HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is expected to be paid on February 27, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2020.
Allan Kitagawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased by the Company’s performance in 2019. We were able to increase our earnings by $2.78 million or 14.49% in 2019 compared to 2018. Our strong performance allowed us to increase our cash dividends paid in 2019 by $0.35 or 30.70% per common share as compared to 2018. We would like to thank our shareholders and customers for their support in 2019.”
