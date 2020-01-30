MILLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.90  per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.  As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control.  While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly.  Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 would have been $4.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 0.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and return on average equity was 7.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 7.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

  • Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher interest expense on deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 64.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to 62.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

  • Non-performing assets represented 0.52% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 184.11% at December 31, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2019 reflected an increase in total assets of $8.6 million compared to December 31, 2018, due to increases in interest earning demand deposits with banks and net loans receivable.

  • The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received during the fourth quarter.
           
Selected Financial Ratios          
(unaudited; annualized where applicable)          
           
As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Return on average assets 0.86% 0.77% 0.85% 0.36% 0.87%
Return on average equity 7.71% 6.79% 7.28% 3.05% 7.20%
Net interest margin 3.16% 3.12% 3.21% 3.19% 3.22%
Net loans / deposit ratio 107.46% 106.56% 118.62% 113.10% 119.43%
Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.02% 10.86% 11.42% 11.77% 11.40%
Efficiency ratio 64.50% 64.30% 62.97% 83.83% 62.51%
Book value per common share $12.61  $12.35  $12.64  $12.46  $12.37 
                     

Net Interest Income

Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $98,000 to $6.1 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same three month period in 2018.  Interest income increased in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of a mixture of higher loan volume and interest rate increases year over year. Total interest expense increased by $167,000, or 10.8%, to $1.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2018 due to increases in interest rates and deposit volume partially offset by a lower volume of borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $69,000, or 1.55% to $4.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same three month period in 2018.  The change for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits.  The annualized net interest spread was 2.92% and 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.16% compared to 3.22% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.3 million, or 5.18%, to $24.6 million compared to $23.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as average earning assets increased $7.8 million year over year.  In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 16 basis points.  Total interest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 29.49%, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the 2018 year ended, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $5.7 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased 33 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $382,000, or 2.1%, to $17.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest spread and net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, decreased 17 and 11 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.08% and 3.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.  Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing became more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was zero.  The loan loss provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018.  The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $381,000, as compared to $198,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 death benefit recorded during the quarter.  Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $974,000, as compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 BOLI death benefit recorded during the fourth quarter.  Non-interest expense totaled $12.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $443,000 tax provision compared to $491,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received  during the quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.7 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 27.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
           
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)          
           
For the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Net interest income $4,390  $4,341  $4,411  $4,423  $4,459 
Provision for loan losses        
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,390  4,341  4,411  4,423  4,459 
Other income 381  199  204  190  198 
Other expense 3,077  2,919  2,906  3,867  2,911 
Income before income taxes 1,694  1,621  1,709  746  1,746 
Income taxes (benefit) 443  505  487  232  491 
Net income $1,251  $1,116  $1,222  $514  $1,255 
Earnings per common share:          
  Basic $0.25  $0.22  $0.24  $0.10  $0.24 
  Diluted $0.25  $0.22  $0.24  $0.10  $0.24 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
  Basic 5,015,438  5,046,935  5,126,938  5,198,432  5,276,116 
  Diluted 5,040,652  5,070,353  5,155,258  5,237,329  5,317,305 
                

Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2019

  • Total assets amounted to $593.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.6 million, or 1.47%, compared to December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $513.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.8 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2018.

  • Securities held to maturity were $35.8 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 9.2% compared to December 31, 2018.

  • Deposits increased $52.2 million, or 12.41%, to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.

  • Borrowings totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $42.7 million, or 45.29%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)
           
(in thousands)          
           
At: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Cash and due from banks $1,296  $1,087  $1,200  $1,040  $1,558 
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 17,157  14,638  14,473  9,771  10,242 
Securities held to maturity 35,827  38,073  39,455  36,982  39,476 
Loans receivable, net of allowance 508,022  507,270  494,192  489,445  502,299 
Premises and equipment 8,020  8,136  8,006  8,088  8,180 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,848  2,654  4,805  3,406  4,756 
Bank owned life insurance 14,480  14,872  14,775  14,679  14,585 
Accrued interest receivable 1,650  1,687  1,715  1,772  1,615 
Other assets 3,786  2,836  2,863  2,910  1,789 
  Total assets $593,086  $591,253  $581,484  $568,093  $584,500 
Deposits $472,752  $476,064  $416,607  $432,754  $420,579 
Borrowings 51,575  47,275  95,075  64,275  94,275 
Other liabilities 3,384  3,694  3,423  4,172  3,000 
Stockholders' equity 65,375  64,220  66,379  66,892  66,646 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $593,086  $591,253  $581,484  $568,093  $584,500 
                     

Loans

At December 31, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $508.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (42.9%) and residential mortgages (29.0%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 19.1% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 9.0% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $11.3 million to $530.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $25.3 million partially offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited)          
           
