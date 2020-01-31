New York, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798642/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Electrochemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electrochemical will reach a market size of US$71.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$411.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; AMETEK, Inc.; California Analytical Instruments, Inc.; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Emerson Electric Company; Enerac Inc.; Figaro Engineering, Inc.; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Siemens AG; Testo SE & Co. KGaA; Trolex Ltd.; Xtralis Pty Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gas Analyzers, Sensors and Detectors - Key to Several Critical

Industries

Critical Role in Operations and Monitoring of Instruments and

Processes

Asia-Pacific Leads the Gas Analyzers, Sensors and Detectors Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gas Analysis

Pyroelectric Detectors in Gas Analysis

Infrared Sensor for Gas Analysis

Smart Gas Analyzer

Gas Detector/ Gas Detection Equipment

Safety Benefits

Types of Gas Detector

Calibration of Gas Detector

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Standards/Regulations for Gas Detectors

European Standards for Gas Detectors

Oil and Gas Industry Regulations for Procuring Methane Sensors

SOLAS Regulation for Enclosed Spaces

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Electrochemical (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Electrochemical (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Electrochemical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Infrared (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Infrared (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Infrared (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Metal Oxide Semiconductor (Technology) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Metal Oxide Semiconductor (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Metal Oxide Semiconductor (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Catalytic (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Catalytic (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Catalytic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Laser (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Laser (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Laser (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Oil & Gas and Chemicals (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 20: Oil & Gas and Chemicals (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Oil & Gas and Chemicals (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Buildings & Construction (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Buildings & Construction (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Buildings & Construction (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Food & Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Food & Beverages (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Food & Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Healthcare (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Healthcare (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Water Treatment (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Water Treatment (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 37: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 39: United States Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 42: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 43: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Canadian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 47: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Gas Analyzer,

Sensor and Detector Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 50: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Analyzer, Sensor and Detector in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: Chinese Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 57: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 61: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 66: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 67: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 68: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: French Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 71: French Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: German Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 77: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: German Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Italian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 84: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Gas

Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 89: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Analyzer, Sensor and Detector in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 94: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Spanish Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 98: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 99: Spanish Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 100: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Russian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Russian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Russian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 105: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 108: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 109: Rest of Europe Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 110: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Europe Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 113: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Australian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Australian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 127: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 128: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Indian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 132: Indian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 135: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: South Korean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 138: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 146: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 148: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 149: Latin American Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 150: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 151: Latin American Demand for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Latin American Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 155: Argentinean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 156: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Argentinean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 158: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Argentinean Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 160: Brazilian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 164: Brazilian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Brazilian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Mexican Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Mexican Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Rest of Latin America Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of Latin America Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 177: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 179: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 182: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 186: The Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Gas Analyzer,

Sensor and Detector Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 188: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 189: Iranian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Gas

Analyzer, Sensor and Detector in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 191: Iranian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 194: Israeli Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 196: Israeli Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 197: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Israeli Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 200: Saudi Arabian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 201: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 207: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 210: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 212: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Rest of

Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$

Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 214: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Gas Analyzer, Sensor and

Detector Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 216: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 217: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 218: African Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 219: African Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: African Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 222: Gas Analyzer, Sensor and Detector Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AMETEK

CALIFORNIA ANALYTICAL INSTRUMENTS

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

EMERSON ELECTRIC

ENERAC

FIGARO ENGINEERING

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

SIEMENS AG

TESTO SE & CO. KGAA

TROLEX

XTRALIS PTY



V. CURATED RESEARCH

