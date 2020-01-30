MILLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control. While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly. Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 would have been $4.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share.
Highlights for the quarter:
|Selected Financial Ratios
|(unaudited; annualized where applicable)
|As of or for the quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Return on average assets
|0.86
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.87
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.71
|%
|6.79
|%
|7.28
|%
|3.05
|%
|7.20
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.16
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.22
|%
|Net loans / deposit ratio
|107.46
|%
|106.56
|%
|118.62
|%
|113.10
|%
|119.43
|%
|Shareholders' equity / total assets
|11.02
|%
|10.86
|%
|11.42
|%
|11.77
|%
|11.40
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|64.50
|%
|64.30
|%
|62.97
|%
|83.83
|%
|62.51
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|12.61
|$
|12.35
|$
|12.64
|$
|12.46
|$
|12.37
Net Interest Income
Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $98,000 to $6.1 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same three month period in 2018. Interest income increased in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of a mixture of higher loan volume and interest rate increases year over year. Total interest expense increased by $167,000, or 10.8%, to $1.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2018 due to increases in interest rates and deposit volume partially offset by a lower volume of borrowings during the 2019 period.
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $69,000, or 1.55% to $4.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same three month period in 2018. The change for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits. The annualized net interest spread was 2.92% and 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.16% compared to 3.22% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.
Total interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.3 million, or 5.18%, to $24.6 million compared to $23.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as average earning assets increased $7.8 million year over year. In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 16 basis points. Total interest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 29.49%, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the 2018 year ended, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $5.7 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased 33 basis points.
Net interest income decreased $382,000, or 2.1%, to $17.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest spread and net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, decreased 17 and 11 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.08% and 3.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing became more competitive year over year.
Provision for Loan Losses
The loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was zero. The loan loss provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018. The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.
Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $381,000, as compared to $198,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 death benefit recorded during the quarter. Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million the same period in 2018.
Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $974,000, as compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 BOLI death benefit recorded during the fourth quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $12.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.
Taxes
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $443,000 tax provision compared to $491,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received during the quarter.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.7 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 27.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
Quarterly Earnings Summary
The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
|For the quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Net interest income
|$
|4,390
|$
|4,341
|$
|4,411
|$
|4,423
|$
|4,459
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|4,390
|4,341
|4,411
|4,423
|4,459
|Other income
|381
|199
|204
|190
|198
|Other expense
|3,077
|2,919
|2,906
|3,867
|2,911
|Income before income taxes
|1,694
|1,621
|1,709
|746
|1,746
|Income taxes (benefit)
|443
|505
|487
|232
|491
|Net income
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,116
|$
|1,222
|$
|514
|$
|1,255
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.24
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|5,015,438
|5,046,935
|5,126,938
|5,198,432
|5,276,116
|Diluted
|5,040,652
|5,070,353
|5,155,258
|5,237,329
|5,317,305
Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2019
The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|At:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,296
|$
|1,087
|$
|1,200
|$
|1,040
|$
|1,558
|Interest-earning demand deposits with banks
|17,157
|14,638
|14,473
|9,771
|10,242
|Securities held to maturity
|35,827
|38,073
|39,455
|36,982
|39,476
|Loans receivable, net of allowance
|508,022
|507,270
|494,192
|489,445
|502,299
|Premises and equipment
|8,020
|8,136
|8,006
|8,088
|8,180
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost
|2,848
|2,654
|4,805
|3,406
|4,756
|Bank owned life insurance
|14,480
|14,872
|14,775
|14,679
|14,585
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,650
|1,687
|1,715
|1,772
|1,615
|Other assets
|3,786
|2,836
|2,863
|2,910
|1,789
|Total assets
|$
|593,086
|$
|591,253
|$
|581,484
|$
|568,093
|$
|584,500
|Deposits
|$
|472,752
|$
|476,064
|$
|416,607
|$
|432,754
|$
|420,579
|Borrowings
|51,575
|47,275
|95,075
|64,275
|94,275
|Other liabilities
|3,384
|3,694
|3,423
|4,172
|3,000
|Stockholders' equity
|65,375
|64,220
|66,379
|66,892
|66,646
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|593,086
|$
|591,253
|$
|581,484
|$
|568,093
|$
|584,500
Loans
At December 31, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $508.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
At December 31, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (42.9%) and residential mortgages (29.0%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 19.1% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 9.0% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $11.3 million to $530.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $25.3 million partially offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.
