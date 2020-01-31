Birmingham, AL, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metabolic syndrome is defined by a combination of poor health factors which include, high blood pressure, high abdominal fat, uncontrolled blood sugar and high cholesterol. Unfortunately, incidences of metabolic syndrome are rising in the U.S. due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, over consumption of snacks and other processed foods and elevated levels of stress. Tobacco and alcohol use also contributes to this growing problem. The telltale sign of metabolic syndrome is consistent weight gain or great difficulty when trying to lose weight. Usually, metabolic syndrome be the end result of a long period of having a slow-functioning metabolism that may never have been addressed.

Many dieters will attempt a slew of fad diets, believing that they can still lose weight easily, not realizing that they have metabolic syndrome and that it may be nearly impossible to lose more than a few pounds at a time (which are usually water weight or even valuable muscle mass). Furthermore, because their metabolisms haven’t been properly corrected, they will most likely gain all the weight back and more, once the diet has ended. This can cause a great deal of frustration for many consumers who continuously struggle to lose weight. Especially, as doctors have warned them about elevated cholesterol or blood sugar and the problems that can arise in the future (heart disease, diabetes and a range of inflammatory conditions).

Metabolic syndrome must be addressed via strategies that take all current health issues into account. Each individual has a unique health profile with specific reasons for weight gain. Diets such as, the Military Diet, or low-calorie juice diets for instance will do little to address the real causes of metabolic syndrome and can even worsen the condition by not providing proper nutrition that will support overall health. Diet Demand, an industry leader in medical weight loss is helping clients reverse their metabolic conditions through comprehensive meal planning and prescription regimens for fast and safe weight loss. Diet Demand’s unlimited coaching and guidance from licensed doctors and coaches offer long-term strategies that lowers cholesterol, improves blood sugar and minimizes inflammation.

Get your no-cost Diet Demand consultation to assess your need for safe and quick diet results by visiting https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

