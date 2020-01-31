Press Release

January 31, 2019

Signify proposes to appoint Pamela Knapp as Supervisory Board member and to re-appoint Arthur van der Poel and Rita Lane

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, will propose to appoint Pamela Knapp as a new member of its Supervisory Board and to re-appoint Arthur van der Poel and Rita Lane as Supervisory Board members at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on May 19, 2020. All (re-)appointments are for a tenure of four years.

Pamela Knapp (German, 61) is a member of several Supervisory Boards, including LANXESS, Bekaert, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and PSA Peugeot Citroën. She started her career at Deutsche Bank in 1987 and held several management positions at Siemens between 1992 to 2009, where she was CFO and a member of the management board of its Power Transmission and Distribution Division. From 2009 to 2014 she was CFO at GfK SE.

Knapp holds an Economics degree from the University of Berlin.

Arthur van der Poel has been a member of the Supervisory Board since the IPO in 2016. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Nomination & Selection Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee.

Rita Lane has been a member of the Supervisory Board since the IPO in 2016. She is a member of the Nomination & Selection Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

As previously announced , Signify will also propose to appoint Frank Lubnau as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

More information about Signify’s 2020 AGM will be published in due course. Additional information on Signify’s Board of Management and Supervisory Board can be found here .

--- END ---



For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2019 sales of EUR 6.2 billion, we have approximately 32,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment