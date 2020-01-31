BAYONNE, NJ, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is growing negativity about New Jersey’s economic opportunities, and it’s pushing residents out of the state.

A recent study commissioned by White Glove Moving & Storage discovered that a large majority of New Jersey residents intend to move out of the state. The findings uncovered a largely negative sentiment residents have about the economy and state of living in the eastern seaboard state.

The research study, which was completed by an independent market research company and commissioned by White Glove Moving & Storage, found that 55% of New Jersey residents admitted that they want to move out of the state. The top reasons for moving were cost of living, job opportunities, and weather. About 75% of survey respondents said they believe they would do better financially in another state.

The desire to leave was particularly high for new residents. For those that have lived in New Jersey for less than five years, 57% are ready to move.

The research was published ahead of the 2020 U.S. Census set to take place this year. Many survey respondents expect to see the census reveal a large migration out of New Jersey over the past couple years. The research also comes after multiple years of reported net migration losses. The upcoming census is expected to provide a clearer view of the in- and out-migration patterns of the New Jersey population.

“Many families and individuals don’t see opportunities for themselves in New Jersey, and it’s driving them out,” said Dan Szwed at White Glove.





