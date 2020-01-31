Dallas, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market:

There are a large number of cases of money laundering being witness all over the globe. People are getting into the trap lead for money laundering. It is a process where a person makes a huge money with illegal means such as drug trafficking, or through transferring money to various accounts or foreign banks, or earning through false commitments or frauds. They make sure to make the case appear as legal once. The growth of net banking and online money transfers are increasing the rate of money laundering. The cases of fraud payment gateways is increasing as people are beginning to trust the payment gateways of instant money transfer. Hence the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is taking an upward growth.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2547607

Anti-money laundering (AML) software monitor financials of companies and enterprises. They increase accuracy of the operations and reduce the time required to manage operations like analyzing the data. Anti-money laundering (AML) software secures the payments and finances of the company. They give real time alert if they notice any criminal activity over the internet. There are increasing cases of money laundering worldwide because of technological advancements all over which is boosting the growth of global anti-money laundering (AML) software solution market. The money laundering software may seem expensive to the companies which may hamper the growth of global anti-money laundering (AML) software market.

The global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is categorized into several segmentation including deployment, type, industry and region. Based on the deployment, the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is divided into on premise, and cloud based. Based on the industry segmentation, the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is classified into Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Defence and Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, and others. On the basis of types, the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is segregated into Currency Transaction Reporting, Compliance Management Software, Transaction Monitoring Systems, and others.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2547607

Looping on to the regional overview, the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa and Columbia. Leading players of the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market includes Cellent Finance Solutions AG, Fiserv Inc, NICE Actimize Inc, Norkom Technologies Ltd, Oracle Corp, 3i Infotech Ltd, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Accuity Birst Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Infosys and more others.

Major Points from TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Solution

6 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Component

7 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Deployment

8 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Application

9 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By End User

10 Global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

Related Topic: Global Banking Software Market

With the increase in digitalisation and technological advancements taking place, every sector chooses to set up an online platform for the users or for the employees for smooth running of the organisation and improving the work culture. Increasing urbanisation and industrialisation is causing growth of population in certain areas increasing professional and livelihood needs of a large population. These are the key factors for the growth of global banking software market. Banking software deals with the processes of managing the money and finances in a bank. This can cause growth of the entire banking sector with easy to use software solutions. There is a demand for the software which are risk free and ensures safety of the company’s or user’s data and money. A restraint for the growth of global banking software market is lack of skilled professionals to manage and use these software as there are constant improvements in the software, it is important for the professionals to be well aware of the current technology. Another reason to hamper the growth of global banking software market is threat of online safety as there are increasing frauds and the companies with not so secured software are easy to get penetrated.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2420762

Further, banking applications which are currently being used consists of, business intelligence, information security, risk management, training and consulting solutions.

The global banking software market is categorized into several segmentation including application, type, and region. Based on the application, the global banking software market is divided into Private Banks, Retail Banks, Corporate Banks and others. Based on the type, the global banking software market is classified into software and services

Leading players of the global banking software market includes Infosys developed software named as Finacle for core banking, ANZ, Citi Bank, Standard & Charted, Microsoft, IBM, TCS, Infosys, Oracle, TIBCO and SAP, Millennium Information Solution Ltd., Strategic Information Technology Ltd., Aspekt, Automated Workflow Pvt. Ltd, Canopus EpaySuite, Cashbook, CoBIS Microfinance Software, Probanx Information Systems, Megasol Technologies, EBANQ Holdings BV, Kapowai, Crystal Clear Software Ltd., Cap Gemini, Accenture DBS, Emirates Bank and Deutsche Bank., and more others.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2420762

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.





Contact Us: Hector Costello Senior Manager – Client Engagements 4144N Central Expressway, Suite 600, Dallas, Texas - 75204, U.S.A. Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155