AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenues in the 4th quarter of 2019 were €16.12 million, showing a 0.7% decrease year-on-year. From 1 December 2019 the domestic tariffs in the main services area decreased on average 27% and commercial tariffs 15%.

87.0% of the sales comprise of the sales of water services, which decreased by 2.8% to €14.03. Sales to domestic and commercial customers in the main service area decreased in the total amount of €0.71 million affected by new tariffs from 1/12/2019, whilst sales to outside service areas increased by €0.14 million. The prices of water and wastewater services in the main service area decreased from 1 December 2019 on average by 27% for domestic customers and by 15% for commercial customers.

13.0% of the sales comprise of construction and other services revenues, which increased by 16.2% to €2.09 million.

The gross profit in the 4th quarter of 2019 decreased by 4.7% or €0.40 million to €7.98 million being impacted by lower water and wastewater revenues from main service area and higher electricity costs and were balanced by lower maintenance costs.

The operating profit increased year-on-year by 109.1% or €5.77 million to €11.06 million, being impacted by €4.63 million positive change in the provision for third-party claims in ﻿4th quarter of 2019.

The net profit for the 4th quarter of 2019 increased year-on-year by 118.5% or €5.94 million to €10.95 million, being additionally impacted by €0.17 million lower net financial expenses.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios 4th quarter Change 2019/ 2018 12 months Change 2019/ 2018 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 Sales 16.12 16.23 15.97 -0.7% 63.42 62.78 59.82 1.0% Gross profit 7.98 8.38 8.79 -4.7% 33.95 34.19 34.09 -0.7% Gross profit margin % 49.49 51.61 55.04 -4.1% 53.53 54.45 56.99 -1.7% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 12.72 6.82 -8.73 86.5% 38.18 32.73 17.04 16.7% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 78.86 42.01 -54.62 87.7% 60.21 52.13 28.49 15.5% Operating profit 11.06 5.29 -10.22 109.1% 32.08 26.94 10.87 19.1% Operating profit - main business 10.82 5.07 -10.40 113.6% 31.19 26.22 10.25 18.9% Operating profit margin % 68.61 32.61 -64.00 110.4% 50.57 42.91 18.16 17.9% Profit before taxes 10.95 5.01 -10.44 118.5% 31.30 25.95 9.92 20.6% Profit before taxes margin % 67.93 30.88 -65.36 120.0% 49.36 41.33 16.59 19.4% Net profit 10.95 5.01 -10.44 118.5% 27.76 24.15 7.22 14.9% Net profit margin % 67.93 30.88 -65.36 120.0% 43.77 38.47 12.07 13.8% ROA % 4.21 2.03 -4.64 107.5% 10.83 10.10 3.27 7.2% Debt to total capital employed % 56.05 58.85 62.43 -4.8% 56.05 58.85 62.43 -4.8% ROE % 9.95 5.00 -11.47 99.1% 25.43 25.61 8.24 -0.7% Current ratio 5.48 5.36 5.51 2.8% 5.48 5.36 5.51 2.2% Quick ratio 5.44 5.33 5.46 2.4% 5.44 5.33 5.46 2.1% Investments into fixed assets 5.33 3.04 3.58 75.2% 16.09 10.40 9.47 54.8% Payout ratio % na 62.11 99.72 0.0% na 62.11 99.72 0.0%

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful debt

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 4th quarter 4th quarter 12 months 12 months (€ thousand) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 16,122 16,229 63,423 62,780 Costs of goods sold -8,143 -7,854 -29,470 -28,594 GROSS PROFIT 7,979 8,375 33,953 34,186 Marketing expenses -93 -93 -390 -386 General administration expenses -1,281 -1,330 -5,689 -5,025 Other income/ expenses (-) 4,457 -1,660 4,201 -1,836 OPERATING PROFIT 11,062 5,292 32,075 26,939 Interest income 8 7 38 21 Interest expense -118 -287 -809 -1,010 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 10,952 5,012 31,304 25,950 Income tax on dividends 0 0 -3,544 -1,800 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 10,952 5,012 27,760 24,150 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 10,952 5,012 27,760 24,150 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 10,951 5,011 27,759 24,149 B-share holder 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.55 0.25 1.39 1.21 Earnings per B share (in euros) 600 600 600 600

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (€ thousand) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 64,775 61,769 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 7,239 7,631 Inventories 504 498 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 72,518 69,898 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 189,627 179,185 Intangible assets 710 665 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 190,337 179,850 TOTAL ASSETS 262,855 249,748 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 352 191 Current portion of long-term bank loans 3,631 3,632 Trade and other payables 6,718 6,047 Derivatives 221 207 Prepayments 2,323 2,955 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,245 13,032 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 31,070 22,745 Leases 964 624 Loans 87,592 91,295 Derivatives 0 173 Provision for possible third party claims 14,442 19,068 Other payables 18 46 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 134,086 133,951 TOTAL LIABILITIES 147,331 146,983 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 77,512 64,753 TOTAL EQUITY 115,524 102,765 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 262,855 249,748 CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 12 months 12 months (€ thousand) 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 32,075 26,939 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 6,109 5,790 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -389 -295 Other non-cash adjustments -4,624 1,526 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 138 -115 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 391 54 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 318 393 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 34,018 34,292 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -10,441 -10,736 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 3,010 3,716 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 24 160 Interest received 36 17 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -7,371 -6,843 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -1,056 -1,394 Lease payments -404 -258 Received loans 37,500 0 Repayment of loans -41,136 0 Dividends paid -14,965 -7,201 Withheld income tax paid on dividends -36 0 Income tax on dividends -3,544 -1,800 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -23,641 -10,653 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,006 16,796 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 61,769 44,973 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 64,775 61,769

