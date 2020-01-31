New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Prepared Meals Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842020/?utm_source=GNW

9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2023. Of all the categories, ready meals was the largest in the region, with value sales of US$22,631.5 million in 2018. The category is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%, to reach US$29,667.6 million by 2023. Nissin Food Holdings Co., LTD, Marumiya Corporation, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Nichirei, and Katokichi Co., Ltd. were the leading players of the region and accounted for a combined 27.5% value share in 2018. Private labels held a 9.2% share of total value sales in the same year. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Asia-Pacific prepared meals sector, accounting for 64.3% of overall value sales in 2018. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the Asia-Pacific prepared meals sector, accounting for a 61.9% volume share in 2018, while the tub was the most used pack type, accounting for 40.2% volume share in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific prepared meals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific prepared meals sector, analyzing data from eighteen countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of prepared meals by categories across different countries in the APAC region.

- High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the APAC region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the APAC region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global prepared meals sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and others, which include eRetailers, “Dollar Stores”, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842020/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001