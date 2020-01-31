New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Turbine Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798651/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.4 Billion by the year 2025, Heavy Duty will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$147 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heavy Duty will reach a market size of US$632.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ansaldo Energia SpA; EthosEnergy; General Electric Company; HPi LLC; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; MAN Diesel & Turbo SE; Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis LLC; Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.; MJB International Limited LLC; MTU Aero Engines AG; Proenergy Services; Siemens AG; Solar Turbines, Inc.; Sulzer Ltd.; Turbine Services and Solutions LLC.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798651/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gas Turbine Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gas Turbine Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Gas Turbine Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Heavy Duty (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Heavy Duty (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Heavy Duty (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Aero-Derivative (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Aero-Derivative (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Aero-Derivative (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Industrial (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Industrial (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Industrial (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Maintenance (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Maintenance (Service) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Maintenance (Service) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Repair (Service) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Repair (Service) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Repair (Service) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Overhaul (Service) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Overhaul (Service) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Overhaul (Service) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Power Generation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Power Generation (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gas Turbine Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Gas Turbine Services Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Gas Turbine Services Market in the United States by

Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Gas Turbine Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Gas Turbine Services Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Gas Turbine Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Gas Turbine Services Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Gas Turbine Services Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Gas Turbine Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Gas Turbine Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Gas Turbine Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Gas Turbine Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Turbine Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Gas Turbine Services Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Gas Turbine Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Gas Turbine Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Gas Turbine Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Gas Turbine Services Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Gas Turbine Services in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Gas Turbine Services Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gas Turbine Services Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Gas Turbine Services Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Gas Turbine Services Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Gas Turbine Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 74: Gas Turbine Services Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Gas Turbine Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Gas Turbine Services Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Gas Turbine Services Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Gas Turbine Services Market in France by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Gas Turbine Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Gas Turbine Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Gas Turbine Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown by

Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Gas Turbine Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Gas Turbine Services Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Gas Turbine Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Gas Turbine Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Gas Turbine Services Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Gas Turbine Services Market by Service:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Gas Turbine Services in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Gas Turbine Services Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Gas Turbine Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Gas Turbine Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Gas Turbine Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Gas Turbine Services Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Gas Turbine Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Gas Turbine Services Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Gas Turbine Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Gas Turbine Services Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Gas Turbine Services Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Gas Turbine Services Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Gas Turbine Services Market in Russia by Service: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Gas Turbine Services Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Gas Turbine Services Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 137: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Gas Turbine Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Gas Turbine Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Gas Turbine Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Gas Turbine Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Gas Turbine Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Gas Turbine Services Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Gas Turbine Services Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Gas Turbine Services Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Gas Turbine Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Review

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Gas Turbine Services Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Gas Turbine Services Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Gas Turbine Services Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Gas Turbine Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Gas Turbine Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 177: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Gas Turbine Services Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Turbine

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gas Turbine

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market

Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gas Turbine Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Turbine Services Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Gas Turbine Services Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Gas Turbine Services in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Gas Turbine Services Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Gas Turbine Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 206: Gas Turbine Services Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Gas Turbine Services Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Gas Turbine Services Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Gas Turbine Services Market in Brazil by Service:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Gas Turbine Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Gas Turbine Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Gas Turbine Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Gas Turbine Services Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Gas Turbine Services Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbine Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbine Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbine Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to

2025

Table 233: Gas Turbine Services Market in Rest of Latin America

by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbine Services Market

Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Gas Turbine Services Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Gas Turbine Services Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 239: Gas Turbine Services Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Gas Turbine Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Historic Market

by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Gas Turbine Services Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 248: Gas Turbine Services Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Gas Turbine Services Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Gas Turbine Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Gas Turbine Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Gas Turbine Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Gas Turbine Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Turbine Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Gas Turbine Services Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 258: Gas Turbine Services Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 260: Gas Turbine Services Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025

Table 263: Gas Turbine Services Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Market Share Breakdown

by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 266: Gas Turbine Services Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Gas Turbine Services Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Gas Turbine Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Gas Turbine Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Gas Turbine Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Gas Turbine Services Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Gas Turbine Services Market by

Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Turbine Services in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 275: Gas Turbine Services Market Review in Saudi Arabia



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798651/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001