The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
|Loans (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|At quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Residential mortgage:
|One-to-four family
|$
|130,966
|$
|135,657
|$
|139,119
|$
|140,043
|$
|143,391
|Home equity
|22,853
|23,385
|23,596
|25,160
|24,365
|Total residential mortgage
|153,819
|159,042
|162,715
|165,203
|167,756
|Commercial and multi-family real estate
|227,441
|216,095
|207,866
|206,653
|212,606
|Construction
|47,635
|45,404
|42,356
|37,319
|29,628
|Commercial and industrial - Secured
|63,462
|59,248
|50,802
|49,640
|60,426
|Commercial and industrial - Unsecured
|37,600
|51,832
|56,672
|53,791
|48,176
|Total commercial loans
|376,138
|372,579
|357,696
|347,403
|350,836
|Consumer loans
|432
|411
|425
|470
|540
|Total loans receivable
|530,389
|532,032
|520,836
|513,076
|519,132
|Less:
|Loans in process
|16,109
|18,598
|20,447
|17,443
|10,677
|Deferred loan fees
|536
|503
|536
|530
|501
|Allowance
|5,722
|5,661
|5,661
|5,658
|5,655
|Total loans receivable, net
|$
|508,022
|$
|507,270
|$
|494,192
|$
|489,445
|$
|502,299
Asset Quality
At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $3.1 million and $4.1 million, or 0.52% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively. Nonperforming loans decreased significantly since year end 2018, as four relationships were resolved, while one new relationship was added during the year. Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million from December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 184.11% at December 31, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.
The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.
|(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|As of or for the quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|3,108
|$
|3,432
|$
|3,681
|$
|3,839
|$
|4,131
|Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing
|—
|—
|355
|2
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|3,108
|$
|3,432
|$
|4,036
|$
|3,839
|$
|4,133
|Non-performing assets / total assets
|0.52
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.68
|%
|0.71
|%
|Non-performing loans / total loans
|0.60
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|(61
|)
|—
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized)
|(0.05
|)%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Allowance for loan loss / total loans
|1.11
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.11
|%
|Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
|184.11
|%
|164.95
|%
|140.26
|%
|147.38
|%
|136.83
|%
|Total assets
|$
|593,086
|$
|591,253
|$
|581,484
|$
|568,093
|$
|584,500
|Gross loans, excluding ALLL
|$
|513,744
|$
|512,931
|$
|499,853
|$
|495,103
|$
|507,954
|Average loans
|$
|505,126
|$
|502,632
|$
|498,799
|$
|502,149
|$
|499,368
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|5,722
|$
|5,661
|$
|5,661
|$
|5,658
|$
|5,655
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $420.6 million compared to December 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $35.3 million and $7.8 million, respectively. Certificates of deposit increased to $156.2 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $141.9 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018. In addition, money market deposits increased $11.5 million to $27.7 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018. Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $3.7 million. Savings deposits decreased to $99.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.
The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.
|Deposits (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|At quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Demand:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|47,935
|$
|47,026
|$
|49,799
|$
|49,429
|$
|46,690
|Interest-bearing
|141,935
|151,662
|101,678
|123,420
|134,123
|Savings
|99,036
|97,787
|97,898
|103,109
|102,740
|Money market
|27,692
|17,770
|18,780
|17,182
|16,171
|Time
|156,154
|161,819
|148,452
|139,614
|120,855
|Total deposits
|$
|472,752
|$
|476,064
|$
|416,607
|$
|432,754
|$
|420,579
Capital
At December 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $65.4 million, or 11.02% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s book value per common share was $12.61 at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.37 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 199,202 shares for a total of $3.3 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $4.1 million from the period.
At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.43%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.43% and the total capital ratio was 12.51%. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%. At December 31, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.
The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.
|Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the quarter ended:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Loans
|$
|505,126
|$
|502,632
|$
|498,799
|$
|502,149
|$
|499,368
|Securities held to maturity
|37,262
|39,181
|36,796
|37,899
|41,460
|Allowance for loan losses
|(5,704
|)
|(5,661
|)
|(5,659
|)
|(5,656
|)
|(5,686
|)
|All other assets
|42,454
|43,039
|42,671
|42,778
|41,211
|Total assets
|$
|579,138
|$
|579,191
|$
|572,607
|$
|577,170
|$
|576,353
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|45,737
|$
|46,373
|$
|49,861
|$
|46,962
|$
|48,172
|Interest-bearing deposits
|429,413
|381,262
|368,679
|367,434
|372,474
|Borrowings
|35,969
|81,863
|83,814
|92,780
|83,440
|Other liabilities
|3,132
|3,921
|3,087
|2,623
|2,585
|Stockholders' Equity
|64,887
|65,772
|67,166
|67,371
|69,682
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|579,138
|$
|579,191
|$
|572,607
|$
|577,170
|$
|576,353
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.
