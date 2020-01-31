Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Building Information Modeling Market:

Global Building Information Modeling Market renders competent discretion and precise building assistance in construction and building projects. On the back of optimistic prospects in building and construction industry driven by urbanization initiatives across both developed and developing economies, adoption of building information modelling solutions is likely to remain steady, allowing the market to remain a high profit industry in the coming years.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley

Trimble

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Mcneel

Cadsoft

Siemens

AVEVA

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Glodon

PKPM

Besides rampant rise in commercial and residential complexes, building information modeling market is crucially driven by enormous expansion in infrastructure development projects to support freight and transportation alike. Enormous rise in logistics contributed by a booming e-commerce sector in addition to multi-industry supply chain verticals necessitate robust transportation network to support heavy duty freight. Further, growing cross border trade relations maneuvers further advances in road infrastructure, this allowing the building and construction sector to remain lucrative, further propelling adoption of building information modelling (BIM) market.

Building Information Modeling Market segment by Type:

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

Building Information Modeling Market segment by Application:

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

Oil

Gas

Public Utilities

Market participants eying disruptive growth are routinely honing their software features to entice greater adoption. Advances such as virtual building information and advanced mechanical electrical and plumbing designs are aimed at offering high precision building blueprint. Further, growing adoption rates of building information modeling (BIM) is also attributed to the fast evolving user understanding and mindfulness about the benefits, thus fostering a lucrative growth outlook in global BIM market.

Building Information Modeling Market segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

This detailed report on building information modelling (BIM) market is a comprehensive analytical review of market developments, featuring cues on market developments, dominant trends, as well as market segmentation on the basis of which global building information modeling market is diversified into type and application. BY type BIM market is clustered into 3D BIM management for design, 4D BIM management for schedule, and 5D BIM management of costs. In terms of application industrial, oil, gas, public utilities, and public infrastructure. A thorough review on regional segmentation is also included in the report based on which Europe, North, Central, and South America, MEA and APAC are identified as potential growth hubs. A section on competitive analysis is also tagged in the report to identify frontline players, complete with detailed analysis of company and product portfolios to encourage lucrative decision making.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Building Information Modelling

Chapter Two: Global Building Information Modelling Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Building Information Modelling Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: North America Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: Europe Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: China Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: Rest of Asia Pacific Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: Central & South America Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Building Information Modelling Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Global Building Energy Management Systems Market:

Owing to receding energy resources it becomes crucial to practice energy efficient processes in building and construction spectrum to effectively monitor and control energy requirements. Factors as such are prompting large scale adoption of advanced software solutions such as building energy management systems market.

Key Players Analysis:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Elster Group

Johnson Controls

GridPoint

C3 Energy

General Electric

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Building energy management remain integral for optimum management of energy consumption across large building and construction sites, and therefore remains indispensable owing to multiple functional features such as remote operation of information dissemination, precise communication network, and sensor based computer aided workflow that ensures data transparency and simultaneous management across multiple buildings. Consumer mindfulness on optimum energy consumption with negligible environmental implications are likely to drive stellar growth in global building energy management system market.

Building Energy Management Systems Market segment by Type:

Software

Hardware

Building Energy Management Systems Market segment by Application:

Commercial

Government (Defense & Government Utility Buildings)

Residential

This elaborate report on Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) documents an elaborate summary of market definition and dynamics that have requisite bearing on holistic growth outlook of business energy management systems (BEMS) market. The report progresses further with versatile takes on market overview and executive summary followed by rife cues on market segmentation and regional overview to facilitate growth oriented business discretion. In terms of market segmentation, BEMS report identifies type and application as core segments. By type the market is classified into software and hardware. In terms of application building energy management systems market is diversified into software and hardware. Further, on the basis of application, global building energy management systems market is clustered into residential, commercial, and government applications.

