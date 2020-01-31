New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Spirits Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842016/?utm_source=GNW

Whiskey was the largest category with value sales of US$24,831.8 million, accounting for 25.4% of the overall value sales in the region in 2018. The overall spirits sector in the Western Europe region is fragmented with the top five companies, accounting for 25.4% of overall value sales. Private label products held 3.1% value share in the overall spirits sector with good growth across all markets. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and on-trade were the largest distribution channels in the Western Europe spirits sector, accounting for 21.6% and 30.8% of overall volume sales, respectively, in 2018. Glass was the most commonly used package material in the Western Europe spirits sector, with a 95.4% market share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe spirits sector, analyzing data from 18 countries in the region.



- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by markets.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of spirits by categories across different countries in the Western Europe region.

- Countries analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe spirits sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels including on-trade. The major distribution channels are hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers and others, which includes department stores, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, containers, closures, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits products.



