Growth was mainly driven by growing urbanization and a rising middle income population in the high potential countries. The region registered per capita consumption of 8.6 liters and per capita expenditure of US$146.7 in 2018 due to the popularity of local traditional alcoholic beverages and increasing demand for premium drinks, especially in countries such as India and China. Specialty spirits represented the largest category in the region, accounting for a value share of 76.2% in 2018, followed by whiskey at 12.1% and brandy at 5.4% share. Furthermore, the vodka and Gin & Genever category is expected to grow at the fastest pace in value terms during 2018-2023.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of spirits by markets across different countries in Asia-Pacific region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in Asia-Pacific based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the spirits sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers, on trade and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.



