gain on sale of loans
|329
|11
|1,540
|72
|Other
|(25
|)
|96
|610
|296
|Total noninterest income
|1,017
|839
|7,832
|3,164
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,578
|5,361
|22,580
|22,159
|Occupancy
|1,620
|1,635
|6,400
|6,324
|Equipment
|1,033
|980
|4,183
|3,980
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|—
|151
|288
|608
|Other general and administrative expenses
|1,089
|1,097
|4,555
|4,423
|Total noninterest expense
|9,320
|9,224
|38,006
|37,494
|Income before income taxes
|6,193
|6,380
|28,306
|25,323
|Income taxes
|1,148
|1,737
|6,311
|6,111
|Net income
|$
|5,045
|$
|4,643
|$
|21,995
|$
|19,212
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.50
|$
|2.38
|$
|2.07
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.50
|$
|2.34
|$
|2.03
|Cash dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.14
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|9,232,086
|9,160,653
|9,196,674
|9,219,123
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|9,321,598
|9,304,834
|9,325,614
|9,400,395
|Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|44,806
|$
|47,063
|Investment securities available for sale
|8,628
|2,560
|Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $371,305 and
|$364,922 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively).
|363,883
|371,517
|Loans held for sale
|470
|309
|Loans receivable, net
|1,584,784
|1,574,714
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|8,723
|8,093
|Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|3,128
|3,114
|Accrued interest receivable
|5,409
|5,274
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,370
|4,823
|Right-of-use asset, net
|11,580
|—
|Bank-owned life insurance
|45,113
|45,066
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|2,619
|4,136
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,800
|2,537
|Total assets
|$
|2,086,313
|$
|2,069,206
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|1,631,933
|$
|1,629,164
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|156,000
|142,200
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|10,000
|30,000
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|23,038
|23,346
|Lease liability
|12,183
|—
|Income taxes payable
|2,305
|2,407
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|6,964
|7,010
|Total liabilities
|1,842,423
|1,834,127
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
|9,681,493 and 9,645,955 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018,
|respectively.
|97
|97
|Additional paid-in capital
|65,057
|65,090
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(4,404
|)
|(4,893
|)
|Retained earnings
|190,808
|182,594
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(7,668
|)
|(7,809
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|243,890
|235,079
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,086,313
|$
|2,069,206
|Territorial Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.96%
|0.90%
|Return on average equity
|8.12%
|7.77%
|Net interest margin on average interest earning assets
|2.88%
|3.01%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|60.09%
|58.74%
|At December
|At December
|31, 2019
|31, 2018
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Book value per share (2)
|$25.19
|$24.37
|Stockholders' equity to total assets
|11.69%
|11.36%
|Asset Quality
|(Dollars in thousands):
|Delinquent loans 90 days past due and not accruing
|$0
|$879
|Non-performing assets (3)
|$736
|$2,213
|Allowance for loan losses
|$2,712
|$2,642
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.04%
|0.11%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.17%
|0.17%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|368.48%
|119.39%
|Note:
|(1) Efficiency ratio is equal to noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income
|(2) Book value per share is equal to stockholders' equity divided by number of shares issued and outstanding
|(3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans and real estate owned. Amounts are net of charge-offs
