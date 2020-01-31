New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GDI System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798653/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.6 Billion by the year 2025, Hatchback will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$197.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$160.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hatchback will reach a market size of US$156.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; Hitachi Ltd.; Keihin Corporation; Magneti Marelli SpA; Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Stanadyne
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798653/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
GDI System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GDI System Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: GDI System Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: GDI System Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hatchback (ICE) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hatchback (ICE) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hatchback (ICE) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Sedan (ICE) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Sedan (ICE) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Sedan (ICE) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: SUV/MPV (ICE) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: SUV/MPV (ICE) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: SUV/MPV (ICE) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pick-up Truck (ICE) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Pick-up Truck (ICE) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Pick-up Truck (ICE) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Coupe (ICE) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Coupe (ICE) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Coupe (ICE) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: HEV (Hybrid) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: HEV (Hybrid) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: HEV (Hybrid) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: PHEV (Hybrid) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: PHEV (Hybrid) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: PHEV (Hybrid) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Gasoline Turbocharger (Support Technology) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Gasoline Turbocharger (Support Technology) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Gasoline Turbocharger (Support Technology) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Gasoline Particulate Filter (Support Technology)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Gasoline Particulate Filter (Support Technology)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 30: Gasoline Particulate Filter (Support Technology)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US GDI System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: United States GDI System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: GDI System Market in the United States by ICE: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States GDI System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: GDI System Market in the United States by Hybrid: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States GDI System Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: GDI System Market in the United States by Support
Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian GDI System Historic Market Review by ICE in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: GDI System Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by ICE for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian GDI System Historic Market Review by Hybrid
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: GDI System Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian GDI System Historic Market Review by Support
Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: GDI System Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Support Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: GDI System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese GDI System Market Share Analysis by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: GDI System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese GDI System Market Share Analysis by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Support Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: GDI System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Support Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese GDI System Market Share Analysis by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by ICE for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese GDI System Market by ICE: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Hybrid for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese GDI System Market by Hybrid: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Support Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese GDI System Market by Support Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European GDI System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 67: European GDI System Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: GDI System Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European GDI System Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by ICE: 2018-2025
Table 71: GDI System Market in Europe in US$ Million by ICE: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018-2025
Table 74: GDI System Market in Europe in US$ Million by Hybrid:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: GDI System Market in Europe in US$ Million by Support
Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: GDI System Market in France by ICE: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 81: French GDI System Market Share Analysis by ICE: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: GDI System Market in France by Hybrid: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 84: French GDI System Market Share Analysis by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: GDI System Market in France by Support Technology:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: French GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 87: French GDI System Market Share Analysis by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: GDI System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: German GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 90: German GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: GDI System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: German GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 93: German GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: GDI System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: German GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by ICE for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian GDI System Market by ICE: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Hybrid for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian GDI System Market by Hybrid: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Support Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian GDI System Market by Support Technology:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: GDI System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom GDI System Market Share Analysis by
ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: GDI System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period
2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Support Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: GDI System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish GDI System Historic Market Review by ICE in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: GDI System Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by ICE for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish GDI System Historic Market Review by Hybrid
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: GDI System Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish GDI System Historic Market Review by Support
Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: GDI System Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Support Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian GDI System Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: GDI System Market in Russia by ICE: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian GDI System Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: GDI System Market in Russia by Hybrid: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian GDI System Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: GDI System Market in Russia by Support Technology: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by ICE: 2018-2025
Table 134: GDI System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by ICE: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018-2025
Table 137: GDI System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Hybrid: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018-2025
Table 140: GDI System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Support Technology: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: GDI System Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: GDI System Market in Asia-Pacific by ICE: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific GDI System Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share Analysis by
ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: GDI System Market in Asia-Pacific by Hybrid:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific GDI System Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: GDI System Market in Asia-Pacific by Support
Technology: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific GDI System Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: GDI System Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Australian GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: GDI System Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Australian GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: GDI System Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian GDI System Historic Market Review by ICE in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: GDI System Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by ICE for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian GDI System Historic Market Review by Hybrid
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: GDI System Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian GDI System Historic Market Review by Support
Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: GDI System Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Support Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: GDI System Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 174: GDI System Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: GDI System Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 177: GDI System Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: GDI System Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Support
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean GDI System Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 180: GDI System Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GDI System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by ICE for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: GDI System Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share
Analysis by ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GDI System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: GDI System Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share
Analysis by Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for GDI System: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Support
Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: GDI System Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific GDI System Market Share
Analysis by Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American GDI System Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: GDI System Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American GDI System Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American GDI System Market by ICE: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American GDI System Market by Hybrid:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Support Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American GDI System Market by Support
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by ICE: 2018-2025
Table 203: GDI System Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
ICE: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018-2025
Table 206: GDI System Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Hybrid: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018-2025
Table 209: GDI System Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Support Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: GDI System Market in Brazil by ICE: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian GDI System Market Share Analysis by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: GDI System Market in Brazil by Hybrid: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: GDI System Market in Brazil by Support Technology:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian GDI System Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian GDI System Market Share Analysis by
Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: GDI System Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: GDI System Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: GDI System Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican GDI System Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: GDI System Market in Rest of Latin America by ICE: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Share
Breakdown by ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: GDI System Market in Rest of Latin America by
Hybrid: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Share
Breakdown by Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to
2025
Table 236: GDI System Market in Rest of Latin America by
Support Technology: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America GDI System Market Share
Breakdown by Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: GDI System Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East GDI System Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by ICE: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East GDI System Historic Market by ICE
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: GDI System Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by ICE for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East GDI System Historic Market by
Hybrid in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: GDI System Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Hybrid for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East GDI System Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East GDI System Historic Market by
Support Technology in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 249: GDI System Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Support Technology for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by ICE for the Period
2018-2025
Table 251: GDI System Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian GDI System Market Share Analysis by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Hybrid for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 254: GDI System Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian GDI System Market Share Analysis by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for GDI System: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Support Technology
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: GDI System Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Support Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian GDI System Market Share Analysis by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by ICE: 2018-2025
Table 260: GDI System Market in Israel in US$ Million by ICE: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli GDI System Market Share Breakdown by ICE:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Hybrid: 2018-2025
Table 263: GDI System Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Hybrid: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Hybrid:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli GDI System Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Support Technology: 2018-2025
Table 266: GDI System Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Support Technology: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli GDI System Market Share Breakdown by Support
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by ICE for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market by ICE: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Hybrid for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market by Hybrid:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Support Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: GDI System Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian GDI System Market by Support
Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: GDI System Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates GDI System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by ICE: 2009-2017
Table 279: GDI System Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by ICE: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: GDI System Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Hybrid for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates GDI System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Hybrid: 2009-2017
Table 282: GDI System Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Hybrid: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: GDI System Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Support Technology for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates GDI System Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Support Technology: 2009-2017
Table 285: GDI System Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Support Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 286: GDI System Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by ICE for the
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798653/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
New Logo Rlk Rectangulaire fond blanc.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: