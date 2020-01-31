Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Global Internet Banking Market’
The global internet banking is primarily driven by factors such as increase in demand for the demand and use of internet and technology. In addition, in the recent years, there has been a rapid adoption of internet in the transactions which is thereby contributing to the growth of the global internet banking market.
The Global Internet Banking Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Moreover, increase in use of mobile phones is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast period. In addition, increase in adoption of technology is also likely to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in the advancements and low maintenance costs of the market has contributed significantly to the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, increase in ease of banking is likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition adoption of in the connectivity of devices, and the increase in the IOT is also one of the major factor which is also one of the factor which boost the growth of the market. Moreover, there are several players in the market, which has adopted the use of internet in the recruitment process which has a significant growth in the market. In addition, increase in the use of cloud systems are also used in the storage of data in the online banking is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increase in the demand for the convenience is also likely to boost the growth of the market in the estimated forecast for the global internet banking. Furthermore, increase in the connectivity of data is also one of the factor leading to the growth of the market for the estimated forecast period. In addition, increase in penetration of smartphones is likely to boost the growth of the market. However, increase in data theft and fraudulence is likely to inhibit the growth of the market.
Top Companies:
ACI Worldwide (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Fiserv, Inc. (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK), Oracle Corporation (US), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), Capital Banking Solutions (US)
Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Retail Banking
Corporate Banking
Console
Market segment by Application, split into
Payments
Processing Services
Customer and Channel Management
Risk Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
Japan
China
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Internet Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Internet Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Another Report: ‘Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market Analysis 2020’
This report focuses on the Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in Retail Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The Global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking Market is driven by factors such as increase in the digitalization which is one of the prime factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition, increase in the use of cloud systems are also used in the storage of data in the retail banking which is likely to boost the demand for the market in the estimated forecast period. Furthermore, there has been a rapid rise in the use of technology in the retail banking market, which has led to rapid adoption of the cloud computing method, which attributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, there has been a rapid rise in the adoption of IT sector, which also attributes to the growth of the market in the forecast period. In addition, the use of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity, which has led to increased adoption of cloud computing in retail banking process, this has contributed significantly in the growth of the cloud computing in retail banking market in the estimated years. Moreover, increase in the accelerated demand for the fast track technology is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Top Companies:
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Ellie Mae, IBM, Infosys, Intuit, Medidata, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, TCS, Veeva Systems, Wipro, Workday, BBVA, Bankinter, Intel, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, Kingsoft, Ucloud, Baidu, Huawei, China Telecom, China Unicom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Clouds
Private Clouds
Hybrid Clouds
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Family
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Computing in Retail Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Computing in Retail Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Computing in Retail Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