The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:
|Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|4,103
|$
|4,835
|Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses
|862
|—
|Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31%
|(267
|)
|—
|Adjusted net income
|$
|4,698
|$
|4,835
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|2019
|2018
|Numerator:
|Net income
|$
|4,698
|$
|4,835
|Denominator:
|Weighted average common shares
|5,096
|5,351
|Dilutive potential common shares
|31
|49
|Weighted average fully diluted shares
|5,127
|5,400
|Earnings per share:
|Dilutive
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.90
Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factor. . Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our ability to reduce interest rates on deposits; our ability to reduce our funding costs; our ability to continue to use funding sources like short-term brokered deposits; our ability to reduce our nonperforming loans; our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio; the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks; our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses; and our ability to control expenses. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. MSB Financial Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.
|MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|At
December 31,
2019
|At
December 31,
2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,296
|$
|1,558
|Interest-earning demand deposits with banks
|17,157
|10,242
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|18,453
|11,800
|Securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696 and $38,569, respectively)
|35,827
|39,476
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,722 and $5,655, respectively
|508,022
|502,299
|Premises and equipment
|8,020
|8,180
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost
|2,848
|4,756
|Bank owned life insurance
|14,480
|14,585
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,650
|1,615
|Other assets
|3,786
|1,789
|Total Assets
|$
|593,086
|$
|584,500
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|47,935
|$
|46,690
|Interest bearing
|424,817
|373,889
|Total Deposits
|472,752
|420,579
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York
|51,575
|94,275
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|722
|749
|Other liabilities
|2,662
|2,251
|Total Liabilities
|527,711
|517,854
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,914 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|52
|54
|Paid-in capital
|41,857
|44,726
|Retained earnings
|24,989
|23,498
|Unearned common stock held by ESOP (168.568 and 179,464 shares, respectively)
|(1,523
|)
|(1,632
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|65,375
|66,646
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|593,086
|$
|584,500
|MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Twelve months ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands except per share amounts)
|Interest Income
|Loans receivable, including fees
|$
|5,753
|$
|5,600
|$
|23,007
|$
|21,960
|Securities held to maturity
|240
|302
|1,064
|1,065
|Other
|108
|101
|484
|320
|Total Interest Income
|6,101
|6,003
|24,555
|23,345
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,532
|1,039
|5,282
|3,834
|Borrowings
|179
|505
|1,708
|1,564
|Total Interest Expense
|1,711
|1,544
|6,990
|5,398
|Net Interest Income
|4,390
|4,459
|17,565
|17,947
|Provision for Loan Losses
|—
|—
|—
|240
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|4,390
|4,459
|17,565
|17,707
|Non-Interest Income
|Fees and service charges
|100
|82
|346
|334
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|267
|96
|554
|388
|Other
|14
|20
|74
|78
|Total Non-Interest Income
|381
|198
|974
|800
|Non-Interest Expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,781
|1,566
|6,769
|6,673
|Directors compensation
|133
|125
|524
|490
|Occupancy and equipment
|386
|392
|1,534
|1,564
|Service bureau fees
|209
|96
|575
|347
|Advertising
|2
|2
|21
|33
|FDIC assessment
|12
|17
|100
|211
|Professional services
|346
|513
|2,415
|1,730
|Other
|208
|200
|831
|813
|Total Non-Interest Expenses
|3,077
|2,911
|12,769
|11,861
|Income before Income Taxes
|1,694
|1,746
|5,770
|6,646
|Income Tax Expense
|443
|491
|1,667
|1,811
|Net Income
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,255
|$
|4,103
|$
|4,835
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.90
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.90
|MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2018
|(unaudited)
|Statements of Operations Data
|Interest income
|$
|6,101
|$
|6,179
|$
|6,003
|Interest expense
|1,711
|1,838
|1,544
|Net interest income
|4,390
|4,341
|4,459
|Provision for loan losses
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|4,390
|4,341
|4,459
|Other income
|381
|199
|198
|Other expense
|3,077
|2,919
|2,911
|Income before income taxes
|1,694
|1,621
|1,746
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|443
|505
|491
|Net Income
|$
|1,251
|$
|1,116
|$
|1,255
|Earnings (per Common Share)
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696, $37,846, and $38,569)
|$
|35,827
|$
|38,073
|$
|39,476
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
|508,022
|507,270
|502,299
|Total assets
|593,086
|591,253
|584,500
|Deposits
|472,752
|476,064
|420,579
|Borrowings
|51,575
|47,275
|94,275
|Stockholders' equity
|65,375
|64,220
|66,646
|Common Shares Dividend Data
|Cash dividends
|$
|—
|$
|2,612
|$
|2,522
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|5,015,438
|5,046,935
|5,276,116
|Diluted
|5,040,652
|5,070,353
|5,317,305
|Operating Ratios
|Return on average assets
|0.86
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.87
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.71
|%
|6.79
|%
|7.20
|%
|Average equity / average assets
|11.20
|%
|11.36
|%
|12.09
|%
|Book value per common share (period-end)
|$
|12.61
|$
|12.35
|$
|12.37
MSB Financial Corp.
