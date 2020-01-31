AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenues in the 4th quarter of 2019 were €16.12 million, showing a 0.7% decrease year-on-year. From 1 December 2019 the domestic tariffs in the main services area decreased on average 27% and commercial tariffs 15%.
87.0% of the sales comprise of the sales of water services, which decreased by 2.8% to €14.03. Sales to domestic and commercial customers in the main service area decreased in the total amount of €0.71 million affected by new tariffs from 1/12/2019, whilst sales to outside service areas increased by €0.14 million. The prices of water and wastewater services in the main service area decreased from 1 December 2019 on average by 27% for domestic customers and by 15% for commercial customers.
13.0% of the sales comprise of construction and other services revenues, which increased by 16.2% to €2.09 million.
The gross profit in the 4th quarter of 2019 decreased by 4.7% or €0.40 million to €7.98 million being impacted by lower water and wastewater revenues from main service area and higher electricity costs and were balanced by lower maintenance costs.
The operating profit increased year-on-year by 109.1% or €5.77 million to €11.06 million, being impacted by €4.63 million positive change in the provision for third-party claims in 4th quarter of 2019.
The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2019 increased year-on-year by 118.5% or €5.94 million to €10.95 million, being additionally impacted by €0.17 million lower net financial expenses.
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS
|€ million,
except key ratios
|4th quarter
|Change 2019/ 2018
|12 months
|Change 2019/ 2018
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Sales
|16.12
|16.23
|15.97
|-0.7%
|63.42
|62.78
|59.82
|1.0%
|Gross profit
|7.98
|8.38
|8.79
|-4.7%
|33.95
|34.19
|34.09
|-0.7%
|Gross profit margin %
|49.49
|51.61
|55.04
|-4.1%
|53.53
|54.45
|56.99
|-1.7%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
|12.72
|6.82
|-8.73
|86.5%
|38.18
|32.73
|17.04
|16.7%
|Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %
|78.86
|42.01
|-54.62
|87.7%
|60.21
|52.13
|28.49
|15.5%
|Operating profit
|11.06
|5.29
|-10.22
|109.1%
|32.08
|26.94
|10.87
|19.1%
|Operating profit - main business
|10.82
|5.07
|-10.40
|113.6%
|31.19
|26.22
|10.25
|18.9%
|Operating profit margin %
|68.61
|32.61
|-64.00
|110.4%
|50.57
|42.91
|18.16
|17.9%
|Profit before taxes
|10.95
|5.01
|-10.44
|118.5%
|31.30
|25.95
|9.92
|20.6%
|Profit before taxes margin %
|67.93
|30.88
|-65.36
|120.0%
|49.36
|41.33
|16.59
|19.4%
|Net profit
|10.95
|5.01
|-10.44
|118.5%
|27.76
|24.15
|7.22
|14.9%
|Net profit margin %
|67.93
|30.88
|-65.36
|120.0%
|43.77
|38.47
|12.07
|13.8%
|ROA %
|4.21
|2.03
|-4.64
|107.5%
|10.83
|10.10
|3.27
|7.2%
|Debt to total capital employed %
|56.05
|58.85
|62.43
|-4.8%
|56.05
|58.85
|62.43
|-4.8%
|ROE %
|9.95
|5.00
|-11.47
|99.1%
|25.43
|25.61
|8.24
|-0.7%
|Current ratio
|5.48
|5.36
|5.51
|2.8%
|5.48
|5.36
|5.51
|2.2%
|Quick ratio
|5.44
|5.33
|5.46
|2.4%
|5.44
|5.33
|5.46
|2.1%
|Investments into fixed assets
|5.33
|3.04
|3.58
|75.2%
|16.09
|10.40
|9.47
|54.8%
|Payout ratio %
|na
|62.11
|99.72
|0.0%
|na
|62.11
|99.72
|0.0%
Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt
|STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|4th quarter
|4th quarter
|12 months
|12 months
|(€ thousand)
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue
|16,122
|16,229
|63,423
|62,780
|Costs of goods sold
|-8,143
|-7,854
|-29,470
|-28,594
|GROSS PROFIT
|7,979
|8,375
|33,953
|34,186
|Marketing expenses
|-93
|-93
|-390
|-386
|General administration expenses
|-1,281
|-1,330
|-5,689
|-5,025
|Other income/ expenses (-)
|4,457
|-1,660
|4,201
|-1,836
|OPERATING PROFIT
|11,062
|5,292
|32,075
|26,939
|Interest income
|8
|7
|38
|21
|Interest expense
|-118
|-287
|-809
|-1,010
|PROFIT BEFORE TAXES
|10,952
|5,012
|31,304
|25,950
|Income tax on dividends
|0
|0
|-3,544
|-1,800
|NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
|10,952
|5,012
|27,760
|24,150
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|10,952
|5,012
|27,760
|24,150
|Attributable profit to:
|Equity holders of A-shares
|10,951
|5,011
|27,759
|24,149
|B-share holder
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Earnings per A share (in euros)
|0.55
|0.25
|1.39
|1.21
|Earnings per B share (in euros)
|600
|600
|600
|600
|STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(€ thousand)
|31/12/2019
|31/12/2018
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|64,775
|61,769
|Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses
|7,239
|7,631
|Inventories
|504
|498
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|72,518
|69,898
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Property, plant and equipment
|189,627
|179,185
|Intangible assets
|710
|665
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|190,337
|179,850
|TOTAL ASSETS
|262,855
|249,748
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|352
|191
|Current portion of long-term bank loans
|3,631
|3,632
|Trade and other payables
|6,718
|6,047
|Derivatives
|221
|207
|Prepayments
|2,323
|2,955
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|13,245
|13,032
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Deferred income from connection fees
|31,070
|22,745
|Leases
|964
|624
|Loans
|87,592
|91,295
|Derivatives
|0
|173
|Provision for possible third party claims
|14,442
|19,068
|Other payables
|18
|46
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|134,086
|133,951
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|147,331
|146,983
|EQUITY
|Share capital
|12,000
|12,000
|Share premium
|24,734
|24,734
|Statutory legal reserve
|1,278
|1,278
|Retained earnings
|77,512
|64,753
|TOTAL EQUITY
|115,524
|102,765
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|262,855
|249,748
|CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
|12 months
|12 months
|(€ thousand)
|2019
|2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Operating profit
|32,075
|26,939
|Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation
|6,109
|5,790
|Adjustment for revenues from connection fees
|-389
|-295
|Other non-cash adjustments
|-4,624
|1,526
|Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
|138
|-115
|Change in current assets involved in operating activities
|391
|54
|Change in liabilities involved in operating activities
|318
|393
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|34,018
|34,292
|CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets
|-10,441
|-10,736
|Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees
|3,010
|3,716
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|24
|160
|Interest received
|36
|17
|TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|-7,371
|-6,843
|CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests
|-1,056
|-1,394
|Lease payments
|-404
|-258
|Received loans
|37,500
|0
|Repayment of loans
|-41,136
|0
|Dividends paid
|-14,965
|-7,201
|Withheld income tax paid on dividends
|-36
|0
|Income tax on dividends
|-3,544
|-1,800
|TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-23,641
|-10,653
|CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|3,006
|16,796
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|61,769
|44,973
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|64,775
|61,769
Karl Heino Brookes
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 62 62 200
