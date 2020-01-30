MILLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



The Company reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $4.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted common share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control. While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly. Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 would have been $4.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share.

Highlights for the quarter:

Return on average assets was 0.86% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and return on average equity was 7.71% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 7.20% for the three months ended December 31, 2018.





Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 from 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher interest expense on deposits.





The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 64.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as compared to 62.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-performing assets represented 0.52% of total assets at December 31, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 184.11% at December 31, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.





The Company’s balance sheet at December 31, 2019 reflected an increase in total assets of $8.6 million compared to December 31, 2018, due to increases in interest earning demand deposits with banks and net loans receivable.





The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received during the fourth quarter.

Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited; annualized where applicable) As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 7.71 % 6.79 % 7.28 % 3.05 % 7.20 % Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.22 % Net loans / deposit ratio 107.46 % 106.56 % 118.62 % 113.10 % 119.43 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 11.02 % 10.86 % 11.42 % 11.77 % 11.40 % Efficiency ratio 64.50 % 64.30 % 62.97 % 83.83 % 62.51 % Book value per common share $ 12.61 $ 12.35 $ 12.64 $ 12.46 $ 12.37

Net Interest Income



Total interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $98,000 to $6.1 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same three month period in 2018. Interest income increased in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of a mixture of higher loan volume and interest rate increases year over year. Total interest expense increased by $167,000, or 10.8%, to $1.7 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2018 due to increases in interest rates and deposit volume partially offset by a lower volume of borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 decreased $69,000, or 1.55% to $4.4 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same three month period in 2018. The change for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits. The annualized net interest spread was 2.92% and 2.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.16% compared to 3.22% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased $1.3 million, or 5.18%, to $24.6 million compared to $23.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as average earning assets increased $7.8 million year over year. In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 16 basis points. Total interest expense increased by $1.6 million, or 29.49%, to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to the 2018 year ended, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $5.7 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased 33 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $382,000, or 2.1%, to $17.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest spread and net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, decreased 17 and 11 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.08% and 3.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing became more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was zero. The loan loss provision for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018. The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $381,000, as compared to $198,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 death benefit recorded during the quarter. Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $2.9 million the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $974,000, as compared to $800,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest income increased primarily due to a $171,000 BOLI death benefit recorded during the fourth quarter. Non-interest expense totaled $12.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $443,000 tax provision compared to $491,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate decreased to 26.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 28.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in tax rate was due to the BOLI death benefit received during the quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.7 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 28.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 27.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) For the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net interest income $ 4,390 $ 4,341 $ 4,411 $ 4,423 $ 4,459 Provision for loan losses — — — — — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,390 4,341 4,411 4,423 4,459 Other income 381 199 204 190 198 Other expense 3,077 2,919 2,906 3,867 2,911 Income before income taxes 1,694 1,621 1,709 746 1,746 Income taxes (benefit) 443 505 487 232 491 Net income $ 1,251 $ 1,116 $ 1,222 $ 514 $ 1,255 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,015,438 5,046,935 5,126,938 5,198,432 5,276,116 Diluted 5,040,652 5,070,353 5,155,258 5,237,329 5,317,305

Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2019



Total assets amounted to $593.1 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.6 million, or 1.47%, compared to December 31, 2018.





The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $513.7 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.8 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2018.





Securities held to maturity were $35.8 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 9.2% compared to December 31, 2018.





Deposits increased $52.2 million, or 12.41%, to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.





Borrowings totaled $51.6 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $42.7 million, or 45.29%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) At: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 1,296 $ 1,087 $ 1,200 $ 1,040 $ 1,558 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 17,157 14,638 14,473 9,771 10,242 Securities held to maturity 35,827 38,073 39,455 36,982 39,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance 508,022 507,270 494,192 489,445 502,299 Premises and equipment 8,020 8,136 8,006 8,088 8,180 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,848 2,654 4,805 3,406 4,756 Bank owned life insurance 14,480 14,872 14,775 14,679 14,585 Accrued interest receivable 1,650 1,687 1,715 1,772 1,615 Other assets 3,786 2,836 2,863 2,910 1,789 Total assets $ 593,086 $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 Deposits $ 472,752 $ 476,064 $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579 Borrowings 51,575 47,275 95,075 64,275 94,275 Other liabilities 3,384 3,694 3,423 4,172 3,000 Stockholders' equity 65,375 64,220 66,379 66,892 66,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 593,086 $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500