(dollars in thousands)          
           
At quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Residential mortgage:          
  One-to-four family $130,966  $135,657  $139,119  $140,043  $143,391 
  Home equity 22,853  23,385  23,596  25,160  24,365 
Total residential mortgage 153,819  159,042  162,715  165,203  167,756 
Commercial and multi-family real estate 227,441  216,095  207,866  206,653  212,606 
Construction 47,635  45,404  42,356  37,319  29,628 
Commercial and industrial - Secured 63,462  59,248  50,802  49,640  60,426 
Commercial and industrial - Unsecured 37,600  51,832  56,672  53,791  48,176 
Total commercial loans 376,138  372,579  357,696  347,403  350,836 
Consumer loans 432  411  425  470  540 
Total loans receivable 530,389  532,032  520,836  513,076  519,132 
Less:          
  Loans in process 16,109  18,598  20,447  17,443  10,677 
  Deferred loan fees 536  503  536  530  501 
  Allowance 5,722  5,661  5,661  5,658  5,655 
Total loans receivable, net $508,022  $507,270  $494,192  $489,445  $502,299 
                     

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $3.1 million and $4.1 million, or 0.52% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively.  Nonperforming loans decreased significantly since year end 2018, as four relationships were resolved, while one new relationship was added during the year.  Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million from December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 184.11% at December 31, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)          
           
As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Non-accrual loans $3,108  $3,432  $3,681  $3,839  $4,131 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing     355    2 
  Total non-performing loans $3,108  $3,432  $4,036  $3,839  $4,133 
           
Non-performing assets / total assets 0.52% 0.58% 0.69% 0.68% 0.71%
Non-performing loans / total loans 0.60% 0.67% 0.81% 0.78% 0.81%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $(61)   (4) (3) 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) (0.05)% % % % %
Allowance for loan loss / total loans 1.11% 1.10% 1.13% 1.14% 1.11%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 184.11% 164.95% 140.26% 147.38% 136.83%
           
Total assets $593,086  $591,253  $581,484  $568,093  $584,500 
Gross loans, excluding ALLL $513,744  $512,931  $499,853  $495,103  $507,954 
Average loans $505,126  $502,632  $498,799  $502,149  $499,368 
Allowance for loan losses $5,722  $5,661  $5,661  $5,658  $5,655 
                     

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $420.6 million compared to December 31, 2018.  Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $35.3 million and $7.8 million, respectively.  Certificates of deposit increased to $156.2 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $141.9 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018.  In addition, money market deposits increased $11.5 million to $27.7 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018.  Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $3.7 million.  Savings deposits decreased to $99.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited)          
           
(dollars in thousands)          
           
At quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Demand:          
  Non-interest bearing $47,935  $47,026  $49,799  $49,429  $46,690 
  Interest-bearing 141,935  151,662  101,678  123,420  134,123 
Savings 99,036  97,787  97,898  103,109  102,740 
Money market 27,692  17,770  18,780  17,182  16,171 
Time 156,154  161,819  148,452  139,614  120,855 
  Total deposits $472,752  $476,064  $416,607  $432,754  $420,579 
                     

Capital

At December 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $65.4 million, or 11.02% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018.  The Company’s book value per common share was $12.61 at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.37 at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 199,202  shares for a total of $3.3 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $4.1 million from the period.

At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.43%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.43% and the total capital ratio was 12.51%.  At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%.  At December 31, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited)    
           
(dollars in thousands)          
For the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018
Loans $505,126  $502,632  $498,799  $502,149  $499,368 
Securities held to maturity 37,262  39,181  36,796  37,899  41,460 
Allowance for loan losses (5,704) (5,661) (5,659) (5,656) (5,686)
All other assets 42,454  43,039  42,671  42,778  41,211 
  Total assets $579,138  $579,191  $572,607  $577,170  $576,353 
Non-interest bearing deposits $45,737  $46,373  $49,861  $46,962  $48,172 
Interest-bearing deposits 429,413  381,262  368,679  367,434  372,474 
Borrowings 35,969  81,863  83,814  92,780  83,440 
Other liabilities 3,132  3,921  3,087  2,623  2,585 
Stockholders' Equity 64,887  65,772  67,166  67,371  69,682 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $579,138  $579,191  $572,607  $577,170  $576,353 
           

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%.  We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

 Twelve months ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
(dollars in thousands)   
Net income$4,103  $4,835 
Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses862   
Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31%(267)  
Adjusted net income$4,698  $4,835 


 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)2019 2018
Numerator:   
Net income$4,698  $4,835 
    
