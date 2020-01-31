New York, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Americas Wine Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842007/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Growth in the region will be driven by the rising consumption of wine among the young adult population, combined with an increasing interest towards premium categories. At a country level, the US held a 61.1% value share in the sector with US$42,179.6 million in 2018, which is projected to reach US$51,627.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2018-2023. The overall wine sector in the Americas is fragmented, with the top five companies, accounting for 36% of volume sales in the sector in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas wine sector with a volume share of 41.4% in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of alcoholic beverages by markets across different countries in the Americas region.

- High-potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Americas based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides a deep-dive analysis of four high-potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Company analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the wine sector in 2018. It covers five distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, on trade and others which includes “dollar stores,” variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