Loans



At December 31, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $508.0 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 1.1%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (42.9%) and residential mortgages (29.0%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 19.1% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 9.0% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $11.3 million to $530.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $25.3 million partially offset by a decrease of $13.9 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Residential mortgage: One-to-four family $ 130,966 $ 135,657 $ 139,119 $ 140,043 $ 143,391 Home equity 22,853 23,385 23,596 25,160 24,365 Total residential mortgage 153,819 159,042 162,715 165,203 167,756 Commercial and multi-family real estate 227,441 216,095 207,866 206,653 212,606 Construction 47,635 45,404 42,356 37,319 29,628 Commercial and industrial - Secured 63,462 59,248 50,802 49,640 60,426 Commercial and industrial - Unsecured 37,600 51,832 56,672 53,791 48,176 Total commercial loans 376,138 372,579 357,696 347,403 350,836 Consumer loans 432 411 425 470 540 Total loans receivable 530,389 532,032 520,836 513,076 519,132 Less: Loans in process 16,109 18,598 20,447 17,443 10,677 Deferred loan fees 536 503 536 530 501 Allowance 5,722 5,661 5,661 5,658 5,655 Total loans receivable, net $ 508,022 $ 507,270 $ 494,192 $ 489,445 $ 502,299

Asset Quality



At December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, non-performing loans totaled $3.1 million and $4.1 million, or 0.52% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively. Nonperforming loans decreased significantly since year end 2018, as four relationships were resolved, while one new relationship was added during the year. Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million from December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 184.11% at December 31, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.60% at December 31, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Non-accrual loans $ 3,108 $ 3,432 $ 3,681 $ 3,839 $ 4,131 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing — — 355 2 Total non-performing loans $ 3,108 $ 3,432 $ 4,036 $ 3,839 $ 4,133 Non-performing assets / total assets 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.71 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.81 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (61 ) — (4 ) (3 ) — Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) (0.05 )% — % — % — % — % Allowance for loan loss / total loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 184.11 % 164.95 % 140.26 % 147.38 % 136.83 % Total assets $ 593,086 $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 Gross loans, excluding ALLL $ 513,744 $ 512,931 $ 499,853 $ 495,103 $ 507,954 Average loans $ 505,126 $ 502,632 $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,722 $ 5,661 $ 5,661 $ 5,658 $ 5,655

Deposits



Total deposits increased to $472.8 million at December 31, 2019, from $420.6 million compared to December 31, 2018. Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $35.3 million and $7.8 million, respectively. Certificates of deposit increased to $156.2 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $141.9 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018. In addition, money market deposits increased $11.5 million to $27.7 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018. Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $3.7 million. Savings deposits decreased to $99.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) At quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Demand: Non-interest bearing $ 47,935 $ 47,026 $ 49,799 $ 49,429 $ 46,690 Interest-bearing 141,935 151,662 101,678 123,420 134,123 Savings 99,036 97,787 97,898 103,109 102,740 Money market 27,692 17,770 18,780 17,182 16,171 Time 156,154 161,819 148,452 139,614 120,855 Total deposits $ 472,752 $ 476,064 $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579

Capital



At December 31, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $65.4 million, or 11.02% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s book value per common share was $12.61 at December 31, 2019, compared to $12.37 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 199,202 shares for a total of $3.3 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $4.1 million from the period.

At December 31, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.43%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.43% and the total capital ratio was 12.51%. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%. At December 31, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.



Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended: 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 Loans $ 505,126 $ 502,632 $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 Securities held to maturity 37,262 39,181 36,796 37,899 41,460 Allowance for loan losses (5,704 ) (5,661 ) (5,659 ) (5,656 ) (5,686 ) All other assets 42,454 43,039 42,671 42,778 41,211 Total assets $ 579,138 $ 579,191 $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 45,737 $ 46,373 $ 49,861 $ 46,962 $ 48,172 Interest-bearing deposits 429,413 381,262 368,679 367,434 372,474 Borrowings 35,969 81,863 83,814 92,780 83,440 Other liabilities 3,132 3,921 3,087 2,623 2,585 Stockholders' Equity 64,887 65,772 67,166 67,371 69,682 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,138 $ 579,191 $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 4,103 $ 4,835 Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862 — Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 ) — Adjusted net income $ 4,698 $ 4,835





Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income $ 4,698 $ 4,835 Denominator: Weighted average common shares 5,096 5,351 Dilutive potential common shares 31 49 Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,127 5,400 Earnings per share: Dilutive $ 0.92 $ 0.90

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factor. . Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our ability to reduce interest rates on deposits; our ability to reduce our funding costs; our ability to continue to use funding sources like short-term brokered deposits; our ability to reduce our nonperforming loans; our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio; the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks; our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses; and our ability to control expenses. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. MSB Financial Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition At

December 31,

2019 At

December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Cash and due from banks $ 1,296 $ 1,558 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 17,157 10,242 Cash and Cash Equivalents 18,453 11,800 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696 and $38,569, respectively) 35,827 39,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,722 and $5,655, respectively 508,022 502,299 Premises and equipment 8,020 8,180 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,848 4,756 Bank owned life insurance 14,480 14,585 Accrued interest receivable 1,650 1,615 Other assets 3,786 1,789 Total Assets $ 593,086 $ 584,500 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 47,935 $ 46,690 Interest bearing 424,817 373,889 Total Deposits 472,752 420,579 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 51,575 94,275 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 722 749 Other liabilities 2,662 2,251 Total Liabilities 527,711 517,854 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,184,914 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52 54 Paid-in capital 41,857 44,726 Retained earnings 24,989 23,498 Unearned common stock held by ESOP (168.568 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,523 ) (1,632 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 65,375 66,646 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 593,086 $ 584,500





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts) Interest Income Loans receivable, including fees $ 5,753 $ 5,600 $ 23,007 $ 21,960 Securities held to maturity 240 302 1,064 1,065 Other 108 101 484 320 Total Interest Income 6,101 6,003 24,555 23,345 Interest Expense Deposits 1,532 1,039 5,282 3,834 Borrowings 179 505 1,708 1,564 Total Interest Expense 1,711 1,544 6,990 5,398 Net Interest Income 4,390 4,459 17,565 17,947 Provision for Loan Losses — — — 240 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 4,390 4,459 17,565 17,707 Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 100 82 346 334 Income from bank owned life insurance 267 96 554 388 Other 14 20 74 78 Total Non-Interest Income 381 198 974 800 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,781 1,566 6,769 6,673 Directors compensation 133 125 524 490 Occupancy and equipment 386 392 1,534 1,564 Service bureau fees 209 96 575 347 Advertising 2 2 21 33 FDIC assessment 12 17 100 211 Professional services 346 513 2,415 1,730 Other 208 200 831 813 Total Non-Interest Expenses 3,077 2,911 12,769 11,861 Income before Income Taxes 1,694 1,746 5,770 6,646 Income Tax Expense 443 491 1,667 1,811 Net Income $ 1,251 $ 1,255 $ 4,103 $ 4,835 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.80 $ 0.90





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2018 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 6,101 $ 6,179 $ 6,003 Interest expense 1,711 1,838 1,544 Net interest income 4,390 4,341 4,459 Provision for loan losses — — — Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,390 4,341 4,459 Other income 381 199 198 Other expense 3,077 2,919 2,911 Income before income taxes 1,694 1,621 1,746 Income tax expense (benefit) 443 505 491 Net Income $ 1,251 $ 1,116 $ 1,255 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $35,696, $37,846, and $38,569) $ 35,827 $ 38,073 $ 39,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 508,022 507,270 502,299 Total assets 593,086 591,253 584,500 Deposits 472,752 476,064 420,579 Borrowings 51,575 47,275 94,275 Stockholders' equity 65,375 64,220 66,646 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ — $ 2,612 $ 2,522 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 5,015,438 5,046,935 5,276,116 Diluted 5,040,652 5,070,353 5,317,305 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.77 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 7.71 % 6.79 % 7.20 % Average equity / average assets 11.20 % 11.36 % 12.09 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.61 $ 12.35 $ 12.37



