OREO, the world’s favorite cookie, hits $3.1 billion in sales in 2019



GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title set with 5,066 participants across 32 countries in a simultaneous ‘Twist, Lick, Dunk!’

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is taking playful cookie moments to the next level with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title-attempt! Mondelēz International today announced the company set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most people dunking cookies across multiple venues. The fun record attempt was coordinated to celebrate the OREO cookie brand reaching a major milestone of $3.1 billion in annual net revenues by end of 2019.



The record attempt began January 30 at 8:30AM CST when the Mondelēz International team across the world was invited to twist, lick and dunk OREO cookies simultaneously as part of a live streaming event. Employees from 55 locations representing 32 countries around the globe participated in the attempt, setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with 5,066 people dunking cookies.



“We’re incredibly proud to be celebrating this sales milestone with the OREO brand, and taking a playful moment to recognize this achievement with the full Mondelēz International family around the world,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, Mondelēz International. “We’re looking forward to the continued growth of the brand, and hopefully to many more records to come!”



OREO is the world’s favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Approximately 34 billion OREO cookies are sold each year – 92 million cookies per day – with 10 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been sold since the first OREO biscuit was developed in 1912.



OREO most recently announced the limited edition return of OREO “Most Stuf” cookies in the U.S., as well as new limited-edition flavors Caramel Coconut, Chocolate Marshmallow, and Tiramisu.



OREO is the largest brand owned by Mondelēz International, and one of six billion-dollar brands owned by the company, including Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Ritz, Trident, and Halls. For more information about Mondelēz International, visit www.mondelezinternational.com .

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

