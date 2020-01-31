New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Spirits Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842015/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The Americas held the third highest per capita consumption of spirits in 2018 at 5.3 liters. The region held the third highest per capita expenditure of US$232.5 in 2018, after Eastern Europe (US$323.3) and Western Europe (US$273.7). At a country level, the US held a 71.2% value share in the sector with US$119,928.6 million in 2018, which is projected to reach US$146,640.7 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2023. The overall spirits sector in the Americas is fragmented, with the top five companies, accounting for 25.1% of overall volume sales in the sector in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas spirits sector with a volume share of 29.3% in 2018, followed by food & drinks specialists, which accounted for 18.9% share. Glass was the most commonly used pack material in the Americas spirits sector, accounting for a 93.3% share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Americas spirits sector.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas spirits sector, analyzing data from 16 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of spirits by markets across different countries in the Americas region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Americas based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the spirits sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers, on trade and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of spirits.



