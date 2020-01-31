Announcement no. 2 2020





Copenhagen – 31 January 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, announces that it expands management and has recruited Emre Gürsoy who will replace Jesper Valentin Holm as CEO of the company. Emre Gürsoy will execute and lead the next growth and internationalisation phase of Agillic. This will be done in close collaboration with Jesper Valentin Holm who will continue as a senior member of the management team in his new role as CRO (Chief Revenue Officer).

Agillic approaches its two-year mark as a listed company on Nasdaq First North (Copenhagen), and has today announced its guidance for 2020, which estimates that the Company will become EBITDA positive for the current financial year. Continued growth combined with profitability is the main priority in 2020 and onwards.



Since the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Agillic in March 2018, Agillic has invested heavily in its products and new markets. Apart from the domestic market, markets of particular interest include the UK, Norway, Sweden, Benelux, DACH, Australia and the U.S. In 4Q 2019, Agillic reached a break-through with new customers in Australia and the U.S.

On the basis of an acceleration of Agillic’s international expansion into new markets and territories, and focusing on continued profitable growth, the requirements for selected skills, capabilities and experiences have increased.

It is on this background that Agillic has recruited Emre Gürsoy to execute and lead the next growth and internationalisation phase of Agillic. Emre Gürsoy has, e.g. from his earlier position as CEO of the Danish marketing and technology company, AdPeople, proven his ability to significantly scale up, and expand internationally. Emre Gürsoy will commence his new role as CEO on 17 February 2020. Agillic’s current CEO, Jesper Valentin Holm, who has been CEO of Agillic since 2014, will continue as a senior member of the management team in his new role as CRO.





Johnny Henriksen, Chairman of the Board, Agillic, comments:

“Agillic has entered a new strategic growth phase that requires new experienced leadership. To capitalise on the opportunities ahead, and particularly steward our continued international expansion, we are very pleased to have been able to attract a new CEO of Emre Gürsoy’s calibre. Emre is a rare combination of a seasoned expert in Martech, a leader and businessman with a proven record to grow profitable businesses on an international scale. We believe that with the opportunity to get Emre to lead our existing and fantastic Agillic team, we have created the best possible conditions to unleash Agillic’s full potential and to deliver on our guidance for 2020, and the internationalisation and profitable growth for the years to come.”

“I am also very pleased that Jesper Valentin Holm, who has been instrumental in Agillic´s growth over the last five years, is embracing this expansion of capabilities to the management team of Agillic. With Emre Gürsoy´s international experience combined with the collective experience and skillsets within our management team, we are now strongly positioned to unleash the full potential of Agillic’s business.”





Jesper Valentin Holm, current CEO and incoming CRO, Agillic, comments:

“It has been a pleasure to lead Agillic for the past five years and to create substantial results hand-in-hand with a great team. I truly see the value in strengthening the management team in the international commercial area in order to optimise the potential of Agillic. I therefore welcome Emre to the Agillic management team and look forward to working together in connection with the further growth and expansion of Agillic.”





Emre Gürsoy, incoming CEO of Agillic, comments:

“Agillic is a best-in-class, and best-of-breed marketing automation software, a platform to enhance customer lifetime value. The product is great, the organisation very skilled. A fantastic team of marketers, technologists, data scientists and software developers are in place - my job is to orchestrate and execute on Agillic’s growth strategy and expand the Company’s global reach as well as securing a sound bottom line. Previously, I have had the opportunity to work with a team expanding AdPeople from 40 people in Copenhagen to a global network with 9 offices in 4 continents, and a team of more than 500 members. In my capacity as COO, and later as CEO, it was a tremendous opportunity to leverage a scale-up business whilst growing together with clients from market to market. I see multiple similarities with Agillic’s current situation. It is a great opportunity for growth to be evolved, built upon, and realise the potential beyond the current international customer base and geographic footprint in: Nordics, DACH, Benelux, the U.S. and Australia both through own teams and strategic partners.”





Selected background information on Emre Gürsoy

Background

Emre Gürsoy is an international marketing, consulting, ad-tech/mar-tech professional and business leader with extensive global experience in C-level roles. He has been working in the Creative Business Services (for 25 years) and Digital Services (for 15 years), primarily partnering with blue-chip BTB and BTC clients from a broad range of industries. He has been helping leading brands and marketers build world-class business solutions to substantially improve marketing, business strategy but most importantly help increase their customers’ lifetime value.

CV

Professional experience:

2019 – February 2020: MU.ST Group, COO; MU.ST Tech, CEO

2017-2018: Cogniance, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships (Europe)

2003-2016: AdPeople Worldwide Copenhagen (WPP, Y&R Group), CEO (most recent position)

1992–2003: Leo Burnett (Publicis Groupe) Client Service Director & IT Director (most recent position)

Former member of the board of directors of e.g. ATAK / SAFEonNET, Wunderman Danmark and Kommunikation & Kreativitet.

Education:

MBA (International marketing), Istanbul University, Turkey.

B.Sc. (Mechanical Engineering), Trakya University, Turkey.





About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 31 January 2020.

