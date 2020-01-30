Palm Desert, CA, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Resort Management (DRM), an Associa® company, awards youth athletic sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.



This year, Desert Resort Management has sponsored several local teams, including the Desert Elite Mavericks, a competitive cheer program.



“Desert Resort Management is not only dedicated to providing our residents unmatched management services, but we also strive every day to make our communities the best place for residents to live,” stated Mark Dodge, Desert Resort Management president. “Through our Associa Supports Kids program, we are able to provide kids the opportunity to experience responsibility, sportsmanship, and hard work, all while building their confidence. We are extremely honored to be a small part of the Desert Elite Mavericks and look forward to watching them thrive.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.



