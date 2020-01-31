NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the announcements dated 19 December 2019 and 13 January 2020 regarding AKKA Technologies SE's (“AKKA”, the "Offeror") recommended voluntary offer for all outstanding shares in Data Respons ASA ("Data Respons") against a settlement in cash of NOK 48.00 per share (the "Offer").

AKKA reports that on 30 January 2020, the German Federal Cartel Office cleared the Offer. Following this decision by the German authorities, the only remaining outstanding condition for completion of the Offer is the 90% acceptance level from issued and outstanding share capital of Data Respons. Subject to this acceptance level being satisfied or waived, and provided that no other conditions for completion are breached, the Offer is therefore currently expected to be completed at the end of the Offer period.

The Offer period expires on 10 February 2020 at 16:30 hours (CET), subject to extension of the offer period (one or several times), in the Offeror's sole discretion, but not beyond 23 March 2020 at 16:30 hours (CET).

The complete terms and conditions for the Offer, including procedures for how to accept the Offer and detailed information regarding settlement, are set out in the offer document dated 10 January 2020 (the "Offer Document").

The Offer Document is, subject to regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions, available at www.dnb.no/emisjoner/ (http://www.dnb.no/emisjoner/), as well as on the homepages of AKKA at www.akka-technologies.com/investors/ (http://www.akka-technologies.com/investors/) and Data Respons at www.datarespons.com (http://www.datarespons.com).









For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.