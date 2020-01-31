Newark, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive data logger market is expected to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2017 to USD 8.69 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

With the advancement of technology and the rise in the number of vehicles, there is a great impact on traffic of the roads, influencing the demand for data loggers. Also, the growing demand for electric vehicles, luxury vehicles, and their embedded features, positively impacting the growth market. With the increasing complexity of electronic architecture in modern ICEs and electric vehicles because of the stringent emission regulations, there is an increasing demand for a solution to cope up with the complexity of electronic architecture. In addition to this, the growth of automotive data loggers mainly attributed to drive towards the production of safe and efficient vehicles.

Data logger is an electronic instrument that records events or estimations at certain intervals at a particular period of time. They are also used in automobiles as automotive data logger, to ensure the safety of the vehicle and people. Data loggers are used in the Automotive Industry to monitor temperature using thermocouples or other external sensors, shock, vibration, acceleration, and many other applications.

The global automotive data logger market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the rise in the production of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle testing. In addition to this, technological advancements in modern vehicles are further boosting the growth of the data logger market. However, high costs associated with data acquisition systems and inefficient and unskilled workforce are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive data logger market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Harman International, Racelogic, National Instruments, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Xilinx, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc., Dewesoft d.o.o., HEM Data Corporation, Danlaw Technologies India Limited, Continental Automotive GmbH, MEN Micro Inc., Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG., myCarma, MadgeTech, Inc, Influx Technology, NSM Solutions, and Transtron Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global automotive data logger market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in September 2019, Racelogic announced the launch of the VBOX Touch, the first in a new generation of highly flexible data loggers, to use in many types of diverse automotive tests such as braking, speed verification, acceleration, tyre temperature monitoring, lap-timing and durability.

In May 2018, National Instruments announced the launch of its FlexLogger software, to provide an integrated data management environment and intuitive workflow for automotive and other test applications at NIWeek 2018.

In January 2019, Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. announced the introduction of its Autonomous ONE motherboard, an all-in-one data logger that integrates multiple inputs into a single open platform, to help automakers, suppliers and automotive vehicle researchers.

CAN & CAN FD segment held the largest market share and valued at USD 1.47 billion 2017

Channels segments is divided into Ethernet, CAN & CAN FD, Flexray and LIN. CAN & CAN FD segment is held the largest market share and valued at USD 1.47 billion 2017. It also enables the users to monitor and log data from two CAN or CAN FD channels using one device and allows a very fast communication speed, low system effort, and high performance.

Bluetooth connection valued around USD 1.73 billion in 2017

Connection type is segmented into Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi, SD Card and USB. Bluetooth is playing a chief role in shaping the business growth and was valued around USD 1.73 billion in 2017 as there is an increase in the amount of data collected from the cars which would generate the requirement for high speed real-time data transfers.

The pre-sales application segment is dominating the market and valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2017

The application segment is classified into pre-sales and post-sales. The post-sales segment is divided into fleet management, ADAS & Safety, automotive insurance, and OBD. The pre-sales application segment is dominating the market with the market value of USD 2.89 billion in 2017, as data loggers are widely used in the automotive industry at this stage because they are easy to use and are provide reliable information reliability of the collected information.

The regulatory bodies segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period

End Market is segmented into OEMS, regulatory bodies and service stations. The regulatory bodies segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.2% as the industry is trying to meet up new priorities and technologies of manufacturing self-driving cars and environment-friendly vehicles.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Data Logger Market



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region is dominating the global automotive data logger market with the market size of USD 1.55 billion in 2017. This is mainly due to huge demand for data loggers, from high performance vehicles in the North America. In addition to this, presence of key player in the region, is further fuelling the growth of automotive data logger market in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in the market, due to growing automotive market in the countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian countries.

About the report:

The global automotive data logger market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

