Newark, NJ, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive embedded telematics market is expected to grow from USD 9.6 billion in 2017 to USD 44.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Telematics technology developed out of the rapid expansion of the internet in the past few decades. Embedded telematics systems have been widely used in passenger and commercial vehicles for fleet management, and many other applications. They help fleet operators and transportation service providers to manage the fleet size of their vehicles and also allow enterprises to control the fleet operations by improving navigation & communication, thus, providing a more secure overall traveling experience. In addition to this, new trends such as usage of cloud-based telematics and human-machine interface is anticipated to provide various opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Telematics help in connecting mechanical or electronic devices or vehicles to other devices or individual users over a network which allows fleet managers to gain real-time access to a vehicle. Automotive embedded telematics helps in sending and receiving information with the help of telecommunication devices. This system exhibits various properties such as GPS navigation, safety communications & emergency system, automatic driver assistance, and others.

Global automotive embedded telematics market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to the reduction of road accidents and passenger security offered by advanced technology and increased research and development initiatives and safety rating upgrades. In addition to this, adoption of technology with the combination of wireless communication in automotive, preference for advanced driver assistance systems and strict government rules for installation of vehicle safety systems, the requirement for fleet management, are major factors contributing to the market expansion. However, the high cost of integration, lack of strong infrastructure in developing economies, and dependence on internet connection, is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/362206/request-sample

Key players operating in the global automotive embedded telematics market include TomTom Telematics BV, Telogis, Trimble Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman Group, Omnitracs, Autotrac, Fleetmatics, Masternaut Limited, Digicore Technologies, Ford Motor Company, Continental AG, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, and Toyota Motor Corporation among others. To enhance their market position in the global automotive embedded telematics market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in February 2019, Omnitracs LLC announced the partnership with the Red Hat to upgrade its cloud-based fleet management platform, Omnitracs One, to accelerate the development of new capabilities enabled by technology from the open-source specialist.

In May 2018, Verizon announced the acquisition of Fleetmatics, a telematics company, for USD 2.4 billion in cash, to build out the products that it offers to enterprises in the areas of logistics and workforces that are on the move.

In March 2019, Michelin, a French tyre manufacturer, announced the acquisition of Masternaut Limited, to accelerate Masternaut’s product development and growth across Europe.

The hardware segment held the largest market share in the automotive embedded telematics market with the market size of USD 3.74 billion in 2017

The component segment is classified into connectivity, hardware, and services. The hardware segment held the largest market share in the automotive embedded telematics market with the market size of USD 3.74 billion in 2017. The telematics hardware consists of telematics control unit (TCU), display screen, Wi-Fi module, amplifiers, speaker, GSM/GPRS module, and others. Advanced operations such as fault diagnostics, field support, and GPS tracking are expected to further drive the market over the forecast period.

The safety & security segment is dominating the automotive embedded telematics market with a share of 40.1% in 2017

The service segment is classified into information & navigation, remote diagnostics, safety & security and entertainment. The safety & security segment is dominating the automotive embedded telematics market with a share of 40.1% in 2017. The need for security, safety and operational efficiency in vehicle is expected to encourage companies to adopt embedded telematics technologies. In addition to this, the supportive government initiatives across the globe for safety and security of vehicle, further boosting the growth safety & security segment in the upcoming years.

Passenger car segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period

Vehicle type segment includes heavy commercial vehicle, passenger car, and light commercial vehicle. Passenger car segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period. The adoption of automotive embedded telematics in the passenger cars, has been increased in the recent years, specifically for the entertainment, GPS tracking, and safety & security purpose.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-embedded-telematics-market-by-service-information-362206.html

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automotive Embedded Telematics Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global automotive embedded telematics market with USD 3.76 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. The European and North America regions are major manufacturing hub and also follows strict road safety policies and regulations focusing on passenger safety. Asia Pacific is the second fastest growing region due to the rise in disposable incomes in new economies such as China and India, which in turn, leads to a rise in sale of vehicles.

About the report:

The global automotive embedded telematics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=362206&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/



Related Reports

Global Asset Integrity Management Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-asset-integrity-management-market-by-service-type-362184.html

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-atomic-layer-deposition-ald-market-by-type-362185.html

Global Automotive Bushing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-bushing-market-by-application-engine-suspension-362189.html

Global Automotive Data Logger Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automotive-data-logger-market-by-application-pre-sales-362191.html