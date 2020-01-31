Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Agritourism Market 2020-2025

Market Overview

The global Agritourism market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 11670 million by 2025, from USD 7450 million in 2019.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4177373



The Agritourism market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The major players covered in Agritourism are: Expedia Group, Fareportal, China CYTS Tours Holding, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), Travel Leaders Group, China Travel, Corporate Travel Management, BCD Group, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), AAA Travel, Omega World Travel, Ovation Travel Group, Travel and Transport, TUI Group, Frosch, World Travel Inc., AlTour International, World Travel Holdings, JTB Corporation, Direct Travel, Natural Habitat Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Agritourism market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-agritourism-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Agritourism is basically a combination of agriculture and tourism industry. It is mostly related to rural tourism. Due to its ability to uncover new market opportunities for farm products and services and its establishment as a viable alternative to sustainable development, the global Agritourism market is experiencing an impressive growth. Demand for Agritourism has been in increased because of the surging demand of tourists for personalized services unspoiled destinations in a natural environment. The services such as leisure & hospitality business, farm tours, farm product sale, farm accommodation, and few others are offered by Agri tourism. Due to the impact of various determinants such as desire to find solace avec nature friendly means and rising curiosity among tourists regarding agriculture industry & lifestyle, the Agritourism industry is expected to grow at a significant rate during the upcoming years. By positioning rural locations in prominent tourism markets Agritourism is helps in collecting foreign currency to local businesses. As compared to other travelling, Agri tourism is less expensive. Because of presence of unorganized sectors in the industry, the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of Agritourism among the people and high investment costs, the market is witnessing hurdles in its growth. However, the rising emphasis on local food as a mode of promotion and increasing research activities to recognize potential Agritourism destinations are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

Agritourism market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Global Agritourism Market has been segmented into Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism, Event and Recreation Agritourism, etc.

By Application, Global Agritourism Market has been segmented into Below 30 Years Old, 30-40 Years Old, 40-50 Years Old, Above 50 Years Old, etc.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4177373

Agri-Entertainment, Health and Wellness Tourism, Agri-Sport And Active Tourism, Agri-Retail Business, Farm based & Agri-Eco Tourism, Agri-Catering Businesses, Agri-Accommodation Services, etc. are some of the activities that are main attraction Agri tourism. There are different types of products available in the market. The list includes products that are readymade products or services and Tailor made products or services.

Table of Contents

1 Agritourism Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players





4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Agritourism Revenue by Countries…Continued

Part-II

Global Food Tourism Market 2020-2025

Ancillary factors such as addictive adoption of social media platforms across age groups throughout the globe have ignited popularity of such events, also promoting them in the best possible light. Further, with astonishing adoption spike and soaring preferences for multi-cuisine food, growth is expected to remain optimistic in global food tourism market through the forecast span. Significant investments and prevalence of robust event management infrastructure are expected to keep the growth momentum agile.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4196466

Intricate details portrayed in this descriptive report on global food tourism market are aimed at allowing readers to decipher crucial understanding and cues on market developments, inclusive of market definition and dynamics such as drivers, challenges, threats and opportunities that leverage onward growth trajectory in food tourism market.

The major players covered in Food Tourism are: Abercrombie & Kent, ITC Travel Group, Classic Journeys, G Adventures, TU Elite, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Food Tourism market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Food Tourism Market Segmentation

Food Tourism market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Global Food Tourism Market has been segmented into Gourmet Tour, Visit Markets and Food Producers, Food Fair, Food Activities, Gourmet Museum, Cooking Class, etc.

By Application, Global Food Tourism Market has been segmented into Solo, Group, Family, Couples, Enterprise, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4196466

Besides harping on primary indicators, the report is a thorough compilation of in-depth growth stimulants, featuring market segmentation as well as geographical diversification that allow readers to gauge at the segment prompting revenue maximization. Based on systematic segmentation, global food tourism market is diversified into type and application.

Table of Contents

1 Food Tourism Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Food Tourism Revenue by Countries…Continued

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155