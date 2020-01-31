Today, Danmarks Nationalbank publishes the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2019. The highlights are:

﻿Denmark’s central government debt amounted to 18 per cent of GDP at the end of 2019. The debt has decreased considerably since 2012, when it peaked after the financial crisis.

The central government’s financing requirement was met at record-low yields in 2019. The central government issued nominal bonds at an average yield to maturity of -0.33 per cent p.a. and an average maturity of 8 years. Interest costs on the central government debt totalled 0.6 per cent of GDP.

In 2019, the central government purchased all the bonds issued for financing social housing. Since early 2018, the central government has purchased bonds for almost kr. 95 billion at market value.



Read more in the report Danish Government Borrowing and Debt 2019.

Enquiries can be directed to Ole Mikkelsen on tel. +45 3363 6027.