Denominator:   
Weighted average common shares5,096  5,351 
Dilutive potential common shares31  49 
Weighted average fully diluted shares5,127  5,400 
    
Earnings per share:   
Dilutive$0.92  $0.90 
        

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factor. . Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our ability to reduce interest rates on deposits; our ability to reduce our funding costs; our ability to continue to use funding sources like short-term brokered deposits; our ability to reduce our nonperforming loans; our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio; the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks; our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses; and our ability to control expenses. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. MSB Financial Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

Contact:Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO 
(908) 647-4000 
 mshriner@millingtonbank.com 
   


   
   
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 At
December 31, 
 2019		At
December 31, 
 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash and due from banks$1,296 $1,558 
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks17,157 10,242 
Cash and Cash Equivalents18,453 11,800 
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696 and $38,569, respectively)35,827 39,476 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,722 and $5,655, respectively508,022 502,299 
Premises and equipment8,020 8,180 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost2,848 4,756 
Bank owned life insurance14,480 14,585 
Accrued interest receivable1,650 1,615 
Other assets3,786 1,789 
Total Assets$593,086 $584,500 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity  
Liabilities  
Deposits:  
Non-interest bearing$47,935 $46,690 
Interest bearing424,817 373,889 
Total Deposits472,752 420,579 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York51,575 94,275 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance722 749 
Other liabilities2,662 2,251 
Total Liabilities527,711 517,854 
Stockholders' Equity  
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding  
Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,914 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively52 54 
Paid-in capital41,857 44,726 
Retained earnings24,989 23,498 
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (168.568 and 179,464 shares, respectively)(1,523)(1,632)
Total Stockholders' Equity65,375 66,646 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$593,086 $584,500 
   
   


         
         
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
  Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
(in thousands except per share amounts)        
Interest Income        
Loans receivable, including fees $5,753  $5,600  $23,007  $21,960 
Securities held to maturity 240  302  1,064  1,065 
Other 108  101  484  320 
Total Interest Income 6,101  6,003  24,555  23,345 
Interest Expense        
Deposits 1,532  1,039  5,282  3,834 
Borrowings 179  505  1,708  1,564 
Total Interest Expense 1,711  1,544  6,990  5,398 
Net Interest Income 4,390  4,459  17,565  17,947 
Provision for Loan Losses       240 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 4,390  4,459  17,565  17,707 
Non-Interest Income        
Fees and service charges 100  82  346  334 
Income from bank owned life insurance 267  96  554  388 
Other 14  20  74  78 
Total Non-Interest Income 381  198  974  800 
Non-Interest Expenses        
Salaries and employee benefits 1,781  1,566  6,769  6,673 
Directors compensation 133  125  524  490 
Occupancy and equipment 386  392  1,534  1,564 
Service bureau fees 209  96  575  347 
Advertising 2  2  21  33 
FDIC assessment 12  17  100  211 
Professional services 346  513  2,415  1,730 
Other 208  200  831  813 
Total Non-Interest Expenses 3,077  2,911  12,769  11,861 
Income before Income Taxes 1,694  1,746  5,770  6,646 
Income Tax Expense 443  491  1,667  1,811 
Net Income $1,251  $1,255  $4,103  $4,835 
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.25  $0.24  $0.81  $0.90 
Diluted $0.25  $0.24  $0.80  $0.90 
         
         


      
      
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries  
      
Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data     
 Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable)12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018
(unaudited)     
Statements of Operations Data     
      
Interest income$6,101  $6,179  $6,003 
Interest expense1,711  1,838  1,544 
Net interest income4,390  4,341  4,459 
Provision for loan losses     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses4,390  4,341  4,459 
Other income381  199  198 
Other expense3,077  2,919  2,911 
Income before income taxes1,694  1,621  1,746 
Income tax expense (benefit)443  505  491 
Net Income$1,251  $1,116  $1,255 
Earnings (per Common Share)     
Basic$0.25  $0.22  $0.24 
Diluted$0.25  $0.22  $0.24 
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)     
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696, $37,846, and $38,569)$35,827  $38,073  $39,476 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses508,022  507,270  502,299 
Total assets593,086  591,253  584,500 
Deposits472,752  476,064  420,579 
Borrowings51,575  47,275  94,275 
Stockholders' equity65,375  64,220  66,646 
Common Shares Dividend Data     
Cash dividends$  $2,612  $2,522 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     
Basic5,015,438  5,046,935  5,276,116 
Diluted5,040,652  5,070,353  5,317,305 
Operating Ratios     
Return on average assets0.86% 0.77% 0.87%
Return on average equity7.71% 6.79% 7.20%
Average equity / average assets11.20% 11.36% 12.09%
Book value per common share (period-end)$12.61  $12.35  $12.37 