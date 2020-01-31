New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Wine Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842008/?utm_source=GNW

1% over 2018-2023, the market’s value is projected to reach US$152,472.9 million by 2023. The region is also the largest market worldwide in volume terms, accounting for a share of 48.1% of the global market in 2018. A well-entrenched tradition of wine consumption in most countries across the region, backed by strong local wine production, lends to significant demand for wine in the region. A growing premiumization trend is expected to drive growth in value sales to 2023 in an otherwise maturing market for wine.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of wine by categories across different countries in the Western Europe region.

- High-potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe Wine sector in 2018. It covers on trade and four off trade distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats*: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.



Reasons to buy

