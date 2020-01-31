Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Commercial Greenhouse Market 2019-2026:

The global commercial greenhouse market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for advanced agricultural techniques is one of the major factor which attributes to the demand for the global commercial greenhouse market. Furthermore, increase in demand for the organic and inorganic farming, the market is likely to grow rapidly in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in the demand for the technological advances is also one of the driving factor which is likely to boost the demand for the market in the upcoming years. In addition, there has been an increase in population, which also attributes to the growth of the market. In addition, there has been an increase in the modern agriculture is one of the major factor which attributes to the growth of the market during the estimated forecast period.

One of the major attributes for the substantial increase in the growth of the market is the increased demand for the energy saving which is one of the major attributes for the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in need for the organic and farm fresh vegetables and fruits is likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, there has been a wide-scale need for research and development which is one of the major factor which boost the growth of the market. In the recent few years, there has been an increase in demand for the modern greenhouses which is one of the major factor which boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In the past few years, there has been an increase in commercialization and popularity for rooftop farming which is likely to propel the growth of the market. However, costs associated with the maintenance is one of the major factor which hinders the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period.

Key Players

Gothic Arch Greenhouses, Llogiqs B.V., Growers Supply, Agra Tech Inc., FarmTek, Heliospectra, Rough Brothers Inc., DutchGreenhouses, Nexus Greenhouse Systems, GGS, GrowSpan, Novedades Agrícolas S.A., Poly-Tex Inc., Glasteel, Certhon, WeatherPort, Redpath Australia, Argus Control Systems ltd., Richel Group sa

The global commercial greenhouse market is fragmented and divided into several factors such as type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market is further bifurcated into glass greenhouses, plastic greenhouses, and others. On the types of application, it is segmented as vegetables, fruit, flowers, food crop and others. On the basis of regional segments and geography, the market is further fragmented in to United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) and others.

Detailed Study of Global Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market 2019-2026:

With the increase in population, there is a growing demand for food and other basic necessities. Government is taking certain measures to make sure the population is been catered with enough food to live on to. Efforts have been made to encourage agriculture as an occupation to increase the crop yield by ensuring proper nutrition and growth environment the crop needs and also to fulfil basic necessities like enough water, fertilizers and pesticides for the crops. Greenhouse Irrigation being one of the techniques where the irrigation takes place in the green house to maintain the conditions required by the crop for a good yield.

It also helps in water management. Many non-agricultural countries can take up agriculture as an occupation because of the greenhouse irrigation systems. Many countries are taking measures for saving water and using it efficiently to serve the future needs, greenhouse irrigation system helps them by using the water efficiently without much wastage this is creating opportunities for the global greenhouse irrigation systems market. With help of the greenhouse irrigation many seasonal crops can be grown in any time of the year. This is a key driver for the growth of greenhouse irrigation systems market. The challenge faced by the greenhouse irrigation systems market is the set up cost and the maintenance cost required for the green house is high. There is a lack of knowledge and expertise to manage the green house which is hampering the industry.

The global greenhouse irrigation systems market is categorized into several segmentation including application, type, and region. Based on the application, the greenhouse irrigation systems market is divided into Nursery Crops, Herbs, Flower and Ornamental Crops Vegetable & Fruit Crops, and others. Based on the type, the market is classified into Boom Irrigation Systems, Drip Irrigation Systems and Sprinkler & Micro Sprinkler Irrigation Systems. Looping on to the regional overview, the market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Argentina, Europe, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Columbia. Leading players of the global greenhouse irrigation systems market includes Cherry Creek Systems, Irrigation direct Canada Rough Brothers Inc. Crane garden Systems, Richel Group, FarmTek and Nelson Irrigation Corporation and more others.

